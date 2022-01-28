What’s the Best CBD for Sleep?

The CBD market in the United States has only been around for a few years, but CBD products have already become consumer favorites. You can find a wide variety of CBD products, including beauty products, edibles, oils, and topical creams. Many users of CBD say that it helps them sleep, and researchers hope that they can find data to support the idea that CBD can function as a sleep aid in the near future. If you’re interested in trying it for yourself, read on to find out more about which CBD products are best for sleep.

What CBD products are best for sleep?

Anecdotally, consumers have raved about CBD’s relaxing benefits, but additional studies will be needed to determine exactly how it can affect your ability to sleep. It may be worth experimenting with CBD products if you struggle with occasional sleeplessness to see if they help you get more rest at night. While there is still a lot to learn about CBD’s potential to help with sleeplessness, there are some products that experts consider to be the best CBD for sleep.

Many of these products use other ingredients, like melatonin, to enhance CBD’s restful effects. Melatonin is a hormone that is produced naturally in the body and is responsible for helping to regulate your body’s sleep-wake cycle. Factors like darkness can trigger melatonin production, which can tell your body that it’s time to go to sleep. A decrease in melatonin production occurs in the morning, indicating that it’s time to wake up. Though more research is needed, many people use melatonin as a sleep aid.

If you’re looking for product recommendations, Medterra is widely considered to be one of the most trusted CBD brands. They sell gummies that are specially formulated to promote restfulness and include melatonin in addition to CBD. They’re THC-free and come in a delicious strawberry flavor that is sure to please. Fab CBD’s PM chews are another great option, which is also fat-free and doesn’t contain any artificial sweeteners. They contain a blend of different ingredients designed to help you fall asleep.

What is CBD and how does it work?

Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD, is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant. Hemp and hemp byproducts, including CBD, were legalized in the United States through the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the chemical responsible for marijuana’s signature high. While CBD won’t get you high, consumers have raved about its other effects and benefits.

While there is research underway focused on CBD as a sleep aid, there are also other medical applications for CBD that are being studied. Progress has already been made in some areas. For example, the FDA approved their first drug containing cannabidiol as an active ingredient in 2018. The drug is called Epidiolex, and it was designed to treat the seizures caused by two rare forms of epilepsy. A new indication was approved in 2020, giving tuberous sclerosis complex patients access to the drug. Advocates hope that there will be additional uses for the cannabis compound discovered soon.

We still have plenty to learn about CBD and its various uses, but there is clearly a lot of potential in cannabidiol as a natural remedy. Users and members of the cannabis community hope that as CBD and sleep are studied more definitively, we can find out more about how to take advantage of any possible benefits it can provide. Until then, you should check out some of the top cannabis blogs and websites to find out more about which products have worked best for other customers who were trying to improve their sleep.