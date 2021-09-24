Where To Download Android Wallpapers?

Finding a good quality wallpaper for your phone is a daunting task. It would seem to be easy, there are a lot of different selections on the Internet for every taste and colour, there are a huge number of different applications on this topic in Google Play too. However, those who have ever downloaded a screensaver to their smartphone will understand. It is very difficult to find something really worthwhile on the web. In a big pile of different solutions, it’s hard not to get lost. We have tried to understand this issue and are ready to recommend the best solutions.

Beautiful Wallpapers on Android

The first in our selection will be the →Zedge app. Here, in addition to the wallpaper itself, there is a bunch of things: ringtones, icons, widgets, keyboards. It’s hard to imagine any application better than this one. The interface is nice and simple, and there is a wide selection to suit all tastes.

You can choose from the recommended ones in the section of the same name or separately by colour or category. The library here is really big. The developers promise more than 1 million wallpapers to suit every user. It’s also cool that all the pictures come in high resolution, and you don’t have to stretch them out on your screen so that the quality is then lost.

In Zedge, you can install the wallpaper directly from within the app, which is also very nice. If you don’t feel like doing it now, you can simply save the picture. To do this, press the three dots in the corner and tap on Save. The Zedge app will create a folder in your Gallery where you can go back and set the wallpaper later.

Unique Wallpaper for Android

This summer, the renowned Android Headlines and PhoneDog selected →Walli as one of the best nest apps this year. I think that already speaks volumes. All of the wallpapers shown here are of high quality, hand-picked and created by a separate community of artists from around the globe.

We have scouted out the best graphic artists in the world so you don’t have to. Discover new talent, get to know their work and find your favourite wallpaper for your phone or tablet,” Walli Wallpapers states

According to the developers themselves, they work closely with specific artists and reward them for their choices. So, by downloading a couple of pictures here, you can make another person happy. You don’t have to, and they’re happy.

Navigation in the app is quite simple and has three sections: Favourites, Popular and Recent. Finally!” I exclaimed when I was first surprised by this kind of software. It seems so simple, but tell me, friends, how many of you have seen applications where everything is in one place? I have not. Walli’s rating speaks for itself. It’s considerably higher than the competition.

Well, if you’re a doodler yourself, you can get to know the artist in more detail in each particular “wallpaper”, inspired by his work.

Wallpapers for Android in good quality

The developers of →Wallpapers HD & 4K Backgrounds app have put an emphasis on picture quality. Wallpapers are subjected to a strict selection on composition. Only Full HD resolutions and higher ( QHD, UHD and 4K) are allowed. All of them are manually sorted before they are added to the catalogue in order to guarantee the highest quality. New screensavers are added every day so you won’t get bored.

Another problem with all offers of this kind is the lack of cleanup, but it is available here. Anyway, there are times when the developers slip up and the picture loads in a bad format. That’s exactly what feedback is needed. The app team assures that the pictures are thoroughly checked by ratings and are removed as soon as an error is detected.

If you own a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, there’s a little bonus for you. The software promises that it will fit any picture exclusively to your size, so there’s definitely no need to worry about that.

If the live wallpaper appeals to you, it’s available as well. You only need to specify the source and the interval auto-change, then the program will do everything for you. Just add them to your favourites, check the relevant option in the settings and enjoy. The selected screensavers will now be installed alternately on your home screen and lock screen.

Wallpaper in Material You design

The →Tapet app team has gone in a very interesting way and claimed to be the first app that automatically creates a high-quality wallpaper for your device in the Material Design spirit. By the way, we’ve written about the ‘new Android’ look before.

An interesting trick, in my opinion, is the random selection of screensavers to the developers’ tastes. Admittedly, more often than not, we change the wallpaper because we want to see something new in our life, change it just a little bit, and not because we can’t find a suitable image.

The app offers effects such as blur and saturation, which should be too many people’s liking. Whether you’ll stay with Tapet for a long time or use it often, I don’t know, but it’s definitely worth a try.

Honestly, I’d love to make a top 15 list of the best apps, but alas, there just aren’t that many quality solutions in the shop. Be sure to give one of the 4 options a try on your device and then comment in our Telegram Chat or in the comments below. I think you’ll be able to find something to your liking.