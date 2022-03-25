How to Recover Data After Windows Formatting/Delete/Failure

The process of formatting a hard disc or partition is one that many computer users are asked to execute at some point in their life. In the unfortunate event that a mistake is made, you could lose a significant amount of data. If you follow a few easy rules and make use of the appropriate tools, you can recover data from a formatted drive.

Formatted hard drive data may usually be recovered, but there are a few things to keep in mind. The type of hard disc you used and the method you used to format it can affect whether or not you can recover data from a formatted hard drive.

The data can be recovered using a recovery tool if the drive is no longer being used. You run the danger of permanently erasing any data you’d like to recover if you keep using the disc or partition.

How to Recover a Formatted Drive using iTop Data Recovery on Windows?

It used to be difficult to get Windows data back. In the past, data loss would cause users to feel anxious and agitated. Those days, however, are long behind us.

Modern digital data recovery software has completely changed the way data may be retrieved and reclaimed. Data recovery software needs to be simple to set up, simple to use, and feature-rich to ensure a successful recovery.

iTop Data Recovery has all the features we just described in one place. iTop Data Recovery’s ease and impressive capabilities will be highlighted in this article, which is all about recovering data from the Windows operating system.

If you want to get your data back from a formatted drive or partition, follow these procedures.

Visit the official iTop website to get iTop Data Recovery. Simply follow the on-screen directions to get it installed in a matter of seconds. The software can be started. Scan Mode should be selected. Scan location or file type and then press the scan button to get started. Check to determine if the desired file is the one you seek by previewing it. Recover and save the file.

Why choose iTop Data Recovery Tool?

A no-nonsense method for recovering lost or deleted items from various storage media, including Windows Recycle Bin, hard drive, solid-state drive, external disc, USB drive, memory card (including digital camera), and other devices. The programme can be used to retrieve documents, images, videos, music, system files, and other types of data.

The recovery process is made so simple by iTop data recovery that all you need to do is a few clicks to complete it. Select the file locations and file types you want to recover, then click the SCAN button.

The information about the recoverable data will appear on the screen. Before the scan begins, you have the option of selecting certain file kinds and locations or selecting all file types and locations. A thorough scan will reveal not only the basic information such as the file name, initial location, and capacity but also an appraisal of the recoverability of each file as well as a preview of the data before it is recovered by iTop Data Recovery after it has completed the scan. Then you can choose the information you wish to recover and press the Recover button.

Conclusion

To summarise, iTop Data Recovery is your best bet for restoring deleted files from the Recycle Bin, erasing malware or viruses from your computer, and retrieving lost data after a system crash, hard drive formatting, or any other mistake that results in data loss. This is currently the Top Data Protector on the market.