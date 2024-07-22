15 Best ES File Explorer Alternatives in 2024

Are you looking for a new file manager app? Maybe you’ve used ES File Explorer in past, but it’s no longer available on the Google Play Store. What are your options now? Don’t worry! There are many great alternatives out there. In this well-searched list, we gather the 15 best ES File Explorer alternatives for 2024, suitable for any Android phone, and help you manage files easily.

ES File Explorer Alternatives

These apps can help you manage your files, transfer data, and keep your device organized. Whether you’re a casual user or a tech-savvy person, there’s something for everyone. We’ll look at apps with simple interfaces and those with advanced features.

Some are free, while others offer premium options. By the end of this article, you’ll have a good idea of which file manager might work best for you. Let’s dive in and discover the top file explorer apps for your Android device in 2024!

Files by Google

1. Files by Google

When it comes to find the top ES File Explorer alternatives, this app tops in many lists. Files by Google is a simple and effective file manager. It’s made by Google, so it works well with Android phones. Here’s what makes it great:

Clean up space: It helps you find and remove junk files.

Easy sharing: You can share files without using the internet.

Offline viewing: You can see your files even without an internet connection.

Secure folder: Keep private files safe with a PIN.

The app has a simple design. It’s easy to use, even if you’re not tech-savvy. Files by Google is free, which is a big plus. It doesn’t have all the advanced features of ES File Explorer, but it’s perfect for basic file management.

Many users like how it helps clean up their phone. The app suggests files to delete, saving you time. It’s also good at finding duplicate files. This can free up a lot of space on your device.

One downside is that it doesn’t support root access. If you need that, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But for most users, Files by Google is more than enough. It’s a reliable, safe choice for managing your files.

You can download this from→ here.

Also read: 10 Best Apps Every Music Lover Must Download

Solid Explorer

2. Solid Explorer

Solid Explorer is ES File Explorer alternative. It is a powerful file manager with a sleek look. It’s popular among users who want more features. Here’s what stands out:

Two-panel layout: Makes it easy to move files between folders.

Cloud support: Connect to Dropbox, Google Drive, and more.

Root access: Great for advanced users who need it.

Customizable: Change colors and icons to your liking.

The app isn’t free, but it offers a 14-day trial. After that, you need to buy it. Many users find it worth the price. Solid Explorer is known for its smooth performance and nice design.

One cool feature is the ability to protect folders with a password. This is great for keeping private files safe. The app also supports FTP and SMB protocols. This means you can access files on your computer from your phone.

Solid Explorer handles archives well too. You can create and extract ZIP files right in the app. For music lovers, there’s a built-in audio player. You can listen to your music files without leaving the app.

The main downside is the cost. Some users might not want to pay for a file manager. But if you’re looking for a feature-rich alternative to ES File Explorer, Solid Explorer is a top choice.

You can download this from→ here.

MiXplorer

3. MiXplorer

MiXplorer is a hidden gem in the world of file managers. It’s not on the Google Play Store, but you can get it from XDA Developers. Here’s why it’s special:

Tons of features: It can do almost anything ES File Explorer could.

No ads: The app is completely free and ad-free.

Customizable: You can change how it looks and works.

Supports many cloud services: Works with Google Drive, Dropbox, and more.

MiXplorer has a loyal fan base. Users love how much it can do. You can manage files, browse archives, and even edit text. The app also has a built-in image viewer and music player.

One standout feature is its ability to handle multiple tabs. This makes it easy to work with different folders at once. The app also supports root access, which power users will appreciate.

MiXplorer can be a bit overwhelming at first. There are so many options and settings. But once you get used to it, it’s very powerful. The app is regularly updated, so it keeps getting better.

The main drawback is that it’s not on the Play Store. You have to download it from other sources. This might make some users unsure about security. But MiXplorer is well-known in the Android community and is considered safe.

You can download this from→ here.

Also read: 10 Best Drawing Apps For Android

FX File Explorer

4. FX File Explorer

FX File Explorer is another great option for managing your files as one of the good ES File Explorer alternatives. It offers a good mix of features and ease of use. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Clean interface: It’s easy to navigate and understand.

Theme support: You can change how the app looks.

Built-in viewers: Open different file types right in the app.

Network support: Access files on your home network.

FX File Explorer has a free version and a paid version. The free version is good for basic use. If you want more features, you can upgrade to the paid version. It’s a one-time purchase, not a subscription.

One nice feature is the ability to add bookmarks. This makes it easy to find your important folders. The app also has a good search function. You can find files quickly, even if you have a lot stored.

FX File Explorer supports cloud storage too. You can connect it to services like Dropbox and Google Drive. This makes it easy to manage all your files in one place.

The app also has a “Safe” feature. This lets you hide and encrypt files. It’s great for keeping private information secure. FX File Explorer can handle compressed files as well. You can create and extract ZIP files easily.

Some users find the interface a bit old-fashioned. It doesn’t look as modern as some other apps. But it works well and is reliable. If you want a solid file manager with good features, FX File Explorer is worth trying.

You can download this from→ here.

Total Commander

5. Total Commander

Total Commander is a veteran in the file management world. It’s been around for a long time and has a loyal following. Here’s why people like it:

Powerful features: It can handle almost any file task.

Two-panel layout: Makes it easy to move files around.

Plugin support: Add extra features with plugins.

Built-in text editor: Edit files right in the app.

Total Commander isn’t the prettiest app. Its design is quite basic. But what it lacks in looks, it makes up for in functionality. The app is incredibly powerful and flexible.

One of its best features is the ability to use plugins. These add extra functions to the app. For example, you can get plugins for cloud storage or different archive formats. This makes Total Commander very adaptable.

The app also has good network support. You can access FTP servers and network shares. This is great for managing files across different devices. Total Commander supports root access too, which power users will appreciate.

Another strong point is its file compression abilities. You can create and extract various archive types. The built-in text editor is handy for quick edits. You don’t need to open another app to change a text file.

The main downside of Total Commander is its learning curve. It’s not as intuitive as some other file managers. You might need some time to figure out all its features. But once you do, it’s a very powerful tool, and that makes it good a ES File Explorer alternative.

You can download this from→ here.

Also read: 5 Best League of Legends Apps

ASTRO File Manager

6. ASTRO File Manager

Here’s another app in our list of best ES File Explorer alternatives. ASTRO File Manager has been around for a long time. It’s a reliable choice for Android users. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Simple interface: Easy to use, even for beginners.

Cloud storage support: Connect to Google Drive and Dropbox.

Built-in cleaning tool: Helps you free up space on your device.

App manager: Manage and back up your apps.

ASTRO File Manager is free to use. It doesn’t have ads, which is nice. The app has a clean, straightforward design. This makes it easy to find and manage your files.

One of its best features is the storage analyzer. This tool shows you what’s taking up space on your device. It helps you find large files or folders you might want to delete. The app also has a task killer. This can help improve your device’s performance.

ASTRO File Manager includes a good search function. You can find files quickly, even if you have a lot stored. The app also supports compressed files. You can create and extract ZIP files easily.

Another useful feature is the ability to move apps to your SD card. This can free up space on your main storage. The app manager lets you back up your apps too. This is handy if you’re switching to a new device.

The main drawback of ASTRO File Manager is that it’s not as feature-rich as some other options. It doesn’t support root access, for example. But for most users, it offers everything they need. If you want a simple, reliable file manager, ASTRO is a good choice.

You can download this from→ here.

File Commander

7. File Commander

File Commander is a versatile file manager with a modern look just like other ES File Explorer alternatives. It offers a good balance of features and ease of use. Here’s what makes it special:

Clean design: The app looks good and is easy to navigate.

Cloud support: Connect to various cloud storage services.

Media player: Play music and videos right in the app.

PDF reader: View PDF files without needing another app.

File Commander has both free and paid versions. The free version is good for basic use. If you want more features, you can upgrade to premium. The premium version removes ads and adds extra functions.

One nice feature is the ability to categorize files. The app can sort your files into groups like images, music, and documents. This makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. File Commander also has a good search function.

The app supports many cloud services. You can connect to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more. This makes it easy to manage all your files in one place. File Commander also has network support. You can access files on your home network or FTP servers.

Another useful feature is the built-in media player. You can play music and videos without leaving the app. The PDF reader is handy too. You don’t need to download a separate app to view PDF files.

The main downside of File Commander is that some features are only in the paid version. The free version has ads, which some users find annoying. But overall, it’s a solid choice for a file manager. It offers a good mix of features and ease of use.

You can download this from→ here.

Also read: 10 Best Apps to Read Comics for Free on Android

X-plore File Manager

8. X-plore File Manager

X-plore File Manager is a powerful tool for advanced users. It might look a bit old-fashioned, but it’s packed with features. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Dual-pane interface: Makes it easy to move files between folders.

Root access: Great for power users who need it.

Cloud support: Connect to many cloud storage services.

Built-in viewers: Open different file types right in the app.

X-plore File Manager is free to use like many other ES File Explorer alternatives, with some premium features. The free version has ads, but they’re not too intrusive. The app’s interface might seem complicated at first. But once you get used to it, it’s very efficient.

One of the best features is the dual-pane view. This makes it easy to copy or move files between folders. You can even have two different storage locations open at once. For example, you could have your phone storage on one side and your SD card on the other.

X-plore File Manager has excellent cloud support. You can connect to services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. It also supports network protocols like FTP and SMB. This means you can access files on your computer from your phone.

The app has good support for compressed files. You can create and extract various archive types. It also includes a disk map feature. This shows you what’s using up space on your device.

The main drawback of X-plore File Manager is its learning curve. The interface isn’t as intuitive as some other apps. It might take some time to figure out all the features. But for users who want a powerful, flexible file manager, X-plore is an excellent choice.

You can download this from→ here.

File Manager +

9. File Manager +

File Manager + is a user-friendly app with a clean design. It offers a good mix of features without being too complicated. Here’s what makes it worth considering:

Simple interface: Easy to use, even for beginners.

Cloud support: Connect to popular cloud storage services.

Built-in media player: Play music and videos in the app.

App manager: Manage and back up your apps.

File Manager + has both free and paid versions. The free version is good for basic use, but it has ads. The paid version removes ads and adds some extra features. The app has a modern, attractive design. It’s easy to navigate and find what you need.

One nice feature is the category view. This sorts your files into groups like images, music, and documents. It makes it easy to find specific types of files. The app also has a good search function. You can find files quickly, even if you have a lot stored.

File Manager + supports cloud storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox. This lets you manage files across different storage locations. The app also includes a network browser. You can access files on your home network or FTP servers.

Another useful feature is the built-in media player. You can play music and videos without leaving the app. The app manager is handy too. You can back up your apps or move them to your SD card to save space.

The main downside of File Manager + is that some features are only in the paid version. The free version has ads, which some users find annoying. But overall, it’s a solid choice for a file manager. It’s especially good for users who want something simple and easy to use.

You can download this from→ here.

RS File Manager

10. RS File Manager

RS File Manager is a lightweight but capable file management app. It’s designed to be fast and efficient. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Fast performance: The app runs smoothly, even on older devices.

Simple interface: Easy to use, with a clean design.

Root explorer: Supports root access for advanced users.

Built-in text editor: Edit text files right in the app.

RS File Manager is completely free to use. It doesn’t have ads, which is a big plus. The app has a straightforward design. It’s not fancy, but it’s easy to navigate and use.

One of the best features of RS File Manager is its speed. It loads quickly and runs smoothly. This makes it a good choice for older devices or phones with less powerful hardware. The app doesn’t use much storage space either.

RS File Manager includes a root explorer. This is great for advanced users who need root access. The app also has good support for compressed files. You can create and extract ZIP files easily.

Another useful feature is the built-in text editor. You can view and edit text files right in the app. RS File Manager also includes a simple image viewer. You don’t need to open another app to look at photos.

The main drawback of RS File Manager is that it lacks some advanced features. It doesn’t support cloud storage, for example. The design is also very basic. Some users might prefer a more modern look. But if you want a simple, fast file manager, RS File Manager is a good choice among these ES File Explorer alternatives.

You can download this from→ here.

Also read: 36 Best Apps for Adding Text on Photos

Root Explorer

11. Root Explorer

Root Explorer is a powerful file manager for advanced users. As the name suggests, it’s designed for rooted devices. Here’s what makes it special:

Root access: Full control over your device’s file system.

Text editor: Built-in editor for viewing and changing files.

Archive support: Create and extract various archive types.

SQLite database viewer: View and edit databases.

Root Explorer is a paid app. There’s no free version, but many users find it worth the price. The app has a simple, functional design. It’s not fancy, but it gets the job done.

Unlink any other ES File Explorer alternatives mentioned in this list, the main feature of Root Explorer is its root access. This lets you access and modify system files. It’s great for users who want full control over their device. But be careful – changing system files can cause problems if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Root Explorer has a good built-in text editor. You can view and edit text files easily. The app also supports many archive formats. You can create and extract ZIP, RAR, and other types of archives.

Another useful feature is the SQLite database viewer. This lets you view and edit databases on your device. It’s a powerful tool for advanced users. Root Explorer also includes a built-in image viewer and APK binary XML viewer.

The main downside of Root Explorer is that it’s only really useful on rooted devices. If your device isn’t rooted, you won’t be able to use many of its features. The app also has a bit of a learning curve. It’s not as user-friendly as some other file managers. But for power users with rooted devices, Root Explorer is a top choice.

You can download this from→ here.

Material Files

12. Material Files

Material Files is an open-source file manager with a modern design. It follows Google’s Material Design guidelines, which gives it a clean, attractive look. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Beautiful interface: Sleek design that’s easy on the eyes.

Open-source: The code is freely available for anyone to view or modify.

Dark theme: Easier on your eyes in low light.

File sharing: Easy to share files with other devices.

Material Files is completely free and has no ads. It’s a lightweight app that doesn’t take up much space on your device. The app’s design is one of its best features. It looks modern and is easy to navigate.

One nice feature of Material Files is its support for multiple tabs. This makes it easy to work with different folders at the same time. The app also has a good search function. You can find files quickly, even if you have a lot stored.

Material Files includes a built-in image viewer and text editor. You can view photos and edit text files without leaving the app. It also supports compressed files. You can create and extract ZIP files easily.

Another useful feature is the ability to browse files on your local network. You can access files on other devices connected to your Wi-Fi. Material Files also supports root access, which power users will appreciate. These all features make it a good contender in our list of top ES File Explorer alternatives.

The main drawback of Material Files is that it lacks some advanced features. It doesn’t support cloud storage, for example. The app also doesn’t have a built-in media player. But for users who want a simple, attractive file manager, Material Files is an excellent choice.

You can download this from→ here.

Also read: 10 Best Wi-Fi Router Apps

File Expert

13. File Expert

File Expert is a comprehensive file manager with a wide range of features. It’s designed to be a one-stop solution for file management needs. Here’s what makes it special:

Cloud support: Connect to various cloud storage services.

Network protocols: Support for FTP, WebDAV, and SMB.

App manager: Manage and back up your apps.

Built-in viewers: Open different file types right in the app.

File Expert has both free and premium versions. The free version is quite capable, but it has ads. The premium version removes ads and adds some extra features. The app has a clean, modern design that’s easy to navigate.

One of the best features of File Expert is its cloud support. You can connect to services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. This makes it easy to manage files across different storage locations. The app also supports various network protocols, so you can access files on your home network or remote servers.

File Expert includes a good app manager. You can back up your apps, move them to your SD card, or uninstall them easily. The built-in file viewers are handy too. You can open documents, images, and even play music without leaving the app.

Another useful feature is the recycle bin. This gives you a safety net when deleting files. If you accidentally delete something, you can easily recover it. File Expert also supports compressed files. You can create and extract various archive types.

The main downside of File Expert is that some users find it a bit complex. There are so many features that it can be overwhelming at first. The free version’s ads can also be annoying. But if you want a feature-rich file manager, File Expert is definitely worth considering.

You can download this from→ here.

ZArchiver

14. ZArchiver

ZArchiver is a bit different from the other apps on this list. It’s primarily an archive manager, but it includes basic file management features. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Excellent archive support: Handles many archive formats.

Password protection: Can create password-protected archives.

Built-in text viewer: View text files without extraction.

Small size: The app is very lightweight.

ZArchiver is free to use and doesn’t have ads. It has a simple, no-frills interface. The app isn’t fancy, but it’s easy to use and gets the job done efficiently.

The main strength of ZArchiver is its archive handling. It supports a wide range of formats, including ZIP, RAR, 7z, and many others. You can create and extract archives easily. The app can even handle split archives, which is useful for large files.

One nice feature is the ability to create password-protected archives. This is great for keeping sensitive files secure. ZArchiver also includes a built-in text viewer. You can view text files inside archives without extracting them first.

ZArchiver has basic file management features too. You can copy, move, and delete files. It’s not as comprehensive as some other file managers, but it’s enough for basic tasks. The app is also very small, taking up little space on your device.

The main drawback of ZArchiver is that it’s not a full-featured file manager. If you need advanced features like cloud storage support or a media player, you’ll need to look elsewhere. But for users who work with archives a lot, ZArchiver is an excellent choice.

You can download this from→ here.

Simple File Manager

15. Simple File Manager

As the name suggests, Simple File Manager is designed to be easy to use. It focuses on core file management tasks without adding too many extra features. Here’s what makes it worth considering:

Clean interface: Very easy to navigate and understand.

Open-source: The code is freely available for anyone to view or modify.

Small size: The app doesn’t take up much space.

Dark theme: Easier on your eyes in low light.

Simple File Manager is completely free and has no ads. It’s part of the Simple Mobile Tools suite, a collection of open-source Android apps. The app has a straightforward design that’s easy to use, even for beginners.

One of the best features of Simple File Manager is its simplicity. It does the basic file management tasks well, without overwhelming you with options. You can easily copy, move, rename, and delete files. The app also includes a good search function.

Simple File Manager supports compressed files. You can create and extract ZIP files easily. The app also includes a simple text editor. You can view and edit text files right in the app.

Another nice feature is the ability to customize colors. You can change the app’s color scheme to suit your preferences. The dark theme is particularly useful for using the app at night.

The main drawback of Simple File Manager is that it lacks advanced features. It doesn’t support cloud storage or network protocols. There’s no built-in media player either. But for users who want a basic, easy-to-use file manager, Simple File Manager is an excellent choice.

You can download this from→ here.

Conclusion

As we’ve seen, there are many great ES File Explorer alternatives in 2024. Each app has its own strengths and weaknesses. Some are simple and easy to use, while others offer advanced features for power users.

When choosing a file manager, think about what features are most important to you. Do you need cloud storage support? Are you looking for something simple, or do you want advanced features? Consider trying out a few different apps to see which one you like best.