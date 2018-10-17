Spread the love











There’s no shortage of Android apps for anything in the world now and the scenario is even the same for digital marketing. As in today’s era almost all the Google searches are done from mobile rather than desktop, it is very clear why mobile optimization and extensive usage of Android apps in SEO are important. In fact, there’s a myriad of such apps available out there which are no less than simply bliss for the digital marketers. However, not all of them are worth opting for.

Android app development has been a smart concept always and one of the best results of this process is Google AdSense. It is definitely one of the most excellent creations of technology in today’s world. This app provides a swift way to take a glance over all the key data from your AdSense and AdMob accounts. With everything starting from account overview to an access to all the comprehensive performance reports on each and every key metrics, you will get to know about every bit of information with the help of this app.

Feedly makes content creation and curation easy for digital marketers. It is one of the best free android apps through which you can browse content from any RSS feed-equipped site. Also, content marketers can be able to monitor the significant platforms like YouTube channels, WordPress, Tumblr etc. with the help of Feedly.

This is one of the most amazing apps out there which can track up to three keywords and more than one website at once to figure out the actual SERP position of any given website. This is again a free yet astounding app which has always proven to be something potential for the digital marketers. This app comes with data being present in small packages.

SEO Automatic is solely responsible for generating SEO metrics of any specific webpage while evaluating the title tags, keyword tags, header tags and so on. Hence, this android app is certainly a bliss for the digital marketers. It is definitely a yet another fantastic free app that you can download without spending even a single buck.

It is a free Android and iOS app which can let you explore all the social mentions of your company. Above that, it will not even miss tracking the mentions and activities of your competitors. All that you need to do is just let Perch know which companies to follow and it will create a news feed of various updates and mentions about these companies on various social media platforms. Also, Perch will not lag behind in letting you know when there’s a review available for your business from your customers on Yelp.

Aren’t these android apps really fantastic for digital marketers? If you are one among them then start using the ones you like the most now itself. Digital marketing will certainly end up being an extremely easy episode for your business.

Sanket Patel is Founder & Director of Blurbpoint Media, SEO, and digital marketing company. His passion for helping people in all aspects of online marketing flows through in the expert industry coverage he provides. He is an expert in Web marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, Affiliate Marketing, B2B Marketing, Online Advertisement of Google, Yahoo and MSN. Connect on Twitter.

