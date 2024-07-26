How to Choose a PC Monitor: Rules for Office Workers

Device manufacturers like to brag about screen refresh rates, response times, viewing angles, and even the power of built-in speakers. But which of these features is important for the workplace?

What Tasks Are We Looking At?

The list of standard office tasks includes working with documents, simple design, and maybe video editing for office needs. Also, remember about some activities you can do at your desk during your bre, like charting on Facebook, playing at Woo Casino, or watching YouTube. Choosing monitors for professional design and editing is a complex process that requires a personalized approach.

Size Matters

The first thing you see when looking at a monitor is its size. And looking at the monitor, the clarity of the image. These parameters are important, but you need to think about more than just them.

An “average” monitor diagonal is rapidly growing. Even relatively recently, it was believed that devices with a diagonal of 23-26 inches are suitable for office work, and devices with a diagonal of 27-30 inches are for designers. But at the moment, the price difference between a 23.8-inch device and a 27-inch device, similar in other characteristics, is small.

However, as always, there is nuance. It lies in the resolution and, accordingly, in the PPI (Pixels Per Inch) parameter. With PPI less than 80, the image on the screen becomes grainy, and it isn’t comfortable to work with such a monitor.

Almost all monitors with a diagonal of 23.8 inches have a resolution of 1920 by 1080 (Full HD). Their PPI is about 93, which is a normal figure for working with office applications. But 27-inch monitors with Full HD resolution have a PPI of only 82, which is on the edge of acceptable.

So a 27-inch monitor with Full HD resolution is, by and large, just an enlarged copy of a 23.8-inch monitor. That can be good in some cases. It’s more convenient for someone to work with large icons and on-screen inscriptions.

The second most popular resolution of 27-inch devices — 2560 by 1440 (2K) — gives PPI 108. Here we can already talk about working with images and displaying several applications simultaneously. These devices are more expensive than their FullHD brethren.

As for other diagonal sizes, “small” devices (up to 19 inches) are portable models in demand for specific tasks.

Monitors with a diagonal of 19-22 inches are a bygone category: the offer is small; you can even find models with TN-matrix. But they are inexpensive, and at Full HD resolution, the PPI of such monitors is 102, so the image will be relatively small, but clear.

Monitors with a diagonal of 31-39 inches are diverse. Often, there are models with a resolution of 2560 by 1440, Ultra WQHD, and 3840 by 2160. But there are also Full HD models. It can still be noted that about half of the models in this range of diagonal lengths are “curved,” about a third are widescreen, with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Matrix

The matrix is the “backbone” of the monitor; it determines the brightness, contrast, pixel response time, and realistic color reproduction of the device.

TN (TN+Film) matrixes are leaving the scene, there are very few monitors based on them. However, these devices are quite suitable for office tasks, so if you come across a TN monitor with suitable other parameters, you can take it.

Monitors with an IPS matrix prevail on the market. The offer of models with VA matrix is about half as much. This isn’t surprising. IPS monitors are brighter, they have no distortion when viewing the image at an angle, and probably have more color coverage. But for office tasks, the difference isn’t significant.

OLED devices are even more perfect, color reproduction is better, colors are more saturated, and so on. But the price is also higher, so these monitors don’t fit into the concept of “standard office device.”

Brightness, Contrast, and Other Features

The higher the brightness of the screen, the more difficult lighting conditions you can work with at the monitor. Budget models usually have a brightness of 220 or 250 cd/m2. Monitors with 300 cd/m2 are a little more expensive, but they are easier to install so that the light from external sources does not interfere with work.

The standard viewing angle of monitors is 178 degrees, both horizontally and vertically. If it’s larger, manufacturers are proud to announce it. But in office conditions, joint creativity at one monitor isn’t common. And for some employees, such as accountants, devices with a small angle are more useful. So the standard 178 degrees is enough, but for an accountant, you can look for a monitor with a smaller angle.

As for additional interfaces, it’s good if the monitor has a headphone output, microphone input (or a combined interface), and USB hub. This will reduce the mess of wires around your desk. Some monitors with docking functionality even have an Ethernet interface. But this is rather overkill; if you buy one, you need to understand what it isfor.

Built-in speakers for an office device are rather evil (unless, of course, your official duties include public listening to something). Sooner or later, they will play at the most inopportune moment.

In “portrait” mode, monitors are not often used, but all things being equal, why not take a device with this option? It might come in handy.