How to download and install casino on your Android phone using apk for playing for real money

There are two options for the game client – the downloadable apk application and the browser version that does not require installation on the device. There is a difference between them – the program installed on a mobile phone offers more options for configuring slots and more interesting graphic solutions. Many online casino clubs (about which you can learn more here – https://bgaoc.com/online-casinos) have developed downloadable applications that can be installed on a smartphone in several ways:

Via SMS – on the online gambling website, you need to select the appropriate section and enter the phone number. The user will receive a message with a link to the page for downloading the application.

– on the online gambling website, you need to select the appropriate section and enter the phone number. The user will receive a message with a link to the page for downloading the application. Using a QR code . You need to scan the code to get a link to the downloadable client in the Google Play Market. Then you should press the “Install” button and load the application into the device’s memory.

. You need to scan the code to get a link to the downloadable client in the Google Play Market. Then you should press the “Install” button and load the application into the device’s memory. By email address . The user needs to enter an e-mail in the corresponding field on the casino website and receive a link to download the application.

. The user needs to enter an e-mail in the corresponding field on the casino website and receive a link to download the application. In some establishments, customers are asked to contact support and follow the operator’s instructions. Regardless of the chosen method, the installation file with the apk extension is downloaded to the phone.

Please note! To install the casino app, you may be required to have a specific version of the operating system.

Features of registration and account verification in the installed casino version

After installing the program, you need to log into your account. If the player does not yet have an account, it can be created directly in application, however, some gaming clubs require registration trough website. The process of creating a game account is the same as on a computer. But applications of some virtual clubs are available for download only after registration. Therefore, it is necessary to perform six easy steps:

go to the official website of the casino; click on the “Register” button on the right or in the center of the screen; provide an email address; create and repeat a password; accept the club’s terms and conditions; go to the mail and follow the link in the letter.

After that, you need to download the mobile casino and install the application on the device. Next, you need to enter the user profile and enter reliable information in a special form – name, year of birth, country and address of residence, phone number. You need to choose the currency of the account and the methods of replenishing the deposit and withdrawing winnings. It is recommended to go through verification immediately – send copies of documents to customer support or upload files through a special form. You can register through social networks as well – it’s much faster.