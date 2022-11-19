1Win official site

The company’s website is very simple and minimalistic, which is an undoubted advantage. The owners of the company tried to present their users with the simplest possible website for a comfortable game. The entrance to the 1Win official site is also available to users of smartphones and tablets. The version designed for mobile devices is in no way inferior to the PC site and provides full functionality.

1Win India welcome bonus

1Win gives new clients a welcome bonus in the amount of five times more than they deposit.

How to get:

Top up your balance;

The bonus account will receive +500% of the deposit;

Make a bet with a coefficient of 3;

If the bet ends positively, the profit will be credited to the balance, as well as 5% of the bet amount;

The funds on the bonus account must be wagered within 14 days.

Types of bonuses

“Bonus on Express” is a promotion for fans of high odds.

Conditions: in each express with at least 5 events, the bookmaker will increase the winning amount by 7-15%. Only bets with a coefficient of 1.30 are taken into account. The more events are included in the bet, the bigger the bonus:

“Leaderboard” is a promotion for players who place bets regularly.

Conditions: for each bet, the player receives points. The higher the coefficient and the amount of the bet, the more points are awarded. The participants of the promotion get into the standings, where they need to take a prize to get a cash prize. Bets with odds from 1.60 to 10 are counted.

Loyalty Program

The loyalty program is only available at the casino: 1 Win returns part of the money lost during the week. Only the “Slots” section is taken into account. The amount of cashback depends on the amount lost — from 1% to 30%.

1Win betting

The bookmaker’s line features 17 popular sports. The selection of events includes all top competitions. There are handicaps, totals, intervals, and other additional bets in the action line.

In general, the 1 Win line does not differ from other bookmakers: but there is a good selection of video games in the e-sports section.

Sports betting in 1 Win

The sports betting section in the 1Win betting site is made in the form of a catalog, where a search by the name of the team or tournament is provided for convenience. Events can be added to Favorites. The following sports are represented in the line: football, hockey, cricket, basketball, volleyball, tennis, e-sports, handball, boxing, floorball, rugby, Australian football, snooker, table tennis, water polo, futsal, and MMA.

The bookmaker’s betting line looks no worse than that of most competitors: a full set of outcomes, odds, totals, combos, intervals, and other bets are included.

In popular disciplines, the choice of bets is very diverse.

Live

For online sports on the 1Win betting site, all events in popular sports that were listed in the pre-match are available. The number of additional bets in the betting line is even greater than before the start of the game — there are bets on periods, sets, games, and other intervals.

The functionality of the Live section is well thought out to make it convenient for bettors to monitor matches: there is sorting by sports, a search by events, and any game can be added to favorites.

Video broadcasts are available in top tournaments, but in many of them, the time delay leaves much to be desired — up to 10 seconds or more. There are no current statistics and no live tracker.

In addition to standard bets on the results of sports matches, there are long-term bets on the results of tournaments on the line.There are bets on non-sporting events, for example, Eurovision and rap battles.

E-sports

The selection of video games in the line includes CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Rocket League, StarCraft Brood War, StarCraft II, Valorant, and King of Glory.

In terms of the number of events, CS:GO and Dota 2 fans were luckier than others, for which about ten main tournaments are available. They also have the most detailed betting line — 170+ options for additional bets. The coefficients are low — the average margin is 8.5%.

In comparison with other bookmakers, the 1 Win line for e-sports looks great in terms of the choice of games and tournaments on them.

Statistics and results

In the “Results” section, you can find out the outcomes of all sports events on which bets were accepted. The table shows only the score and interim totals by time/periods/accounts. There is no information about in-game events, it will not be possible to find out the results of additional bets from the betting line there.

The Statistics section includes tournament tables, calendars, information about teams and players, meeting history, and other data.

Other 1 Win products

In addition to sports betting, 1Win betting site additionally offers several gambling platforms:

Casino.

Live games.

TVBET.

Virtual sports.

Poker.

Aviator.

1 Win TV.

Cases.

The most popular after sports betting is the “Casino” section, where 6,000+ slots and other games are presented.

1Win App

How to download the 1Win app?

On PC

The 1Win app for Windows provides all the features that are available on the bookmaker’s website and also has a slight advantage in terms of settings. The interface can be changed in many ways, which makes betting more convenient. This advantage will be appreciated by fans of live mode, in which it is important to have time to bet on the best coefficients and spend a minimum of time switching between sections.

For Android

It is recommended to download the 1Win app only from the official website of the 1 Win bookmaker. Gambling apps are prohibited in Google Play, so you should download the APK from the official website.

OS version 4.0 or later;

Installation file size 4.2 MB;

Welcome bonus of +500% to the first deposit;

Available functions are: registration, betting, casino, and other gambling, deposit, withdrawal of funds, support service, and bonuses.

For iOS

Players can download the app from the App Store. The app is completely legal, so you don’t have to worry about using it.

iOS or iPad OS version — 12.0 or later;

The size of the installation file is 26 MB;

Welcome bonus of +500% on the first deposit;

Available functions are: registration, betting, casino, and other products, account replenishment, withdrawal, support service, and bonuses.

1Win Account Creation

There are two ways to register a new account:

Specify the phone number and email;

Log in through social networks.

The verification procedure is not mandatory for all users. However, if a customer is suspected of fraudulent actions, the 1 Win bookmaker can suspend payments and request passport pictures to confirm identity.

Personal Account

There are six sections available in the user menu:

A voucher — an analog of a promo code.

Withdrawal of funds — making an application for withdrawing money from the balance of the 1 Win.

Transfer — sending funds to another user.

The betting history — a page with all the bets made.

Settings — personal data, password change, balance display, and participation in leaderboards.

Details — the history of all deposits and withdrawals from the account.

1Win Deposit methods

You can top up your account using all popular payment systems. In addition, a deposit using cryptocurrencies is available for all users.

The limit on the minimum and maximum amount of replenishment depends on the payment system.

Payments are credited to the 1Win balance instantly. Withdrawal requests are considered within an hour.

Technical Support of the 1Win official website

You can contact the support service with a question in any of three ways:

Live chat.

Hotline.

Email.

The priority method of communication is chat, it works 24/7, and operators respond quickly enough. It is more difficult to solve issues on the hotline since it is not always possible to get through.

Final Verdict on 1Win Betting Company

Despite the fact that the company is quite young, it has managed to create favorable conditions for attracting new users. Generous bonuses attract more and more players who, after receiving them, continue to play, because 1 Win is a very reliable bookmaker. Especially for beginners. We advise you to make sure of that and bet on sports together with 1Win betting site. We wish you good luck in your game!