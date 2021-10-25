7 Best Board Games For Your Android Phone

Board games gather large-good companies around them, but if you like them, you can play even on the road. We’ve rounded up some of the best Android board games options for you to battle it out with your computer or any opponent over the net.

There are so many games on Android that it’s hard to keep your eyes open when you’re trying to choose something. Even if you need something in a particular genre, the supply still far exceeds what the average person with a couple of hours to play in their spare time can try out.

That’s why each time we collect a few of the most interesting games in a particular genre and offer them to you on Saturday mornings so that you have something to do if you want to spend the day in lazy mode. This time, we’ve taken a swing at games that could be classified in the board game genre. Occasionally they’ll veer a bit towards turn-based strategies, but their main character is still tabletop.

1. Armello – almost Game of Thrones for Android

You wouldn’t be far off from the truth to describe Armello as a Game of Thrones with animals. Armello combines tabletop strategy with card game elements, encapsulated in a serious fantasy RPG storyline. You’ll play as one of three characters, each of whom must become the queen or king of Armello. To take the throne, you’ll need to explore the lands, hire your own agents, destroy enemies and even use magic to gain the upper hand in a war for dominance. Also, the animation and art style of this game is great.

A small spoonful of tar is that the game hasn’t been updated since 2018. Also, some players have reported recurring bugs that should have been corrected, given the game’s age. However, if you can overlook a few minuses, this game has a lot of potentials and is really fun to play.

You can download this game here.

2. Carcassone – a board game for Android

Carcassonne is a polished adaptation of the classic board game from respected developer Asmodee Digital. It has recently been re-released in 3D and now it looks better than ever! It’s a kingdom-building game in which players take turns trying to pave roads and build cities.

You have to constantly defend your cities to earn points. Even if you don’t do a very good job, you’ll still get some points.

The game offers in-game purchases. These are expansions that you may like if you generally get a warm feeling for the game. These expansions change the game by adding new landscape elements and decorations, or even ways to greatly increase the number of points you can earn. Sounds interesting, but you can play without these expansions.

You can download this game here.

3. Elder Sign: Omens – an old horse has a way of doing things.

This is one of the oldest games on this list, but Elder Sign: Omens is still one of the best in its genre. It’s pay-per-play, but for a small sum, you get a thrilling mystery game in which you compete to find magical items, clues and more.

It’s the best adaptation and old school, but some changes have been made to make it even more appealing to today’s mobile audience. While there are plenty of things that could do with some tweaking, Elder Sign: Omens is an outstanding product that’s worth your time if you like mystical board games.

You can download this game here.

4. Good Knight Story – a board game with RPG elements

Good Knight Story takes a typical three-in-a-row game and brings the added bonus of a really good and fun story mixed with a few generic RPG elements. Disappearing figures will help you win. The more of them disappear, the more damage you do to your opponent.

Figures can be combined horizontally, vertically and diagonally in any combination of three or more, making them much easier to destroy. As you progress, you’ll be able to upgrade your knight and your equipment to take down some big bosses and recover lost memories.

The game has monetisation and up to a point you can ignore it, but then a boss appears that you can’t pass without paying and you have to splurge a little. You can also turn off the ads.

You can download this game here.

5. Mahjong Epic – Mahjong for Android

Mahjong doesn’t always manage to catch the attention of many avid board game players. This is a shame because it’s quite fun and not very difficult in the early levels. You’ll have to match a tile with its counterpart to remove them both from the board. The tiles are stacked on top of each other in complex arrays, and you can’t match tiles until you remove the ones on it. The goal is to clear the entire board of all the tiles.

In Mahjong Epic, you get more points when you completely clear the board by completing the game faster than a certain time, not using hints, not shuffling tiles and not making unnecessary moves.

It’s packed with over 1,800 boards, and there are gorgeous 1080p graphics. There are also daily challenges, different tilesets, backgrounds and more. For mahjong lovers, this is the best implementation of the game on mobile platforms.

Mahjong Epic is free to play with ads and in-app purchases, but you can get the ad-free and IAP-free version via Google Play Pass to play with even more fun.

You can download this game here.

6. Sea Battle 2 – naval combat for Android

There probably isn’t a person who doesn’t know what a Sea Battle game is. This reimagining of the classic game allows you to play against an AI, a random online opponent or a person sitting next to you. It goes beyond the usual battleships to include planes, radars, mines and submarines.

All the while, you climb the career ladder from mere recruit to admiral. Form your fleet, track your results on the global leaderboard and use the in-app chat feature to discuss strategy. There are even several game modes.

The caged design will take you back to the game we used to play in school lessons. And the ability to play online shows perfectly how the internet integrates with old-school phenomena.

You can download this game here.

7. Ticket to Ride – the railway game

Ticket to Ride is a great take on the classic board game. It allows players to build vast railway empires linking up cities.

All the while, other players will try to build their own railways and impede your progress, so it’s in your best interest not to let them succeed. There are single-player as well as local and online multiplayer modes.

Overall, Ticket to Ride is a great combination of competitive gameplay and construction. Buying in the app gives you access to a new set of maps and boards, each completely worth the price.

You can download this game here.

So, these are some good board games that you should play on your Android smartphone with your friends and family. Do you have a favourite one? You can drop your comments in the below comment section. We would be happy to hear from you!