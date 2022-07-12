With the introduction of blockchain technology, people have found a way to use the principles of decentralization in various ways. One of the most popular ways that blockchain technology is used is the non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Non-fungible Tokens are taking the digital world by storm allowing users to trade digital images, memes, video clips, and even in-game items.

Since NFTs flooded the market gaming companies have been constantly researching this technology just to adopt some of the practices in their products. This led to the birth of NFT games, which bring many benefits to the table.

But before we start digging more into the NFT Games, let’s find out what they actually are.

What are NFT Games?

The simplest explanation for NFT games is regular games that users can play that incorporate NFTs. However, there is a big difference between in-game NFT collectibles to traditional art NFT collectibles found on NFT marketplaces.

First of all, NFTs in games are not just sitting in your wallet, but you can use them in the game, as seen in the example of wizardia.io. NFTs in games can be skins, special weapons, abilities, avatars, and more.

The lure of NFT games is that it creates unique and limited tokens, which can later be exchanged with each non-fungible token existing in the decentralized digital ledger on the blockchain.

This opens up many opportunities for both game developers and players. Players now will have true ownership of in-game items, and game developers can create smart contracts that make up the rules about how the NFT is used.

How do NFT Games Work?

As we mentioned before, even though we are talking about non-fungible tokens based on the same principles, NFTs in games work very differently from crypto-collectibles in your wallet.

The biggest difference in the in-game NFTs compared to traditional NFTs is in the Smart Contracts. Basically, each game has the NFT incorporated in every segment and has clear rules, mechanisms, and player interactions.

Even though all of this might sound too complicated, the way NFT games work is actually pretty simple. All you need to do is find an NFT game and create an account. Almost all NFT games would require you to connect your digital wallet usually through Metamask, where you can earn, buy, and sell your digital collectibles.

Once you connect your wallet, all the transfers for NFTs will happen without you even realizing and your wallet that is on the blockchain will hold all the NFTs you own.

What are Play-to-Earn NFT Games?

One of the biggest benefits for players that come with blockchain technology and NFT is the ability to earn some money. Play-to-earn games give players a chance to generate income through playing.

Most play-to-earn games reward players with their own tokens that are on the blockchain, and occasionally NFTs. In most cases, the tokens earned through the process are needed as part of the game’s crafting process.

Players can also earn some money through in-game NFTs. Rather than earning a fungible ERC-20 token, some games allow you to get NFTs that represented collectible items in the game.

Such NFTs can later be sold as digital collectibles and the person who buys them can also use them in the game. These NFT’s come in a form of in-game items like cosmetics, items, and abilities, and their value is based on their rarity or utility.

So, this gives you a chance to sell rare items for real-world money and make some profits by playing games.

Conclusion

NFT Games are just like normal games but only extended with the ability to give special rights to players through digital collectibles.

They are quite simple to play and offer plenty of benefits for the players, such as a way to make money, get some real value out of the time spent playing, and last but not least, get ownership of in-game items that only you will possess.