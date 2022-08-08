Top Sports that Use Live Odds Streaming Software

It’s great to bet on sports that are also live streamed, but traditionally, Americans were limited to doing this. This, however, is no longer the case. Online sports betting companies have overcome this problem.

Today, there are so many live broadcasting platforms using sports streaming software for you to enjoy. Let’s look into some of them.

Draft Kings

In May 2020, DraftKings, a leading sports betting and DFS startup in the United States announced a deal with Sportradar to stream live events on its betting app. The website will eventually provide live-action videos from more than 100 different leagues worldwide.

All of them are well-known sports betting apps. It offers one of the greatest bonuses for new players, including a $500 free stake and a $500 risk-free bet on a $500 deposit.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel, like other sportsbooks, debuted with daily fantasy sports but has since grown to become one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the United States. In addition, FanDuel is one of the largest betting platforms, with a massive geographical footprint.

FanDuel is legal in many US states and is regularly ranked among the top in these categories. Their welcome bonuses are simple and clear, and their regular bonuses and in-play markets are tempting. FanDuel should be at the top of your list, without a doubt.

Bet365

Bet365, being a global sportsbook, is well-versed in sports betting games. With this betting software, you have so many sports to bet on. Each day, new clients and regular bettors are given various incentives. Many of these offers revolve around free bets, early payment incentives, and multisport accumulators.

Even though it is not legally licensed in many countries as other sports betting companies, bet365 remains a competitive online betting platform.

SugarHouse

Sugar House was the first US-licensed bookmaker to offer live streaming, which it has done for over a year. There is evidence of this via football involvement in the UK from major leagues such as Croatia’s Liga 1, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Russia, and Germany.

It is well-known in Korean baseball and has international tennis action. This program allows you to play all online games. SugarHouse offers a $ 250 free bet with a $ 250 new client deposit.

Borgata

Borgata is one of the fresh additions to online betting. It is an excellent place to bet on sports. Their welcome bonus is straightforward to cash and not as high as rival betting sites, but it still provides a nice starter bonus. Their mobile betting software is sophisticated yet user-friendly, and client reaction has been favorable. Borgata hasn’t been around long, but it is anticipated to grow in the next months and years.

BetMGM

BetMGM was among the first live stream betting sites in the United States to actively pursue live streaming games. This sports streaming software broadcasts many of Europe’s most important football leagues, including the English Leagues 1 and 2, the Bundesliga, and ATP and Roland Garros tennis events.

Its partnership with Yahoo Sports will bring even more possibilities soon. New BetMGM customers will receive a $500 free bet with a $500 initial payment as a welcome offer.

Fubo Sportsbook

Fubo Sportsbook offers a diverse range of betting options, particularly for important sports events. There are several markets available, including main lines, various point spreads, alternative odds, and several parlays.

Its live streaming is one of the best of any sportsbook. This is hardly surprising given its expertise in live sports coverage. Moreover, its new customer offers are fantastic, integrating its superb sportsbook with an outstanding sports streaming service.

WynnBet

WynnBet is another well-known gaming brand. However, it faces competition from more established and experienced operators.

To summarise, WynnBet is a secure and legal mobile sportsbook, but it falls short in some critical regions. Promotions, bet diversity, and software are all lacking compared to most other operators in the business.

WynnBet, on the other hand, offers competitive odds on minor and major sports. WynnBet typically provides better odds than most of its larger competitors.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the many streaming and betting sites accessible in the United States. They provide excellent services and have great bonuses.