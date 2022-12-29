Best LED TV under Rs 15,000 in India

The television landscape has transformed significantly in the recent past. Your TV is no longer just a digital screen. It gives you easy access to all your favourite applications, on-demand content, music and video streaming services, games, the internet and much more. Moreover, TVs have become smarter and more affordable than ever, thanks to ever-evolving display technology. All the major brands, including Samsung, TCL, and Xiaomi, now offer premium smart TVs in the budget and midrange segments.

You can easily get all the latest features and smart functions in the best TV under 15000, courtesy of technology trickling down from the premium TVs. You get to watch all the multimedia content in crystal-clear picture quality with superior colour accuracy without spending a fortune. So, if you’re looking for a feature-packed LED TV that’s easy on your pocket, check out this list of top best LED TVs priced under ₹15,000 that offer a top-notch viewing experience!

Motorola Revou 2 HD-Ready LED Smart TV: With a nearly bezel-less design and a colour-rich 32-inch display, this model from Motorola will elevate your viewing experience. With a peak brightness of up to 250 nits, it lets you experience the colours and images in full glory. Powering this LED TV is the latest MediaTek quad-core processor with an in-built GPU and 1GB of RAM for a smooth and lag-free performance. It also runs on Google’s Android operating system, giving you convenient access to myriad apps and services.

Mi 5A HD-Ready LED Smart TV: With a premium metallic design and sturdy build quality, this model from Xiaomi is among the slimmest and the best LED TVs priced under ₹15,000. It has a beautiful 32-inch HD-Ready display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The model features Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine technology, which fine-tunes the colour, and offers significant depth and deeper contrasts. The Android OS and the PatchWall 4 UI provide easy access to all your favourite apps and multimedia content from popular streaming platforms. Also, it’s powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

Vu Premium HD-Ready LED Smart TV 32UA: This model from Vu features a 32-inch HD-Ready display with a slim profile and neat design that blends seamlessly into your living space. The colour reproduction of this TV is accurate and vivid. The panel renders vibrant images with good contrast and brightness that will keep you completely immersed in the multimedia content you’ll play on the TV. Also, the adaptive contrast feature automatically enhances the details and contrast of the images. It’s powered by a 64-bit Quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM and 4GB ROM, allowing you to browse and stream your favourite content seamlessly.

OnePlus HD-Ready TV Y Series 32Y1: Experience razor-sharp pictures and cinematic surround sound by bringing home arguably the best OnePlus LED TV priced under ₹15,000. It features OnePlus’ Gamma Engine and Colour Space Mapping technologies that optimise light reflection to produce vivid and vibrant images. The model also comes with an in-built Chromecast feature that lets you cast all the content from your phone to the big screen. The model ships with an Android TV 10 OS out of the box.

TCL HD-Ready Smart LED TV 32S615: Discover an exceptional audio-video experience like never before on this affordable smart TV model from TCL. It features TCL’s IPQ Engine technology that adjusts the brightness and darkness of the picture by analysing each frame of the video. The model runs on Android v11 OS and comes with Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands for easy and hassle-free operation. Powering this LED TV is the latest MediaTek quad-core processor with an in-built GPU and 1GB of RAM.

Samsung HD-Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340AKXXL: This model from Samsung features a high-quality plastic body that looks premium and feels sturdy. It flaunts a 32-inch HD-Ready panel with PurColor technology, allowing it to display an array of colours for an incredible visual experience. What makes it one of the best LED TVs priced under ₹15,000 is that you can use this screen as a full-fledged PC using the personal computer feature. It allows you to mirror your laptop and other devices to the TV. For a cinematic sound experience, this Samsung TV comes with 2 Dolby-tuned speakers that deliver a combined output of 20W.

When it comes to the best LED TVs, you may come across several televisions across brands. These best-selling models offer the best value for your money while delivering a premium cinematic experience with powerful sound and wide viewing angles.