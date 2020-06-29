20 Most Addictive Casual Android Games

Without games, mobile is somewhat boring gadget. Games are the best way to entertain ourselves in free time, relax our mind, and also make it tension free. Since the Android operating has arrived, it brought an extreme platform for game developers to share their brilliance and creativity. With high compatibility and supportive nature, Android made possible to developer to develop hundreds of thousands of amazing games.
No one can exactly tell, which game is best or not, because all people are different, they think different, and like different things also. Android games come in good genres, you can choose from high action to simple causal games. In my free time, I used to play casual games because they are very easy to operate, they needed a highly concentrated mind and high intentions. They usually make me use my mind bit more and leave it to refresh.
You may already know about many games and have completed them also. In the post, we would like to showcase some best casual games available for Android users, which can be played on most Android devices without lags or any other issue.
Basically, these games are very helpful in a boring time. Since they do not include any kind of violence, you can play it anywhere, and spend long hours.
1. Candy Crush Saga
Features
- Delicious and addictive puzzle adventure
- Featured on Experts Choice
- Up to 400 levels
- Full of vivid colors
2. Bubble Worlds
Features
- Very addictive game play
- Some levels are very hard to clear
- Sometimes you need to plan to complete a given level
- Up to 180 levels
→ Google Play Store Link ( Highly recommended)
3. Plants vs. Zombies™
Features
- Amazing, and unique game-play
- One of top tower-defense
- High quality graphics, and sound tracks
- Build strategies to take down enemies
4. Cut the Rope: Time Travel
Features
- The Games is full of fun with vivid colors
- Build strategies to complete levels
- Regularly updates for new, and interesting levels
- One of most downloaded game on Google Play
5. Bejeweled Blitz
Features
- World’s 1 Puzzle Game
- Very good visuals, and addictive too
- Countless gameplay
- Similar to Candy Crush but with a twist
- Many more features
6. Gibbets 2
Features
- Very interesting, and intuitive
- Up to 50 challenging levels
- Use pickups, and portals to survive
- You have to save innocent people
7. Rhino Rush Stampede
Features
- Amazing characters such as T-Rex, Rhino, and flying dragon
- A complete jungle world in single game
- High quality graphics with 3D cartoons animations
- Many equipment’s upgrades
8. Wake the Cat
Features
- High definition graphics (best on tablets)
- Up to 90 levels of puzzle
- Complete house includes, kitchen, playroom to storeroom.
- Play it through motions, and mind.
→ Google Play Store Link not in the google play anymore***
9. Zuma Deluxe Temple
Features
- Running balls all the time
- Pretty addictive game-play
- Almost look like it’s desktop version
- Very good visuals, and graphics
10. Crazy Climber
Features
- Complete climbing experience with 3D graphics
- Lots of obstacle to go through
- Speed, and difficulty settings
- Simple yet very interesting
11. 8 Ball Pool
Features
- One of biggest pool game
- Play online, and with your friends
- 1 on 1 and 8 players game
- Build your reputation in whole world
12. Hardest Game Ever 2
Features
- Simple to control with 3 buttons
- Up to 48 very hard stages
- Games instructions are available in multiple languages
- It’s a series of fun and exciting mini-games
13. Can Knockdown 3
Features
- Very beautiful 3D locations
- Physics-based carnival game-play
- Toughness vary from easy to hard as the level increases
- Game-play boosts like multipliers, bonuses, and so much more!
14. The Simpsons™: Tapped Out
Features
- Life running fun, events, and incidents
- Build your own Springfield
- As you go level up, many other Simpsons will get introduce
- It’s on editor’s choice list
15. Despicable Me
Features
- Very funny, and innovative despicable characters
- Many exciting hidden adventures
- Gameplay includes many camera positions
- Some what like Subway suffers but definitely it’s different.
16. Clumsy Bird
Features
- Single touch game control
- Somewhat hard, and very challenging
- Beautiful bird, and whole graphics
- Need to become master to go further in-game.
17. Fruit Ninja
Features
- Very addictive, and good for time pass
- Can do many cuts to flying things
- Three different game modes to play
- Play well to unlock the locked weapons .
18. Teen Patti – Indian Poker
Features
- Real like experience, and can learn this game
- Online game to play with real people around the world
- Play it anytime, and anywhere
- Can create private room, call your friends and much more.
19. Angry Birds
Features
- One of most popular game around the world
- Most probably best to get engage in free time
- Cool looking birds, and other characters
- Regular updates for more stages, and new characters.
20. Chess Free
Features
- Very simple and attractive
- Up to 12 play levels, easy to very hard
- its shows CPU Thinking while playing
- Includes chess tutors for beginners
So it ends our list of lite heart games for all Android phone user. There is no age limit in any of the listed game, so any one can play they for their entertainment.
4 Comments
Keep up the good work!
Thanks for you comment!
Another addictive casual game :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shah.BnB
Games which are very attractive, as well as addictive, are to be known as the best of the games and the list provided by here lies in the same category of the games.