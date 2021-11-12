How To download Google Translate on Xiaomi Phones

We give you all the steps to install Google Translate on your Xiaomi mobile.

Google Translate has become an indispensable app if you are one of those who for any reason communicate or need to read any text in another language. It is best to install the application on your mobile device to have it available whenever you need it. Today we show you how to download Google Translate for Xiaomi.

More than 200 million users worldwide use Google Translate every day. Google Translate is capable of translating up to 108 different languages. The app learns from what users ask it to convert, so it also improves the quality of its translations.

Google Translate has a version for Android mobiles. One of the brands of Android devices is Xiaomi. Since its creation in 2011, Xiaomi has sold more than 800 million smartphones.

If you have just bought a Xiaomi mobile and you need to use Google Translate on it, we show you how to download Google Translate for Xiaomi in a few simple steps. Note that once the app is installed you will be able to start converting text, audio or even images from one language to another easily.

To find out how to download Google Translate for Xiaomi the first thing you have to do is go to the Play Store on your Xiaomi device. Then at the top, you will see a search box where you have to type: “Google Translate” or simply, just download it from –>>here.

Now the results of your search will appear. Click on “Install” in the first result that appears. It will take a few minutes to install. Then click on “Open”. You will now see a screen to configure the Translate. Here you can choose the languages and you can also check if you want it to be used offline. Once you have completed these settings you can start translating any type of text, audio or image.

You know how to download Google Translate for Xiaomi, but what happens when I need to update it? See how to update Google Translate on my Xiaomi phone.

To update Google Translate open “Settings” via the icon on your Xiaomi phone. Then scroll down to where it says “Applications”. Then tap on the “Updates” icon. There you will see the updates available for your phone. Choose Google Translate if it’s on the list. It will then start updating.

If your smartphone tells you that there are no applications available to update, you already have the latest version of Google Translate, so you don’t have to update it until a new one is released.

How To Download Languages For Google Translate In Xiaomi

One of the most interesting features of Google Translate is that it works offline. To do this you need the languages to be downloaded to your phone. Find out below how to download languages for Google Translate on Xiaomi.

Just open the Google Translate app and then click on the three little lines in the top left corner of the screen. Then choose “Offline translation“. Then look for the language or languages you want to download and click on the down arrow next to each of them.

How To Translate Images With Google Translate On My Xiaomi

Did you know that Google Translate is able to convert images from one language to another? And how is that done in Xiaomi? Discover in the following section how to translate images with Google Translate from my Xiaomi.

To find out how to translate images with Google Translate from a Xiaomi mobile phone, open the Translate app and then click on the “Camera” icon that appears just below the text translation box. Now focus the camera on what you want to translate and it will translate it for you in real-time.

You can also translate an image from the gallery, just click on the “import” button inside the camera. Choose the image from the camera roll. The translate will analyse it and convert it to the language you have set.