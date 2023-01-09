Are you missing out on these Hulu Original Movies?

If you’re looking to watch popular Hulu original movies, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best Hulu original movies from this past year, including Shredding, Prey, Unreal, Matriarch, Hit-Monkey, Aftershock, Happiest Season 2 and Letterkenny. This is just a small sample, however, of what you can get on Hulu in Canada but you have to un block the geo-restrictions from Hulu in Canada to enjoy the content. To see what’s new, check out the list below.

Prey

Prey is an action-thriller set in the Northern Great Plains of 1719. It tells the story of a young woman, Naru, who travels through the wilderness and meets a dangerous predator. She is a warrior in the Comanche Nation, and she must protect her tribe from the predator.

In addition to being one of Hulu’s most popular original movies, Prey also became the streamer’s biggest movie premiere ever. The 15-year-old streamer broke a record by seeing more viewers in the first three days of the film than any other debut.

In total, Hulu viewers watched more than 4 million hours of Prey during the first three days of the movie’s release. That’s almost as much time as “The Hunger Games” movie.

Happiest Season

Happiest Season is the first major holiday romantic comedy starring a lesbian couple. Starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, it’s one of a number of queer Christmas movies that are being released this year.

Happiest Season is one of the most talked about original films on Hulu. According to the company, it broke its own record for viewership during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Although it doesn’t have an all-star cast, it does feature a few well-known actors. Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Ana Gasteyer all appear in supporting roles.

Letterkenny

The holiday season is a busy one for streaming services, with Netflix, HBO Max, and even Prime Video all releasing a host of new and returning shows and movies. While Hulu has not quite made its mark in the realm of big budget movies, it has a lot to offer with its original programming.

It has a good-sized list of original films, including a couple of big budget films of its own. In addition, it has partnered with Blum house to produce a series of anthology movies. These movies may or may notbe worth watching.

There’s plenty of slapstick, and plenty of silliness. One of the best parts of the show is the constant, impromptu exchanges between its characters.

Shredding

One of the great things about Hulu is their slate of original movies. They’ve put out a bunch of notable titles so far. We’re going to focus on two of the more recent releases.

“Prey” is a prequel to the legendary Predator franchise. It takes place 300 years in the past, and features some of the most memorable action scenes in the series. And while it might not be a contender for best overall film on Hulu, it’s still an impressive accomplishment.

Aside from “Prey,” Hulu has been busy releasing several original films over the last few months. They’re supplementary content that complements the company’s originals.

Happiest Season 2

The Happiest Season is the newest Hulu original movie. It follows the story of a young lesbian couple. The film features an array of well-known actors, including Alistair Brie, Dan Levy, Mackenzie Davis, and Kristen Stewart.

Happiest Season is one of the first mainstream LGBTQ+ seasonal films. This makes it a notable film in the crowdedLGBTQ+ market.

Aftershock

Aftershock is an award-winning documentary film that highlights the disproportionate rates of maternal death among Black women in the United States. The film follows the journeys of two families as they attempt to fight for better maternal health.

The documentary’s director Paula Eiselt is known for her work on documentaries and social justice issues. In her career, she has focused on shining light on trailblazers.

In this documentary, the filmmakers introduce the stories of two lost women, Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac. Their deaths during childbirth are both preventable. They left behind their partners and young children.

Matriarch

If you’re into folk horror films, you might be interested in Matriarch. This Hulu original movie is based on a story by Ben Steiner, who also wrote the short film Urn. The film also stars Kate Dickie, who plays the title role.

The film, which premiered at the 2022 Screamfest Horror Film Festival, is about a 40-something woman who returns to her childhood home to confront her own demons. She learns the dark secrets of her mother, Celia.

In addition to the horror elements, “Matriarch” also features a real demon. However, its screenplay fails to deliver a satisfying conclusion. It also lacks the tempo to excite and engage viewers.

Rosaline

Rosaline, a new Hulu original movie, is set in the era of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The plot focuses on a lesser-known Capulet damsel named Rosaline, played by Kaitlyn Dever. She is in a secret relationship with Romeo, but she can’t reciprocate his love. Her father is trying to sell her in an arranged marriage.

While Rosaline does have some humorous moments, it isn’t the perfect film. It lacks a unique perspective on the time period. Moreover, the stakes aren’t high enough to make the story compelling.

Hit-Monkey

If you love Marvel comics, you will love Hit-Monkey, the newest Hulu original movie. It is an adaptation of the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Using the powers of animation and pop culture references, it features a macaque assassin who kills bad guys.

The series is produced by Marvel Television, the studio behind the hit television series Iron Man, which debuted on Hulu in June of this year. The creators of Hit-Monkey are Will Speck and Josh Gordon. This show has been praised for its faithfulness to its source material.

Unreal

If you are a Hulu subscriber you will know that the streaming service is known for its library of original movies and shows. It has also been recognized by the Oscars for its work. A few of its recent releases include Palm Springs, Darby and the Dead, and Crush. However, its most popular original film from 2022 is Fresh.

In addition to the main plot, UnReal also addresses the theme of gender politics. The characters are portrayed in a manner that is often exaggerated. Despite this, the series occasionally gets dark.

Wrapping Up:

So, if you have missed any of the Hulu original movie from the above-described list then just go and have fun. You won’t regret.