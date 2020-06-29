20 Most Addictive Casual Android Games

Without games, mobile is somewhat boring gadget. Games are the best way to entertain ourselves in free time, relax our mind, and also make it tension free. Since the Android operating has arrived, it brought an extreme platform for game developers to share their brilliance and creativity. With high compatibility and supportive nature, Android made possible to developer to develop hundreds of thousands of amazing games.

No one can exactly tell, which game is best or not, because all people are different, they think different, and like different things also. Android games come in good genres, you can choose from high action to simple causal games. In my free time, I used to play casual games because they are very easy to operate, they needed a highly concentrated mind and high intentions. They usually make me use my mind bit more and leave it to refresh.

You may already know about many games and have completed them also. In the post, we would like to showcase some best casual games available for Android users, which can be played on most Android devices without lags or any other issue.

Basically, these games are very helpful in a boring time. Since they do not include any kind of violence, you can play it anywhere, and spend long hours.

1. Candy Crush Saga

Features

Delicious and addictive puzzle adventure

Featured on Experts Choice

Up to 400 levels

Full of vivid colors

→ Google Play Store Link

2. Bubble Worlds

Features

Very addictive game play

Some levels are very hard to clear

Sometimes you need to plan to complete a given level

Up to 180 levels

→ Google Play Store Link ( Highly recommended)

3. Plants vs. Zombies™

Features

Amazing, and unique game-play

One of top tower-defense

High quality graphics, and sound tracks

Build strategies to take down enemies

→ Google Play Store Link

4. Cut the Rope: Time Travel

Features

The Games is full of fun with vivid colors

Build strategies to complete levels

Regularly updates for new, and interesting levels

One of most downloaded game on Google Play

→ Google Play Store Link

5. Bejeweled Blitz

Features

World’s 1 Puzzle Game

Very good visuals, and addictive too

Countless gameplay

Similar to Candy Crush but with a twist

Many more features

→ Google Play Store Link

6. Gibbets 2

Features

Very interesting, and intuitive

Up to 50 challenging levels

Use pickups, and portals to survive

You have to save innocent people

→ Google Play Store Link

7. Rhino Rush Stampede

Features

Amazing characters such as T-Rex, Rhino, and flying dragon

A complete jungle world in single game

High quality graphics with 3D cartoons animations

Many equipment’s upgrades

→ Google Play Store Link

8. Wake the Cat

Features

High definition graphics (best on tablets)

Up to 90 levels of puzzle

Complete house includes, kitchen, playroom to storeroom.

Play it through motions, and mind.

→ Google Play Store Link not in the google play anymore***

9. Zuma Deluxe Temple

Features

Running balls all the time

Pretty addictive game-play

Almost look like it’s desktop version

Very good visuals, and graphics

→ Google Play Store Link

10. Crazy Climber

Features

Complete climbing experience with 3D graphics

Lots of obstacle to go through

Speed, and difficulty settings

Simple yet very interesting

→ Google Play Store Link

11. 8 Ball Pool

Features

One of biggest pool game

Play online, and with your friends

1 on 1 and 8 players game

Build your reputation in whole world

→ Google Play Store Link

12. Hardest Game Ever 2

Features

Simple to control with 3 buttons

Up to 48 very hard stages

Games instructions are available in multiple languages

It’s a series of fun and exciting mini-games

→ Google Play Store Link

13. Can Knockdown 3

Features

Very beautiful 3D locations

Physics-based carnival game-play

Toughness vary from easy to hard as the level increases

Game-play boosts like multipliers, bonuses, and so much more!

→ Google Play Store Link

14. The Simpsons™: Tapped Out

Features

Life running fun, events, and incidents

Build your own Springfield

As you go level up, many other Simpsons will get introduce

It’s on editor’s choice list

→ Google Play Store Link

15. Despicable Me

Features

Very funny, and innovative despicable characters

Many exciting hidden adventures

Gameplay includes many camera positions

Some what like Subway suffers but definitely it’s different.

→ Google Play Store Link

16. Clumsy Bird

Features

Single touch game control

Somewhat hard, and very challenging

Beautiful bird, and whole graphics

Need to become master to go further in-game.

→ Google Play Store Link

17. Fruit Ninja

Features

Very addictive, and good for time pass

Can do many cuts to flying things

Three different game modes to play

Play well to unlock the locked weapons .

→ Google Play Store Link

18. Teen Patti – Indian Poker

Features

Real like experience, and can learn this game

Online game to play with real people around the world

Play it anytime, and anywhere

Can create private room, call your friends and much more.

→ Google Play Store Link

19. Angry Birds

Features

One of most popular game around the world

Most probably best to get engage in free time

Cool looking birds, and other characters

Regular updates for more stages, and new characters.

→ Google Play Store Link

20. Chess Free

Features

Very simple and attractive

Up to 12 play levels, easy to very hard

its shows CPU Thinking while playing

Includes chess tutors for beginners

→ Google Play Store Link

So it ends our list of lite heart games for all Android phone user. There is no age limit in any of the listed game, so any one can play they for their entertainment.