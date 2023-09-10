Mods for Minecraft PE 1.21, 1.21.0 and 1.21.10

The universe of Minecraft PE 1.21 is limitless and has many features. The player can spend time in various ways, do research or play on servers. And if you want something unusual, you can download the mod and discover new possibilities.

Mo Creatures

In Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.10 and 1.21 the player will not be bored because on his way there will be many animals, both useful and dangerous. The mod introduces the game of new characters from mythical and extinct dinosaurs, as well as exotic ones, such as giraffes.

Download: https://mcpecube.com/mods/1040-mo-creatures-addon.html

Car

Survival in Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.10 and 1.21 is all about exploring and conquering new territories.

To reduce your travel time and make it more practical use this mod to add a vehicle. Among the cars there will be world-famous car brands that will quickly take you where you need to go.

Download: https://mcpecube.com/mods/1023-car-mod.html

Achievement

Want to survive in Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.10 and 1.21 has become more interesting or more difficult, then this mod is for you. You can add tasks for yourself that you need to complete, so you definitely won’t be bored.

Download: https://mcpecube.com/mods/517-achievement.html

Morph

Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.10 and 1.21 pleases players with a large number of mobs. Among them there are good and evil, useful and harmful. You can buy items from some, and you can get food or a potion from others.

This mod gives the player the ability to become one of the creatures and enjoy all the benefits and abilities of the selected character. This can be both a useful feature during survival and a way to have fun.

Download: https://mcpecube.com/mods/980-morph-addon.html

Better Foliage

If you lack realism in Minecraft 1.21.0, 1.21.10 and 1.21, then download this mod.

The main feature of this add-on is that it makes objects 3D. Such changes apply to all vegetation. Just imagine that you find yourself in a forest with luxurious foliage and bright green grass.

Download: https://mcpecube.com/mods/1024-better-foliage-mod.html