How to Hide Apps on Redmi Note 10, 10s and 10 Pro

Learn how to hide apps on your Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, 10S and 10 Pro, and any other mobile with MIUI.

MIUI has a function that, although it is also available in some other customisation layers, is one of the most useful in its catalogue, and that is to hide applications. If you have a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, 10S and 10 Pro, or any other model with MIUI 12 or 12.5, here’s how you can use it to hide the apps you want. This way, they won’t appear on the home screen or app drawer.

The hide apps function is perfect if you want to have more privacy on your Xiaomi. This way, anyone who picks up your phone, with or without permission, will not be able to access certain apps. They won’t even be able to know if it’s installed on your phone, as it won’t be visible anywhere, except for a certain section, but we’ll explain that in more detail below.

How You Can Hide Apps On Your Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, 10s And 10 Pro Easily?

This function is not entirely visible in the phone’s settings. However, it is easy to locate it. Just follow the instructions below in Xiaomi:

Go into Settings. You can do this via the gear icon somewhere on the home screen or the app drawer. You can also access the phone’s settings via the notification bar by scrolling it down and then tapping on that icon which is located at the top right corner of the screen. Now, look for the Apps entry and tap on it. Then tap on the App Lock checkbox. If you have an unlock pattern, enter it, as you will be asked for it to access this function. You will then have entered the section where you will find all the apps that need a password to open; there you can also make an app that need an unlock pattern to start or stop needing it, just by turning its respective switch on or off. What we’re interested in this time, however, is to click on the Hidden Apps tab, which is located in the top right corner, below the gear icon. Then, right there, in the Hidden apps section, you have to activate the switch of the app you want to hide, by clicking on it. With this, the app will disappear from any visible place and will be completely hidden from the system, but it will remain installed and available for use at any time.

How To Find And Open Hidden Applications In MIUI

If you have never hidden one or more apps on your Xiaomi before, you will get a message explaining how to find hidden apps as soon as you hide an app for the first time. To do this, you have to touch the home screen with two fingers and move them in the opposite direction, as if you were zooming in on a picture.

When you do this, a lock screen will appear to enter the previously set unlock pattern, which also works to unlock the phone and access any app with an activation lock.

Next, a folder will open with the application or all those applications that are hidden. There are also two options, Close, which is to exit the folder and Manage hidden applications, which, if pressed, leads to the same section through which both system and third-party apps are hidden.

There you can hide more applications or make them appear again and be visible as they were before on the home screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, 10S and 10 Pro.