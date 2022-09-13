9 Classic Games You Can Play Online

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash.

Modern online games grow more advanced by the day, with their fancy 4K graphics, massively multiplayer mode, and sprawling open worlds. But state-of-the-art features aren’t needed for fun gameplay, and the simplicity of older games is sometimes all you need to have a good time.

Classics like online bingo are easy enough to find, but it can take a fair bit of digging to find other genres. If you’re in need of a few other classics to play, take a look at nine timeless titles we’ve compiled below, all of which can be enjoyed on any gaming device.

1. Asteroids

If you were around for the peak of arcade gaming, you’d no doubt be familiar with Asteroids. In this multidirectional space shooter, the player has to fight and dodge their way through asteroids and flying spaceships.

Despite a straightforward premise, the gameplay of Asteroids ramps up as you progress, going from slow and manageable to fast and frantic after just a few levels. It’s a great game if you like chasing high scores, but the difficulty may be a turn-off for some players.

2. Chess

If the length of existence were the only measure of a classic game, chess would beat any other game on our list. It’s been around for over 1,400 years, and the crazy thing is that nothing about it has changed.

Even with modern devices and fancy 3D graphics, we’re still playing the exact same game our ancestors did. But now you can play it online, from anywhere in the world, and compete against AI or human opponents via real-time gameplay.

3. Command and Conquer

Command and Conquer (C&C) is one of the most iconic video game series of all time, having been a chief contributor to the growth of the real-time strategy genre.

Thanks to the creator of a browser-based version, you can now play the original game in all its pixelated glory and relive fond memories as you orchestrate epic battles between GDI and NOD forces.

Photo by Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash.

4. Lemmings

Remember Lemmings? We certainly do. The green-haired anthropomorphs evoke fond memories of yesteryear, with their blue outfits and blind faith, waltzing towards certain death like it’s just another Monday.

The original game is nearly impossible to find nowadays, but you’ll be glad to know that there’s a modern version that can be downloaded from any app store. It’s a bit clunky to play on modern platforms, but that’s a small price to pay for a sweet kick of nostalgia.

5. Monopoly

We’ve all heard the running joke about Monopoly and ruined relationships. So, instead of playing it at home and risking all that trouble, head online and make strangers feel the wrath of your uncompromising capitalism.

Jokes aside, online Monopoly is a ton of fun, whether you’re playing with friends and family or complete strangers. There are several versions available for download, but the standard board setup is still the best of the lot.

6. Pac-Man

Pac-Man and his ghostly pursuers have been around for decades at this point, and the game has been ported to so many different platforms that it’s hard to find a device that doesn’t support it.

Online Pac-Man is played mainly for the competitive aspect, but there are versions that offer an offline mode for players who prefer a solo experience. Either way, it’s still the same dot-devouring fruit chaser we all know and love.

Photo by shark ovski on Unsplash.

7. Pong

Few games are as straightforward and entertaining as Pong. It’s table tennis on a screen, and that’s pretty much all you need to know.

Pong was the very first game to be considered a commercial success. Playing it online not only adds multiplayer connectivity but also has the added benefit of showing just how far gaming has come since the early days.

8. Space Invaders

Space Invaders was the first ever fixed-shooter game, which eventually led to the genre we now know as shoot ‘em-up games.

Like all classics, the premise is simple yet captivating. An army of invading aliens descends from above, and you have to destroy them before they reach the ground. Similarly to the other classics we’ve showcased, the online version brings competitive multiplayer into the mix.

9. Tetris

No classic games list would be complete without Tetris, the original block puzzler that’s still played by hundreds of millions of people. To this day, it remains the most successful video game of all time.

Even non-gamers will recognize the sights and sounds of Tetris, from the jigsaw geometry to the catchy theme tune. There are over 65 versions to choose from, which also makes this classic the most ported video game in history.