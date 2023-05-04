The world’s top 5 most unique casinos

For centuries, casino games have been a popular pastime. From Roman soldiers spinning swords and shields and betting on the outcome, to Blackjack and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip – it’s clear casino games have stood the test of time.

This is why, over time, some of the most unique gaming establishments have lasted throughout casino history.

Join us as we discover some of the world’s most unique casino locations, to see if you’ll be visiting any time soon.

Casino di Venezia, Italy

The Casino di Venezia sits proudly on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. With a rich history dating back to the 15th century, this casino is definitely a spectacle.

The gaming venue itself opened in 1638 – making it the world’s oldest casino! It was originally a theatre called the Theatre Saint Moses, and gambling games would be played here during the intermission of plays.

A Renaissance palace, the building has not only housed a casino, but it has served as a home to Italian royalty before becoming a beloved getaway for the German composer Richard Wagner.

If that’s not unique, we don’t know what is!

Online, at home

From the world’s oldest casino to the newest – you can take a look around without even having to leave your home. That’s right – thanks to the birth of the Internet and the fast evolution of technology, online casinos have taken the virtual gaming world by storm.

With the first online casino site having made its debut between 1994-1996, more and more games have become available to play online, anywhere you have internet access!

Discover the classics like Blackjack and Roulette, or embark on a live casino adventure, where a real-life dealer hosts your chosen game in real-time!

The Ice Casino, Sweden

This casino is the world’s first permanent ice structure. Located in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, it features over 40 slot machines and 15 table games, with live entertainment lighting up the icy wonderland.

There’s even a restaurant in the eight-meter-tall Ice Casino, which serves none other than traditional Swedish cuisine.

Desert Cave, Australia

Located in Coober Pedy, just 800km from Adelaide, Australia, the Desert Cave Hotel really is one of a kind. The town itself is known for its mining and underground habitats, which becomes clear when you step inside the Desert Cave.

With over 100 gaming machines, 10 tables, a restaurant, bar and outdoor pool area, will you be visiting this cave and trying your chances down under?

Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, Las Vegas

Finally, it wouldn’t be a list of the world’s most unique casinos without taking a trip to the Las Vegas Strip at least once!

This super casino features a huge variety of games, from electronic gaming tables to traditional table games, slot machines, sportsbooks and Poker. It offers a pool, spa, entertainment and plenty of restaurants. But that’s not what makes this casino stand out.

You could go to the beach day club, TAO night club, or even visit Madame Tussauds. But best of all, you could float down the Grand Canal in your very own Venetian gondola. With singing gondola piolets and rides that take you both indoors and outdoors – no trip to Las Vegas is complete without floating under bridges, balconies and besides cafés on your very own gondola tour.