Join In The Fun And Sling Yourself Over To These Slingo Games

As if Bingo wasn’t exciting enough, here comes a whole new way to play. If you’re a fan of Slots and the odd mobile Bingo game then boy, do we have some good news for you! Slingo combines Slots and Bingo for a whole new gaming experience, with tickets and reels operating simultaneously. Don’t believe us? Read on to find out more about the top Slingo games around.

Slingo Reel King

Each game will feature a total of 11 spins, with the aim for players being to match up numbers on the reels with the numbers that are called and crossed off on the grid. Each time you get a match and earn a “Slingo”, you’ll move further up on the paytable. The Slingo board will be made up of a 5×5 grid, with the Slots element resulting in the five numbers at the bottom spinning.

With the usual slot games featuring symbols on the reels, these Slingo reels are filled with numbers instead. Numbers ranging from one to ninety-nine will be chosen at random and placed on the Slingo board. Match up a number on the board with one on the reels and it will transform into a king symbol. Find a wild on the reels and you’ll get the chance to change any number on the board into a king symbol, giving you the opportunity to generate even more winning combinations. The free spins symbol comes in the form of a heart, and can dish out additional spins at any time.

Transforming symbols into king icons is well worth the effort as it will help you to fill up the king meter at the top of the reels, helping you to form those bigger payouts.

Fluffy Favourites Slingo

Already known for their wide variety of slot games, Fluffy Favourites has come along and joined in with this new wave of Slingo gaming. Still featuring the much-loved characters from the original games, if you’ve already enjoyed a game or two of the Fluffy slot, then you’ll be in good stead to dive straight in with this Slingo variant. The top payout is 100x your initial stake, with four bonus games on offer and up to ten free spins up for grabs, as well as unlimited chances to re-trigger these rewards. What’s not to love?

You can get the reels spinning from just 0.20 credits, and you’ll be in with a chance of benefitting from an array of pick-me-style bonus games. At the start of every base game, you’ll be given ten spins to try and make as many Slingo matches as possible. In terms of the bonus features, you can trigger any of the following: