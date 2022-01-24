When it comes to cloud computing and cloud storage, it can get confusing and the process of migrating is what you will need to focus on. If you have decided to move your company or business over to the cloud, it will likely be very worth it down to all the benefits you can reap. The first step will be finding a company to help you with the migration process, as this will be the main step you need to take for the cloud to work within your business. Here is our guide to adopting a multi-cloud migration strategy…

What is multi-cloud migration?

A multi-cloud migration strategy is a detailed process that is usually complex. It will involve a few stakeholders inputs and decisions, all for the benefit of the company. A multi-cloud set up will include more than one infrastructure, it could have two public Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) providers and a public Platform as a Service (PaaS), this will be completely down to the type of company that is migrating. There are many cloud migration strategies that could be advantageous to your business, so it’s best to research before jumping straight in.

How to adopt a multi-cloud migration strategy?

There are some things to remember when adopting a multi-cloud strategy, these include putting security first and keeping an eye out for data silos in the organisation. Data silos can be damaging and stop the process running smoothly, they are usually standalone relational databases or block storage like persistent disks and data warehouses, with semi-structured data. Make sure these are factors you watch out for when adopting a multi-cloud strategy. It’s always beneficial to outsource the migration to a company with professionals to get the job done with limited problems.

What are the different types of cloud storage?

Before migrating over to the cloud, you will need to think about the different types of cloud storage so you pick the best one for your business. The main ones are private, public, hybrid which is a combination of the two and community storage. The cloud storage you go for will completely depend on the company you have, if you want to keep clients details safe you might want private cloud storage but if you want it to be more public and widely used, maybe you will go for community or public storage. Take some time to research the best style of storage for your company!

Why migrate over to the cloud?

Migrating over to the cloud will all be worth it in the long run, as there are so many advantages of having all your programs and files in one place. If your company is currently working remotely and will be working from home officers long-term, the cloud will enable colleagues to save and find documents in one place. Just make sure everyone has stable WiFi so the files and documents can sync regularly. Saving documents into the cloud will also be secure and more safe than on PC desktops, another reason why companies love it. Overall, the cloud has great storage capacity, it is efficient to use and will help to keep your business organised.

Now that you know how to adopt a multi-cloud strategy, you can go ahead and get started depending on when you need everything moved over. Some prefer to close their company for a day or two to get the process complete, whereas others move over to the cloud more gradually. This can be discussed and organised with your cloud computing company. Good luck with the migration process, it will all be worth it!