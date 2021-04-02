How to Raise Views on YouTube by Performing Keyword Research

Everyone agrees keyword research is time-consuming, but it’s a talent that any video maker should possess. Keyword research is just one of those experts that any YouTube video creator should learn. YouTube videos have become an effective way to raise brand awareness and promote the product. High-ranking videos can be a cost-effective way to shift consumers across the marketing funnel than utilities like Link Building. When creating a YouTube video, you have to be confident you are targeting the appropriate people.

As a result, you must understand how to use keywords efficiently—in contrast, conducting keyword analysis to determine the most suitable keywords for a given topic. You can use them to build highly tailored content for your viewers and expand your YouTube channel’s subscriber base.

Throughout the day, approximately five billion videos are seen on YouTube. It’s so powerful that, after Facebook, it’s the second most popular media network. YouTube is a marketer’s life changer. YouTube’s success is a double-edged dagger in terms of marketing. However, you can implement video SEO and keyword research to improve your intended audience’s ads.

How Do You Conduct Keyword Research on YouTube?

Tracking keywords on any subject can get achieved in several ways. The value and efficiency of different methods can be very different. Here are two most used methods for finding keywords relevant to your topic:

Use the autocomplete option on YouTube: Start typing any keyword into the YouTube search feature. You will find that YouTube has many similar keyword recommendations underneath your search.

Use keyword research tools: You can use a variety of tools to find keywords for any subject. Some of these services are free, while some require a monthly fee. The Keyword Magic App, for example, is one of many free keyword research tools offered by SEMrush. It provides you with thousands of keyword tips to help you find your YouTube posts’ best options.

If you’re looking for a way to increase your YouTube views using keyword research, keep on reading.

It’s time to start putting your keywords to work, driving visitors to your YouTube videos. Now when you have identified them. The method does not have to be as complex as you would expect. We’ll run over a few approaches to make the keywords work for you in the following sections:

1. Find keywords

To get started, enter a keyword into Google or YouTube’s search feature. You can begin with a comprehensive keyword from your domain or something you believe will create a decent video. A list of possible searches will show below your keywords when you type. These are focused on what you looked up a long time ago. It will assist you in identifying common keywords used by people looking for the same content. On YouTube, users sometimes use subtly different terminology than they do on Google. A search like this would also show the most widely used keywords.

2. Consider using keyword mapping

Create a keyword map based on your research. Trying to match particular keywords to content sites, or in this case, YouTube videos is keyword mapping.

The following are two factors why you should build and sustain a keyword map:

It allows you to keep track of which keywords you’ve created content with, and you have not. You don’t want to put down the same amount of time twice.

It helps you to see which keywords you can work on in the future. If you don’t have videos for a particular high keyword, you know what your next video should be.

You should create videos optimized for different keywords. However, you should avoid making videos tailored to the same term in the same YouTube news feed.

3. Jump on Trending YouTube Keywords

Surprisingly, you are not alone using YouTube to do keyword analysis. Dozens of video creators like you are searching for such super-rich keywords to serve better billions of users who stream YouTube every day. So we have got a relatively common keyword, a growing topic, and a primary keyword sub-genre. We see platforms of all sizes and shapes challenging for this very particular trending keyword, rather than just eight-million-subscriber networks.

4. Get featured on another channel

It’s a challenging tactic, but if implemented correctly, it can produce substantial returns. It’s difficult because you want to associate with YouTube platforms that supplement but don’t clash with yours. If you choose one channel in the same niche as your own, you may end up losing viewership on the other channel. So, if you have a food-related YouTube page, create a beverage-related channel. You should have no trouble getting featured if you give away anything useful.

5. Use Self-Explanatory Keywords

All you have to do is add these ideas, strategies, and tactics to your video topic by performing keyword analysis. Don’t store those keywords in your clipboard or machine because they’ll act as the basis for your description. It will help your videos be found more quickly on YouTube. The more keyword analysis you conduct with your titles and specifications, the more likely those videos will appear in YouTube SEO news feed. Simplest terms, keyword-load your video titles, place the exact phrases in your summary’s first line segment. Try to include them in your content descriptions and playlist.

6. Make Use of YouTube Hashtags

YouTube hashtags are an excellent way to maximize the number of views on your videos. Hashtags are trendy keywords that you can use to help your videos attract more awareness from particular viewers. YouTube allows users to look for keywords or hashtags that are important to them. You will be able to feature in more searches if you have prominent hashtags in your videos. On the other hand, adding hashtags does not always make you rank higher in YouTube searches, so use them only if the content is relevant to them.

Conclusion

YouTube, on the other hand, is a different thing altogether. It’s effortless to get many views, mainly if you follow any of the tips presented above. To begin creating impressive videos, you don’t need a massive budget. You can make a viral video with nothing more than your smartphone and a simple video editor.

The right keywords differ depending on the video’s subject. Some videos can cover broad, high-level topics. You will most definitely want keywords with a high search volume and a large audience. You will be very popular on YouTube if you have a unique value and go beyond and make content that people enjoy.