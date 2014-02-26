Moto G, of course this is best deal ever offered by Motorola. From the past few years, the company was suffering from decrease in their product users, after a decade, finally they brought a device which actually brought them back to mobile market. Moto G is powered with lots of goods, and what makes its so special is that it comes in relatively low price. At that affordable expense, you can expect more from it, and it is one step ahead in all aspects too.

That were my thoughts about this amazing deal. As this handset is powered with Android, so that means it brings lots of opportunity to try lots of uncommon, and somewhat pro utilities. But a downside is that, sometimes tricking, or playing with device ends to bricked condition. Usually it happens when we try new Roms, mods, and other non-official stuff on it. If you have the same concern with Moto G, then this guide would help you to get it restore to its normal working state. You can totally restore it back its original state.

So, without wasting the time anymore lets unbrick the Moto G, first go through the all pre-requisites listed below, and prepare the device accordingly.

Pre-requisites

Firstly make sure to check the model no. of the device. This stock firmware is only for Motorola Moto G.

This will restore your device to it original state or simply to stock OS. Everything will be wiped out from it. Also, you’ll lose the root access, and custom recovery will be replaced with the stock one.

You need a Windows-based PC with internet connectivity to download the respective files, and utility programs. Windows XP, 7 and 8, can be based on any of them.

Downloads

Get the stock firmware from here. The list is somewhat huge, select the desire one from the list based on your carrier. The downloaded file can be in . tar.gz or .xml.zip extension , so remember which type of file you’ve downloaded. Unzip the downloaded file to your PC, and remember the location.

Download the Motorola Moto G USB drivers from here. It is very essential to install them, they will allow your device to get detected by PC correctly.

Based on your file Extension, select the one from below:

If you’ve downloaded tar.gz file, then download the Minimal ADB and Fastboot Tool from here. Install it on your PC.

If you've downloaded .xml.zip file, then download the Mfastboot-v2.zip from here. Extract its contents to the same folder where you have the extracted firmware files with .bin and .img extensions.

How to unbrick Motorola Moto G

Turn off the phone, and wait at least 5 seconds. Press and hold Volume Down + Power buttons together for few seconds until a Bootloader mode gets appeared. Connect the device to PC through a USB Cable. Now on your PC, go under the extracted files, there press “Shit Key + Right Mouse Click” button, then from this select “open command window here“. A command prompt window will open.

For .tar.gz file

On command prompt window, type the following command:[quote]flashall.bat /eu[/quote] Let it install the firmware, it can take anywhere from 5-10 minutes to complete. Once it done, your phone will restart, and now you can disconnect it from PC.

For .xml.zip file

Type the following commands on command prompt:

[quote] mfastboot flash partition gpt.bin

mfastboot flash motoboot motoboot.img

mfastboot flash logo logo.bin

mfastboot flash boot boot.img

mfastboot flash recovery recovery.img

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk1

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk2

mfastboot flash system system.img_sparsechunk3

mfastboot flash modem NON-HLOS.bin

mfastboot erase modemst1

mfastboot erase modemst2

mfastboot flash fsg fsg.mbn

mfastboot erase cache

mfastboot erase userdata

mfastboot reboot[/quote]

Make sure that you see an OKAY message on cmd prompt window after execution of each command.

Once all command gets executed, your phone would restart, and now you can disconnect from PC.

So you have successfully un-bricked your Moto G with the stock firmware. If you have any concern or needed any kind of assistance for your Android device, then write us through comments.