Five Short Term Courses IT Professionals Must Take up to Enhance Their Skills

Today’s world is highly competitive and upskilling is the only way to stay ahead and relevant with newer approaches in the IT industry. Upskilling is the method of teaching new skills to the workforce. New and latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, blockchain, and robotics are the new ways to upskill the current employees to become more agile.

The business industry is facing a drastic change because of automation so upskilling is the only solution to help cope. The automation process also has created and changed the demand for IT services and products, so there is the importance of upskilling and reskilling of employees is the easiest way to accept the change in a smarter way.

In this ever-changing technological IT world, employees must continuously upskill themselves to keep pace with innovations in coding, machine learning, logical thinking, and problem-solving integrated technologies. As the newer products and processes are getting invented across industries for which the upskilling of the workforce is necessary. It in

creases productivity and helps to survive in high and tough competition. Several industries and companies are investing heavily in their workforce to upskill them to get technological advancement in the IT sector.

Top 5 Short Term IT Courses for Career Growth

1. PRINCE 2

PRINCE2 training is a short term IT course that will help you to learn about tailoring projects based on the environment. It is designed for project management professionals who are looking to understand the essentials of managing successful projects. It will also tell about developing product-based planning for complex projects, effectively managing project risk, and controlling and managing the best use of resources.

It is a widely adopted project management method used by people and organizations from wide-ranging sectors and industries. It is a flexible method that is built upon principles, processes and themes, and the project environment.

Benefits- This certification is globally known for its practice-driven approach to project management. The most important benefit is that it can be tailored for all types of projects, including Agile. PRINCE2 certified professionals can get high salary packages as in the UK it’s around £60000 and in the US it is $117000 (Payscale.com).

Machine learning

Machine learning (ML) is a process to implement artificial intelligence. It provides the system with the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being programmed. It is a branch of computer science that focuses on the development of computer programs to learn about the design of algorithms such as Naive Bayes, Decision trees, Random forest, K-nearest neighbor, Support vector machine, K- means clustering, Gaussian mixture model, Hidden Markov model, etc.

Machine learning involves learning methods such as Supervised learning, Unsupervised learning, semi-supervised learning, and reinforcement learning. It enables analysis of massive quantities of data and delivers more accurate and faster results to identify opportunities or dangerous risks.

Benefits- One of the most important benefits of machine learning is the ability to review a wide range of data and identify trends and patterns that might not be apparent to a human. It can successfully pinpoint a causal relationship between two events and is highly effective at data mining, particularly on a continual, ongoing basis, as would be required for an algorithm.

3. CSM

CSM stands for Certified Scrum Master. This certification is for those candidates who are willing to serve as scrum team leaders to promote and support Scrum. The Scrum Master is a servant- leader for the scrum team and helps everyone understand Scrum theory, rules, values and practices. A certified Scrum master understands scrum methodology and can be either a Scrum Master or a Scrum team member/leader.

Some of the roles and functions fulfilled by Certified Scrum Master are: Facilitates Scrum events, Helps the team deliver high-value projects, Finds techniques to manage product backlog effectively, plans Scrum implementation in the organization, Coaches and leads the organization via adopting scrum, Build a solid understanding of the goals, scope and product domain, etc.

Benefits- CRM certification shows your collaboration more constructively with teams. It makes your resume more attractive and impressive as you learn from an experienced instructor.

4. CEH

CEH refers to Certified Ethical Hacker. To beat a hacker, you need to think like a hacker. A Certified Ethical Hacker is a skilled professional who knows and understands the weaknesses and vulnerabilities in target systems by using the same tools and knowledge as a hacker. It is all done with a lawful and legitimate manner to assess the security posture of a target system(s).

The purpose of Certified Ethical hacking is to establish and govern the minimum standard for credentialing professional information security specialists in hacking measures, to reinforce ethical hacking as a self-regulating and unique profession, and to inform the public that certified individuals exceed the minimum standards.

Age Requirements and Policies Concerning Minors- The age requirement for attending the training or attempting the exam is restricted to any candidate that is at least 18 years old, under 18 years candidates are not eligible to attend the official training or to attempt the certification exam.

5. Data Science

Data science is all about data mining, big data, and machine learning. It involves scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge from many structural and unstructured data sets. It understands and analyzes actual phenomena with data through concepts to unify data analysis, statistics, and their methods.

It uses theories and techniques from statistics, mathematics, computer science, domain knowledge, information science, data engineering, and visualization. It simply extracts actionable insights and clean information from raw data. It produces a holistic, thorough, fresh, and refined look into raw data through a plethora of disciplines and expertise areas.

Data science is used for Anomaly Detection, Automation and decision- making, Classification, Forecasting, Pattern detection, Recognition, and recommendations.

Benefits- Data science has incalculable benefits in research, business, and everyday life. It is responsible for bringing new products, delivering breakthrough insights, and making our lives more easier and convenient. It is also advantageous in fields such as Finance, Healthcare, entertainment, Logistics, Cybersecurity, Self-Driving cars, etc.

So these are the top 5 courses that every IT professional must have in their career path for upskilling and career growth. You can take the one that best suits your interests.