1O Best Android Emulator for PC to Run Apps, Games

In all aspects, Android operating system is now becoming very important in context to user usability and as it is an open source project, individuals are coming with their own creations that add more flexibility to this operating system and it eventually makes it more adoptive. In this tally, we have gathered, some of the best Android Emulators for PCs to run Android games and apps.

It doesn’t matter whether you have Android device or not, you can still have it on your computer using an Android Emulator application. Top of all, what makes it better than all other operating system? Well the answer is quite easy! There are countless applications available to use on it, that thing makes daily life quite easy, from ordinary to business usages, we can almost anything!

If you don’t have and Android based smart phone or Tablet, then you can try this operating system on your Desktop or Laptop. Or if you are looking to install the Android operating system, then probably the safest way would be having an Android Emulator and use it instead.

We have already posted a detailed guide where we have taught how to install Android operating system on a PC, see the detailed guide : Complete Guide to Install Android OS on Any PC.

If you are looking for an Android Emulator for PC, then this list would help you to get the one that suits your all needs. Here we have gathered some of the best Android Emulator and provided download links to them, so you can easily download them directly from the respective source.

We hope that our readers would love this list since we have done good research and examined them of all as well and you can surely show your appreciation through comments! Your comments are most welcome and do not forget to share this post with your friends!

Here we go with our list of top Android Emulators available easily, provided with their download links to them.

Best Free Android Emulator for PC

1# Droid4X

High performance promised!

In comparing to all other Android emulators listed here, Droid4X is comparatively new and found to be best among them as well. Most importantly, it has been built with brilliant user experience kept in mind. The user interface is quite simple, install Android Apps just by dragging it over the Droid4X screen.

In terms of performance, it offers very smooth and fast experience. We can play almost all games and use applications which we could play on Android smart phone or tablet. If you have a Droid4X Android Emulator on your PC, you’ll no longer needed a powerful Android device to play heavy games!

Apart from all, for game loving people, it comes with extra gaming controllability that enriches entire fun. You can use your Android device as a controller to play games such as Racing games etc.,

If you are an ordinary user, then we highly recommend you to go with Droid4X Android emulator as it is very less complicated and one of them most complete as well.

2# Andy

Seamless Experience!

Andy is another contender in our list of the top Android Emulator that comes very handy and completely free to download and use. Just like Droid4X, it allows user to use their Android device as controller and install applications and games directly from their desktop through drag and drop features.

For superior performance, it is required that your computer must have a good amount of RAM, it should be a minimum of 3 GB as Andy could be using around 1GB or more while running itself.

Also, it comes with 1ClickSync Application that allows to sync all the applications installed on the Android device to Andy within a few minutes, just like replicating them. That is a great feature and makes it better than all!

Also see:

3# Genymotion

Developer’s friendly!

If you are an Android developer then you should go for Genymotion. Basically, this Android Emulator has been designed for developers to test their projects and improve them.

It is very simple to integrate into testing and analyzing process and it’s compatible with all versions of Android SDK tools.

However, if you an ordinary user then you can use it too. For personal use, it comes completely free for running Android apps and games on it. And requirements to use it is less as compare to Andy, you’ll need at least 2GB RAM, 400 MB free space on your hard drive and Virtualization Technology capable CPU, most of the Intel and AMD processor offer this feature.

Available for:

Windows, MAC and Linux

4# BlueStacks

Most Complete!

A most common and popular Emulator available for Android users. Just install it on your Windows-based PC or MAC to get started with countless apps and games. The entire user interface is quite simple, you’ll just need to download the application and install it on your PC. Open the application, setup with your Google Account to get access to Google Play store.

There, you would be able to install apps and games. With great compatibility of apps and games, you could use most of Android apps and games. It comes with multitouch support works great on touch-screen laptops, sync between mobile and BlueStacks, double-click on the APK app to open it from the desktop, sensor support and much more.

Despite the fact that it is the most popular Android Emulator, personally I would rather go with Andy or Droid4X emulator. It is my personal view, you could still consider it as closest contender.

5# AMIDuOS

Simplicity that works!

AMIDuOS is quite simple to use application that works on Windows 7, 8 and 10. Well, this application is paid, however you can try it under 30 days of free trail period. If you are looking for a paid Android emulator then, we would suggest you to look no further. The AMIDuOS would be the best choice as it offers 100% native Android running on your Windows hardware!

It supports multitouch, can connect to PC’s internal and external peripherals such as Mouse, Keyboard, Gyrometer, Compass and Orientation. It supports Windows 7, 8 and 10 powered PCs and tablet.

6. NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is a popular and free Android emulator designed for PCs and Macs. It allows users to run Android apps and games directly on their computers, offering a larger screen and more comfortable control schemes compared to using a mobile device.

One of NoxPlayer’s strengths is its performance and stability. It can smoothly handle demanding Android games, making it an excellent choice for mobile gamers seeking a larger screen experience. NoxPlayer supports keyboard mapping, allowing you to customize controls for your favorite games, including those designed for touchscreens.

Multi-instance functionality is another key feature. NoxPlayer lets you run multiple instances of the emulator simultaneously. This is particularly useful for games that require grinding or managing multiple accounts, letting you progress efficiently.

The emulator includes a range of tools and features aimed at providing a better user experience. This includes a built-in macro recorder for scripting repetitive tasks, screen recording options, and support for external controllers.

NoxPlayer is based on older versions of Android (up to Android 9), which might offer better compatibility for certain older apps and games. However, keep this in mind if you need the features of the latest Android versions.

7. MEmu

MEmu is a popular Android emulator for Windows that stands out for its focus on gaming. It offers smooth performance and high compatibility with a wide range of Android games, making it a great choice for playing mobile titles on your PC.

Key features of MEmu include customizable controls for seamless keyboard and mouse gameplay. You can map specific actions or movements to keys and mouse buttons, giving you the precision and control often missing on touchscreens. It also supports multiple Android instances, so you can run several games or apps simultaneously.

MEmu prioritizes performance optimization. Its graphics rendering capabilities allow for smooth visuals and high frame rates, essential for a responsive gaming experience. For demanding games, users can adjust settings to allocate more system resources to the emulator.

Beyond gaming, MEmu serves as a capable general-purpose Android emulator. You can install and run productivity apps, social media platforms, and more. It also offers easy file sharing between your Windows computer and the emulated Android environment. While not its main focus, this makes MEmu useful even outside of pure gaming.

8. Bliss OS

Bliss OS is an open-source Android-based operating system designed for PCs and tablets. Built on the Android-x86 project, it offers a full, customizable Android experience on devices not originally intended to run the system. Bliss OS comes in several versions based on different Android releases, ensuring compatibility with both modern and older hardware.

One of Bliss OS’s primary strengths is its attention to performance and stability. The developers optimize the Android experience for x86/x86_64 architectures. The result is a smooth and responsive Android environment on regular computers and laptops. Bliss OS also features wide hardware compatibility, allowing it to run on a variety of devices.

Customization is at the core of the Bliss OS experience. Users have access to a plethora of themes, interface tweaks, and under-the-hood settings, enabling them to tailor their desktop and workflow precisely to their liking. Support for root-level access and the inclusion of tools like Magisk manager further expands the ability for users to personalize their environment.

Whether you’re looking to breathe new life into an old PC, enjoy Android apps on a larger screen, or experiment with a highly customizable Android experience, Bliss OS provides a compelling option. Its active development community ensures regular updates and improvements.

9. LDPlayer

LDPlayer is a powerful and lightweight Android emulator designed specifically for gaming on Windows PCs. It offers excellent compatibility with a vast range of Android titles, making it a popular choice for mobile gamers seeking a larger screen and more precise controls.

One of LDPlayer’s key advantages is its performance optimization. It leverages your computer’s resources efficiently, ensuring smooth gameplay even on mid-range systems. Additionally, LDPlayer boasts an array of gamer-centric features, including customizable keyboard mapping, multi-instance support for running multiple games simultaneously, macro scripts for automating repetitive tasks, and built-in screen recording tools.

The emulator comes with its own app store, the LD Store, providing access to popular games. However, you also have the flexibility to install games and apps from other sources, including Google Play, by simply dragging and dropping APK files onto the emulator’s interface.

LDPlayer offers different versions based on Android releases. LDPlayer 3 is based on Android 5.1, while LDPlayer 4 runs Android 7.1. This expanded choice allows you to pick the ideal emulator version to match the compatibility requirements of your desired games.

10. Gameloop

Gameloop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is a powerful Android emulator designed specifically for gaming on PC. Developed by Tencent (the creators of PUBG Mobile), it offers seamless optimization for their popular titles but also works exceptionally well with a wide range of other Android games.

Gameloop stands out for its performance and ease of use. It boasts smooth gameplay, even on lower-specification machines, and its pre-mapped keyboard and mouse controls make the transition from mobile to PC effortless. The emulator also includes features like high-resolution support, screen recording, and a built-in game library for easy discovery.

While primarily focused on games, Gameloop is technically a full-fledged Android emulator. This means that, if you choose, you can access other types of Android apps, although its functionality might be more limited in those areas. However, for gamers looking to experience their favorite mobile titles on the big screen with enhanced control and performance, Gameloop is a top contender.

It’s important to note that Gameloop is designed for Tencent games above others. While it works with many general Android games, you might occasionally encounter compatibility issues with certain titles.

So it ends our list here. I hope you guys would like our list of best free Android Emulators. Don’t forget to share your experience, we most welcome you to make comments and share this post!