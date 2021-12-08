A Major Update to Telegram. What’s New

It’s hard to imagine a better messenger than Telegram. Not only can you find all the features that an application of this kind has to offer, but it also gets updates much more often than its counterparts like WhatsApp or Signal. And the updates offer much more than just minor security improvements and bug fixes.

The new version includes tools to protect content from saving and copying from groups and channels, the ability to delete messages over a certain period, new options for managing connected devices, anonymous comments in public groups on behalf of channels, and other innovations.

Admittedly, I’ve long since moved away from the usual social networking services in the form of VK or Facebook. The services have not been very happy with their innovations lately. A dating service that nobody needs and a bunch of useless mini-applications make it not the best solution for communication. I completely agree with my colleague here.

How to save a picture from Telegram

Saving a photo from Telegram is easy. All you need to do now is a few clicks:

Open the conversation from which you want to save the photo. Tap on the specific picture. Tap on the three dots at the top. Select Save to the gallery.

Things will change slightly from now on. Channel and group owners can now prevent their subscribers from saving photos, videos or forwarding messages. If you think you can get around the scheme with a screenshot, I hasten to disappoint you. You won’t be able to do it that way either.

How to delete messages in Telegram

With the release of a new update, another cool feature has been added to Telegram. From now on, every user will be able to delete the history of messages in a particular private chat for a specific day or period of time.

To delete Telegram correspondence for a specific period of time, you need to:

Open Telegram.

Enter the conversation you want.

Click on the date of any message, the calendar will open.

Then, in the top right corner, click Change.

Select the required time period.

Press Delete.

How to exit Telegram on a computer?

One of Telegram’s unconditional pluses is its cross-platform nature. I use Telegram on my tablet and computer just as much as I do on my smartphone. Once you’ve updated, you can manage all your running sessions via the dedicated Devices button in Settings.

You can also use it to quickly log in to your cart via your computer or another device. Plus, you’ll now be able to select a certain period after which the app will end the session automatically.

The usage scenario is immediately apparent. Come into the office, sit down at work, open up a work chat. Quickly set the required limit before the start of the work day and you don’t have to worry about forgetting to log off.

But that’s not all! You can add another setting for your work account. By clicking on a device in the list, you can set whether that device is allowed to receive calls and new secret chats. Again. Nothing will distract you from important business! So once again, Durov has proved to us that Telegram is better than WhatsApp.

Also see:

How to leave a comment anonymously

I can’t say I like the idea of anonymous comments. Have you ever tried to read what’s going on out there once? All the more or less reputable media outlets with open ‘commenting’ have users slinging various nasty words every now and then. The joke “I’ll find you by IP” is current again.

Fortunately, Pasha did not get it right here either. Anonymous comments are not really anonymous. The point is that you can simply reflect your point of view through another account. That’s how Ivan will abruptly turn into You in Egypt 2021. By the way, it’s also handy at work. After all, many people sit on profile resources and share their opinions there. So it’s quite a good idea.

To select a channel to send messages on behalf of, click on the image to the left of where you’re texting. Everything you send in this chat will now be signed in the name of the other channel.

Themes in Telegram

And the next trick will especially please Android device users. It’s a shame, of course, that some of the Telegram tricks arrive later than in iOS. On the other hand, we have to feel sorry for the guys. Those, apart from the splash screen, can hardly change anything at all.

There are 8 unique themes available from now on in any of the personal chats, each with coloured gradients for message blocks and multi-coloured backgrounds with different patterns.

Installing a theme in Telegram is easy:

Open the Telegram app. Navigate to the conversation you want. Then click the three dots in the top right corner. Next, select Change colours. You can find the advanced settings by clicking on the Theme settings button.

Keep in mind that not only you but also your conversation partner will see your chosen theme. However, there is also the option to set a theme for all chats at once just for yourself.

Each of the customisation options is flexible. Want to choose a separate background for chatting with your spouse? No problem. Put a green chat theme on your work chat so you know why you’re here? You’re welcome. Pavel Durov’s team promises that the first 8 themes are just the beginning. There will be more and more as time goes on.

How to sign in to Telegram without texting

The Telegram team reports that on some devices there’s also a feature with a new way to sign in via call. The idea is that the messenger will send a call to your smartphone, after which you have to enter the last five digits.

I am, of course, a bit of a loser. I keep forgetting the damn numbers. Often I even have to minimize the app to look up the phone number again. Hopefully, the call will be long enough.

If you have any problems with Telegram, be sure to write to our chat room, where we, united with our readers, will be sure to help you.