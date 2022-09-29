BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Kansas

One of the most popular sports betting and online gaming operators in the world, BetMGM, debuted its mobile sportsbook app in the state of Kansas on September 1. Customers may now fully utilize BetMGM’s cutting-edge online sports betting platform, which offers a wide range of betting options and the chance to win real-life bonuses at MGM Resorts’ best locations around the nation.

The CEO of BetMGM, Adam Greenblatt, expressed his company’s confidence that sports bettors in the Sunflower State should appreciate the thrill of using their sports betting platform. The company expressed its gratitude to the Kansas Lottery, Kansas Crossing Casino, and Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, as excellent partners who have helped BetMGM in establishing its business operations in Kansas.

Unique Features of BetMGM

Live in-play, futures, pre-game, and parlay bets are simple to use and customize on the BetMGM app’s user-friendly sports betting platform. Customers can participate in BetMGM’s exclusive free2play competitions centered around One Game Parlay as well as major sporting events, which allows players to aggregate their bets on one event to earn big prizes.

Currently accessible in 24 regions across NA, BetMGM provides a top-notch loyalty program that allows users to accrue points for each bet they make. You can exchange your BetMGM loyalty points for real-life bonuses and accommodation options at MGM Resorts locations nationwide, including Atlantic City’s Borgata, Ohio’s MGM Northfield Park, Maryland’s MGM National Harbor, the MGM Grand Detroit, the Bellagio, ARIA, and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and Mississippi’s Beau Rivage.

BetMGM’s Expansion in the US

The topic of responsible gambling continues to be a significant focus for BetMGM as it expands into new areas. In addition to GameSense, a cutting-edge software created and licensed by the BCLC, BetMGM is happy to offer services that assist users in playing responsibly. Customers will benefit from receiving the GameSense experience they expect from MGM Resorts facilities nationwide on BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms. This adds to BetMGM’s already-existing tools for promoting responsible gambling, which is designed to give users a fun and secure online experience.

BetMGM has been expanding its business and operations in the US quite rapidly, and players across the nation have excellent opportunities for both sports betting and casino gaming. One of the most exciting recent events was the announcement of the Poker State Championship series. BetMGM is set to launch a new online poker series, with tournament action accessible in 3 different states. The BetMGM Poker State Championships will take place in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania from September 15 to 25.

About BetMGM

A global leader in the online gambling sector, BetMGM is a provider of casino gaming and sports betting experiences. MGM Resorts International and Entain Plc partnered to create BetMGM, which owns exclusive access to MGM’s U.S. betting offerings, poker tournaments, and online gambling providers. MGM provides sportsbook and online casino services through market-leading brands like Borgata Casino, Party Casino, BetMGM, and Party Poker using Entain’s cutting-edge, UІ-licensed technology. The corporate headquarters of BetMGM are located in NJ.