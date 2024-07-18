How do I get Dark Mode on Google Discover?

Want to get dark mode on Google Discover? Here’s how to do that. Many folks prefer using dark mode because it’s easier on the eyes and can save battery life on devices with OLED or AMOLED screens. If you love using Google Discover and want to switch to dark mode, this guide is for you. We’ll explain step-by-step how to enable dark mode on Google Discover.

Google Discover is a popular feature on Android devices. It provides personalized news, articles, and other content based on your interests. Dark mode changes the background to a darker color, making it more comfortable to read, especially at night. Let’s see how you can enable dark mode on Google Discover.

Why Use Dark Mode on Google Discover?

Before we dive into the steps, let’s understand why you might want to use dark mode:

1. Easier on the Eyes

Dark mode reduces the strain on your eyes, especially in low-light conditions. Bright screens can be harsh, making dark mode a more comfortable option.

2. Battery Saving

On devices with OLED or AMOLED screens, dark mode can save battery life. This is because dark pixels use less power than bright ones.

3. Stylish Look

Many people find dark mode more visually appealing. It offers a sleek and modern look to your device’s interface.

4. Better Sleep

Using dark mode at night can help reduce exposure to blue light. This can improve your sleep by making it easier to fall asleep after using your device.

Enabled Dark Mode on Google Discover

How to Enable Dark Mode on Google Discover

Now, let’s go through the steps to enable dark mode on Google Discover. We will cover different methods to ensure it works on your device.

Method 1: Using System-Wide Dark Mode (Android 10 and Above)

If your device runs on Android 10 or above, you can enable dark mode system-wide. Google Discover will follow this setting. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open Settings

Go to the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Step 2: Select Display

Scroll down and tap on “Display.”

Step 3: Enable Dark Theme

Look for the “Dark theme” or “Dark mode” option and toggle it on.

Step 4: Open Google Discover

Go back to your home screen and swipe right to open Google Discover. It should now appear in dark mode.

Method 2: Using the Google App Settings

You can also enable dark mode directly in the Google app. This method works on devices running older versions of Android as well.

Step 1: Open the Google App

Find the Google app on your device and open it.

Step 2: Tap on More

In the bottom right corner, tap on “More” (it looks like three horizontal dots or lines).

Step 3: Go to Settings

From the menu, select “Settings.”

Step 4: Select General

In the settings menu, tap on “General.”

Step 5: Choose Theme

Look for the “Theme” option and tap on it.

Step 6: Select Dark

You will see three options: Light, Dark, and System default. Choose “Dark” to enable dark mode in the Google app and Google Discover.

Developer Options

Method 3: Using Developer Options (For Older Android Versions)

If your device runs on an older version of Android that doesn’t have a built-in dark mode, you can use developer options. Here’s how:

Step 1: Enable Developer Options

Go to “Settings.” Scroll down and tap on “About phone.” Find “Build number” and tap it seven times. You will see a message saying “You are now a developer!”

Step 2: Access Developer Options

Go back to “Settings.” Scroll down and tap on “System.” Tap on “Advanced” to find “Developer options.”

Step 3: Force Dark Mode

In “Developer options,” scroll down to “Hardware accelerated rendering.” Toggle on “Override force-dark.”

Step 4: Open Google Discover

Open Google Discover, and it should now appear in dark mode.

Method 4: Using Third-Party Apps

If none of the above methods work, you can use third-party apps to enable dark mode. One popular app is “Dark Mode.” Here’s how to use it:

Step 1: Download Dark Mode App

Go to the Google Play Store and search for “Dark Mode.” Download and install the app. Or just simply get this app from here.

Step 2: Open the App

Open the Dark Mode app.

Step 3: Choose Dark Mode

You will see three options: Day Mode, Night Mode, and Auto. Select “Night Mode.”

Step 4: Open Google Discover

Open Google Discover, and it should now be in dark mode.

Troubleshooting

If you have followed the steps and still do not see dark mode on Google Discover, here are some troubleshooting tips:

Make sure your Google app is up to date. Go to the Google Play Store, search for “Google,” and check for updates. Install any available updates.

2. Restart Your Device

Sometimes, a simple restart can fix the issue. Turn off your device and turn it back on. Check Google Discover again.

3. Clear Cache and Data

If updating and restarting doesn’t work, try clearing the cache and data of the Google app.

Go to “Settings.” Tap on “Apps” or “Application Manager.” Find and tap on the “Google” app. Tap on “Storage.” Select “Clear Cache” and “Clear Data.”

4. Reinstall the Google App

As a last resort, you can uninstall and reinstall the Google app.

Go to the Google Play Store. Search for the “Google” app. Tap “Uninstall.” After uninstalling, tap “Install” to reinstall the app.

Benefits of Using Dark Mode in Google Discover

Using dark mode in Google Discover comes with several benefits. Let’s explore some of them:

1. Reduced Eye Strain

Dark mode reduces the brightness of your screen, making it gentler on your eyes. This is especially helpful when reading articles or browsing news for long periods.

2. Improved Battery Life

For devices with OLED or AMOLED screens, dark mode can help save battery. These screens use less power to display dark colors, which can extend your device’s battery life.

3. Enhanced Readability

Text appears clearer and more legible against a dark background. This can improve readability and reduce eye fatigue.

4. Better Nighttime Use

Dark mode is ideal for nighttime use. It emits less blue light, which can help you sleep better by not disrupting your circadian rhythm.

5. Aesthetic Appeal

Many users prefer the look of dark mode. It provides a sleek, modern, and professional appearance.

Conclusion

Getting dark mode on Google Discover is simple once you know the steps. Whether you use system-wide settings, Google app settings, developer options, or third-party apps, you can enjoy the benefits of dark mode on your device.

Dark mode can make your reading experience more comfortable, save battery life, and offer a stylish look. Follow the steps in this guide to enable dark mode on Google Discover and enjoy a better user experience. Happy reading!