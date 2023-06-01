Flight app development cost in 2023

How to develop an app for flight booking

The travel industry is currently undergoing a comprehensive digital transformation due to advancements in technology and increasing customer expectations. As a result, the demand for convenient and efficient travel planning solutions has surged. One area experiencing significant growth is the use of airplane booking apps.

Airline booking apps offer a multitude of advantages for travelers, particularly when it comes to planning and purchasing flights. These mobile applications enable users to conveniently book tickets, saving them time, effort, and money. With just a few taps on their smartphones, people can access a wide range of flight options and compare prices from different airlines. This streamlines the booking process and empowers customers to find the most suitable and affordable flights for their needs.

However, despite their numerous benefits, airline reservation systems through mobile apps also face certain challenges that can impact their convenience. These challenges may include technical issues, such as slow loading times or system crashes, which can hinder the smoothness of the booking process. Moreover, some users may find it overwhelming to navigate through the various options and features offered by these apps, especially if they are not tech-savvy. Additionally, there can be limitations in terms of available flights or airlines within the app, which may require users to visit multiple platforms to find the best options. In this article we will talk about app development services and how much it costs for airlines to ensure the best customers’ experience.

The benefits of flight booking app development compared to the website dev

While some may question the need to occupy valuable phone memory when flight reservations can be made on websites, statistics show that users prefer apps over websites due to a variety of factors. Research indicates that 39% of respondents choose apps for their speed, while 30% appreciate the extensive functionality that surpasses what websites can offer. Let’s explore the key benefits of using flight booking apps compared to websites.

– Centralized Information and Functionality

When booking tickets through a website, it’s common for the confirmation details to end up lost in a cluttered email inbox. In contrast, a flight booking app can not only store all the essential flight information but also send you timely notifications about departure/arrival times or any itinerary changes. Moreover, these apps often provide additional functionality, allowing users to conveniently book hotels, rent cars, or even purchase bus tickets, all within the same app.

– Time and Cost Savings

Flight booking apps offer the flexibility to reserve seats at any time, even while on the move. They also make it easy to cancel bookings and select alternative flights that better suit your needs. Furthermore, these apps enable users to compare prices across different airlines, ensuring they find the best options available. Additionally, users can take advantage of special offers, discounts, and gift vouchers that are often exclusive to app users.

– Convenient Online Check-In

Most airline booking apps offer the convenience of early check-in, allowing users to complete document verification and other necessary procedures online through the app itself. This feature saves time and eliminates the need to stand in long queues at the airport.

– 24/7 Booking and Customer Support

Flight booking apps cater to users’ needs at any time of the day. Whether you decide to plan your travel in the middle of the night or encounter any issues along the way, these apps are designed to provide round-the-clock support. Dedicated customer support teams are readily available to assist users with their inquiries or concerns promptly.

The Drawbacks of Airline Booking Systems

Like any software solution, flight booking apps require ongoing maintenance and support. Even the most robust apps cannot ensure absolute protection against failures, considering the substantial traffic and high volume of users they handle. Backend issues in airline booking systems can potentially result in significant financial losses. Therefore, it is crucial for businesses to collaborate with professional development teams to provide consistent maintenance and updates post-release.

Frontend challenges can also arise in flight booking apps. The user interface may prove confusing or inconvenient, and the functionality may be insufficient to meet user expectations. Hence, thorough research into the needs of potential customers is essential before embarking on the development of mobile apps.

Constant vigilance and improvement are necessary to address these challenges. Regular maintenance ensures that the app remains optimized, secure, and capable of handling the growing demands of users. This includes monitoring and resolving backend issues promptly to minimize disruptions and financial risks. Additionally, continuous frontend enhancements based on user feedback and behaviour analysis lead to improved user experiences and increased customer satisfaction.

Flight app development cost: is it worth it?

The final cost of building an app for flight booking is influenced by several key factors, including:

App functionality and purpose

Vendor type and location

Cost of the app development process

Size and level of the development team

Complexity and number of app features

Back-end infrastructure, connected APIs, and integrations

Complexity of UX/UI design

Inclusion of additional branded visual elements

Development approach (native, mobile web, hybrid, etc.)

Number of platforms to be developed (iOS, Android, web, etc.)

Mobile platforms and devices supported

Ongoing maintenance plan

These factors play a significant role in determining the overall cost involved in app development. Each aspect requires careful consideration and evaluation to ensure the desired functionality, user experience, and maintenance of the app align with the project’s budget and goals.

A basic mobile app cost

For start-ups seeking their market fit, a basic mobile app can be developed at an estimated cost of up to $70,000. This app, known as an MVP (Minimum Viable Product), encompasses a clear vision of simple features with elementary business logic. It typically consists of up to 5 screens and incorporates a basic user interface without custom elements.

To ensure the quality of the app, it is recommended to allocate approximately 7 man-days of work per month for a QA specialist. This allows for thorough testing and bug fixing during the development process.

The development timeline for such an app is usually around 7 to 9 weeks, assuming there are two developers assigned to each platform. This timeframe accounts for the coding, testing, and integration required to build a functional MVP.

A medium-complexity app cost

For a medium-complexity mobile app, the estimated cost goes up to $100,000 when developed for a single platform using native technology.

A medium-complexity app encompasses several features with intermediate business logic, providing a more comprehensive user experience. It typically consists of approximately 6 to 15 screens, incorporating some custom UI elements and animations to enhance visual appeal and interactivity. Additionally, the app may require localization in up to two languages to cater to a wider audience.

To ensure the quality of the app, it is recommended to allocate around 12 man-days of work per month for a QA specialist. This enables thorough testing, bug fixing, and ensuring a smooth user experience.

The development timeline for this type of app is usually around 2 to 3 months, assuming there are two developers assigned to each platform. This timeframe considers the development, testing, and integration required to build and refine the app’s functionality and user interface.

Medium-complexity apps are suitable for businesses or organizations that require more advanced features and customization while still maintaining a reasonable budget. These apps can offer greater functionality, interactivity, and scalability compared to basic apps.

A complex app cost

For a complex mobile booking app, the cost exceeds $100,000 when developed for a single platform using native technology.

A complex app entails a multitude of advanced features with sophisticated business logic, offering an extensive range of functionalities to users. It typically consists of more than 15 screens and requires a fully custom user interface with advanced animations to provide a unique and visually captivating user experience. Additionally, complex apps often cater to a large-scale user base, necessitating multilingual support to reach a diverse audience.

Developing a complex app requires building a robust and intricate architecture to accommodate the advanced functionalities and business requirements. It may involve multiple integrations with external services or APIs, as well as meeting high-security demands to safeguard user data and transactions.

To ensure the quality and reliability of a complex app, it is recommended to allocate approximately 20 man-days of work per month for a dedicated QA specialist. This allows for thorough testing, performance optimization, and ensuring a high standard of user experience.

The development timeline for a complex app typically spans around 4 months or more, assuming there are two developers assigned to each platform. This timeframe accounts for the complex development tasks, rigorous testing, fine-tuning of features, and addressing any architectural or integration challenges.

Complex apps are often required by businesses or organizations that have specific and advanced functionality requirements or aim to provide a sophisticated user experience. These apps demand a higher investment due to their intricate nature and the need for specialized development expertise.