What is Cyberbullying? What are its Effects and How we can Stop It?

Have you ever wonder what is Cyberbullying? Cyberbullying is a form of bullying that happens online. It involves harming, harassing, threatening, and humiliating a person, usually through social networks messaging apps, chat rooms as well as via email and website.

Or in other words, we can say that cyberbullying means to hurt someone in a mental form. That is, if you are troubling someone mentally or if you want to hurt him for any reason then it will be called cyberbullying. Talking to someone in a strange way that comes in front of you and if they hesitated to talk to you, we would also call it Cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying can manifest either directly online or be a continuation of bullying that has taken place in the real and physical world. At school or in the youth club for example. Wherever it starts, what is clear is that it is increasingly commonplace. Some of the most popular types of cyberbullying include spreading false rumors, posting humiliating photos or videos, and creating fake profiles and websites that can cause distress to the victim.

Photomontages or viral memes are also on the rise. And because they can spread quickly across the web, they can be rather difficult to stop. Anyone can be the victim. You, a member of your family, your friends too. And because of the 24/7 culture of the internet, it can happen anytime, anywhere, and on any platform. Even computer games aren’t immune to these memes.

How Cyberbullying Increasing Through Whatsapp and Facebook

Nowadays Facebook and WhatsApp’s madness have increased so much that the addiction is mostly on the teenager. People spend hours on these social media platforms. That’s why cyberbullying events also arise due to these social media.

Parents give their children a mobile phone or computer, and the children use these social media to talk to an unknown person, due to which there is a possibility of the occurrence of cyberbullying incidents. Due to reasons of addiction to these social media, children are also seen busy in the streets, due to which many fatal accidents happen. Such incidents are increasing rapidly on the citizens of almost every country.

Psychological Effects of Cyberbullying

Low self-esteem and Confidence: This is the effect where people start thinking negatively about themselves. If you have low self-esteem and low confidence level then anyone can easily troll you. If you think continues negatively about yourself then the people who want to harass you can easily track and harass you online.

Vulnerability+Low self System: Peered pressure by social groups. People laughing and sending hate.

Social Anxiety: This type of anxiety is where the people feel extremely shy, and self-conscious which builds up into the powerful fear. People with this anxiety can usually interact with their family and their close friends. But meeting new friends or speaking in public can be really hard for them, it can cause them extreme shyness.

Feeling Alone: When the people feel alone then they sit on the corner of any place. Teenagers start getting bad grades on their exams and also not involving any sports and activities.

Anxious and Depressed: Depression is the very major on when any people get the effects of cyberbullying. The result of suiciding cases gets increases. Low self-esteem and anxiety also get increased.

The worst of all effects is Suicide. There have been many stories of people suiciding because of cyberbullying. Most of the teenagers and children decide for suicide because harassing and trolling by the other person.

How to stop Cyberbullying

1. Privacy is Prevention

Take a second to go to any place you store data about yourself online and make sure that privacy settings are airtight. Google your name and see what comes up. Make sure your Facebook settings don’t give out your email address or phone number.

2. Don’t Respond and Retaliate

This is the ridiculously hard rule to follow because you’re getting sent awful things and the first thing you want to do is fire back but think of it like this though. Engaging with a bully is like pouring water on a grease fire. It seems like the obvious thing to do with the time because holy crap my stovetop is in frames but water just spreads the fire and retaliating against a cyberbully.

3. Block The Bully If Possible

What’s better than ignoring a bully. Making it possible for him to contact you that’s what tries one of the following methods to make it harder for your bully to reach you. If you’re on a messaging system set it up so that only contacts on your buddy list can contact you.

If this doesn’t work try going invisible or blocking the individual screen names that you know to be dangerous. Screen all incoming phone calls and text messages. If necessary temporarily suspend your social media pages.

4. Save Information and Tell Someone

First and foremost report the bullying to the service provider because cyberbullying is outlawed on most sites and messenger services. It is also illegal in most of states. Though some bullies might think they can get away with a lot simply because nobody knows who they are.

What they forget is that they’re leaving a pretty significant electronic trail. Save any threatening correspondence email, Facebook, phones, etc. and show it to somebody you trust.

Conclusion

So if you think, you are being cyberbullied, or see something that looks like cyberbullying, do not be afraid to seek help. Speak to your parents and teachers, they can offer you support and advice. Also, be careful not to fall into the trap of being cyberbully yourself. You might not be aware of it, but a simple post or throwaway comment can be seen as a form of online bullying.cyberbullying

No one likes to be bullied in the real or digital world. The best way to tackle cyberbullying is to spot the signs and report it to an adult. Be positive, and show solidarity with victims, so that everyone can enjoy safer technology.