Best Android eWallets

eWallets have become a hugely popular form of payment methods for many users that make purchases online, especially amongst the gambling community.

An eWallet is an electronic card that allows for transactions to be made online via a technological device, such as a smartphone, a tablet and a computer. These forms of payment are incredibly safe and secure, whilst also being amongst the fastest and most convenient to use.

They provide players in the gambling community a sense of anonymity as they keep personal payment details – such as bank account details – away from the online casino or sportsbook, whilst they also store the information needed for those that wish to make a quick withdrawal or wish to deposit funds in an efficient manner.

There are a number of different services that are available that consumers can use, via their Android device, but which are the best?

1. Google Pay

Google Play is one of the most popular eWallets to be available on Android devices as it offers much more than being a digital wallet. It can be used by almost everyone for almost everything and everywhere. It can also allow for people to split bills, which is a great feature when out for something to eat amongst friends!

The app is supported by many of the major banks around the world, thus providing users with a sense of trust, whilst it also offers plenty of features that help to keep things as secure as possible, such as multi-layers of advanced technological features.

2. Samsung Pay

Samsung device users will know about Samsung Pay, and is almost identical to Google Pay. Of course, it is naturally designed for those who primarily use a Samsung device, which could potentially be a disadvantage for some Android device users. This eWallet can be used in shops as well as online, which makes it universally accepted. Users can also add their PayPal account to the app, which is a nice touch.

Unlike the Google Pay app, it does not have the ability to split bills or request money from your friends, which may be considered a disadvantage, however it is still a hugely brilliant app.

3. MuchBetter

MuchBetter is a payment app that has revolutionised the payment sphere. It allows you to store, send, and move cash safely and rapidly. The app allows people to transfer money to friends and family, and request payments from others. It is free to use and will instantly transfer the funds within three-steps, thus being incredibly quick. Using MuchBetter online casinos can be an incredibly great experience with this eWallet.

MuchBetter accounts have a high level of security attached to them, as they are protected with device pairing, touch ID, dynamic security codes and a transaction review system to ensure that only legitimate transactions go through. All sensitive information is protected in the cloud.

4. PayPal Mobile

PayPal is one of the most famous online payment gateways around, but many would not have realised it is also an eWallet. The PayPal Mobile app can transfer money to a bank account almost immediately and will keep financial data secure and protected.

Perhaps the only flaw with it is that it is not widely accepted in stores as they can not be used on contactless terminals. Nonetheless, it can still be used for a number of online purchases, which still make it a top Android eWallet.

5. Skrill

Skrill is one of the oldest eWallets to have been available to consumers and still remains to be one of the most trusted options available on the market. Although it is older than most of their competitors, they continue to provide players with a number of state-of-the-art security features.

The first is their two-step authentication process, as each transaction that is made will be protected by a one-time-use code, therefore providing consumers further security just in case they find that their account has been taken advantage of.

Skrill’s app allows for customers to manage your eWallet account and send and receive instant payments to anyone, anywhere and at any time. It is also widely accepted across the world, thus there will rarely be any problems.