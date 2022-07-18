Although sporting events are popular worldwide, not all of them are. Watching these sporting events on television is a close second. Every culture has a tradition of designating time to watch major sporting events. In reality, the majority of the most watched TV broadcasts are sporting events, among which we will talk about the most popular sporting events worldwide.

The Summer Olympic Games

Every four years, the Summer Olympics are undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited event. The Olympics draw enormous audiences since there are so many different nations represented there. Despite the fact that every Olympic Games draws billions of spectators, the Beijing Games in 2008 were watched by more than half of humanity!

Tour de France

France hosts the premier cycling competition every summer. With a course that snakes through the nation’s picturesque mountain roads, it is not only one of the most renowned championships but also one of the most challenging. The race includes 21 stages that are over 2,200 miles long and are spread out over a total of 23 days as it typically happens throughout July.

The Tour de France, which began in 1903, has grown to be one of the most watched sporting events in the world. According to recent research, the Tour de France attracts 3.5 billion viewers annually.

FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, alongside the Summer Games. National soccer teams from all over the world compete in this 32-team tournament; an event that will increase to 48 teams in 2026. The winner is declared at the conclusion of the competition.

The World Cup, which is the ultimate sporting event and is held every four years, attracts a record-breaking number of spectators. With a staggering 199,854 spectators, the 1950 final game retains the record for the largest sporting event crowd ever to fill an enclosed stadium.

It would be entertaining to also look at World Cup odds to win the upcoming tournament, as this is one method in which fans help enhance the sport and why so many continue to tune in. This year’s competition will be the first one held in the winter in Qatar. Many think that this might lead to one of the greatest World Cups ever. Iran and Costa Rica are two of the 32 countries that have qualified for the championship match, and both have the highest odds, while Brazil, France, and England also have the best and most incredible betting odds.

The Cricket World Cup

The Cricket World Cup has had a total of 12 men’s cups since 1975 and 11 women’s cups since 1973, and it is contested every four years. Only 10 teams could play in the most recent male competition, which was held in England from May to July of 2019 and offered a prize pool of more than $4 million. The International Cricket Council (ICC) reported that 1.6 billion people watched the 2019 World Cup in total, and 4.6 billion people viewed the tournament’s digital video.

The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is without a doubt one of the most watched sporting events in the world. When it comes to athletic events in the US, the National Football League championship game consistently takes the top spot. The Super Bowl is a match that not even presidential debates can win. Millions of fans watch the game itself, but the A-list halftime show and even the advertisements draw large audiences.

With a TV audience of more than 100 million, the 2015 Super Bowl match between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots shattered the previous record for most viewers ever. The Super Bowl in 2021, which 91.63 million Americans watched, attracted attention from viewers as well.

Super Bowl XLIX had the largest audience in TV history: 114.4M viewers http://t.co/bTtU3q8DRV By @frankpallotta pic.twitter.com/2VyV4UVY41 — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) February 2, 2015

Final Thoughts

These are just some of the most watched sporting events in the world, and it is rather easy to see why so many spectators and fans continue to watch them when they take place. While some of the events that take place above take place a little more often than the others, there is no denying how special they are and why millions and millions continue to sit down and tune in when they appear on the sporting calendar.