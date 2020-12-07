Why German Efficiency in Slot Games Makes Them the Best

The stereotype of the German nation is that it demands high precision, technological advancement, and intense efficiency.

Although stereotyping an entire nation is lazy writing and also treads on the tricky territory, this particular characterization is one to be proud of (and well, true).

BMW, Bosch, Siemems, BASF, Volkswagen are just a few of huge global success stories to come out of the European nation but you already knew that.

What you may not have been aware of is that Germany is also something of a king when it comes to the gambling world largely thanks to Merkur gaming and their incredible array of slot games you can play.

Slot games will feature themes that bring them to life and are sometimes so in-depth they can feel like playing a Japanese RPG.

Although Merkur games do have one or two more detailed options, the general theme is classic fruit machine style games and as we have come to expect, they are efficiently brilliant.

Here’s three of the best you must try out.

Extra Wild

In true efficient style, Extra Wild is an automatic game that has a real streamline classic look that is remarkably engrossing.

That is because of the speed with which you can hit the wild symbol and can replace other symbols to give you the best winning combination possible.

At any point in the game, if you hit three symbols in a row you win, and the more valuable the symbols, the bigger the win (diamonds are the top dog).

Whether you are a seasoned slot gamer or totally new and just fancy giving it a go, Extra Wild is a great place to spend a few or more spins.

Double Triple Chance

Don’t be fooled by the simple presentation of this game. In fact, any more graphic on the screen would almost take away from the charm and rip-roaringly fun gamble feature.

After each win, you can gamble by selecting either a right or left gamble. Left starts a card game in which you have to predict whether a red or black card will be drawn to double your money (essentially roulette), and right activates a skill-based ladder game which is a lot harder than it looks.

Double Triple Chance really is simplicity at best so if you want to do away with all the nonsense and want to get straight into it, this is the game for you.

Magic Mirror

In terms of modern slot games, it may be fair to say Magic Mirror is ‘getting on a bit’ having been released all the way back in 2012 (not really that old).

The theme is a medieval masterclass with princesses, kings, knights, and wizards with an enticing storyline around a lady and her magic mirror – the game seems very close to the German fairy-tale of Snow White. The magic mirror symbol is the one you want to keep an eye out for as it triggers a number of free spins. Similar to Double Triple Chance above, there is a gamble game option too which is fun and will keep you coming back for more.