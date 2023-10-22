How to Analyze Your Poker Hands

Poker is one of the most popular gambling games globally. The popularity of the game has made it attractive to more casino players worldwide. However, there are multiple poker game variants each with varying rules. Players must understand these different poker variants to ensure they have a better gaming experience.

One trendy method poker players use to get started is reading guides to learn the game’s basics. In this sense, you can read the basics of poker odds. Besides that, there is one critical factor that separates strong poker players from their weak counterparts – what they do after a poker game.

Weak players forget about their poker hands as soon as they play them. This approach puts them at a disadvantage because they cannot adjust their hands based on their past mistakes.

On the flip side, strong players usually look back on their poker hands. They meticulously analyze spots and attempt to eliminate weak points in their games as much as possible. When a strong poker player finds a weakness in their game, they fix it in preparation for the next time the same situation arises.

A 6-Step Routine

You’re probably asking, how can you analyze your poker hands? This article presents a 6-step routine you can implement right away in betway casino to analyze your poker hands. You can use this routine in the following scenarios:

To study after a poker session

To warm up before a poker session

Anytime you want to do some productive off-table work

Step 1: Record Your Hands

If you want to join the list of serious poker players you must record your hand histories. This might be challenging for live players so they can consider writing down notable hands to study them later. If you play your poker online you can use programs such as Poker Tracker to record your hands.

Step 2: Organize the hand history and make out tough spot(s)

Use a similar format to record your hand histories to make them easy to read. This approach is particularly helpful if you usually post them on public forums as it will result in more strategic feedback.

As you prepare a hand history, ensure you identify the challenging spots in the hand. These are the ones that need your analysis most.

Step 3: Run the Numbers

Serious poker players must have a program that helps them calculate equities. There are multiple programs to help you run the numbers. Please go for the one that offers extra features.

Step 4: Don’t Ignore your Gut Reaction

Note what your intuition says about the spot you have identified.

Step 5: Consider various Perspectives

During your study it would help to mull over different players’ perspectives. For instance, consider the perspective of the optimist, realist and pessimist.

Step 6: Reflect and Take Notes

After performing the hand analysis, ensure you take notes on how your initial presumption differs from the realistic result. This approach enables you to improve your intuitive strategy with time.

Final Thoughts

Hand analysis is an essential skill for any serious poker player. Repeating the six steps shared above will make you a better poker player.