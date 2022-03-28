How to Use VPN for Security, Privacy, and Anonymity

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a great way to add security, privacy, and anonymity to your online activities. Whether you’re working from home, travelling abroad, or just trying to keep your identity hidden online, a VPN can be a lifesaver. In this blog post, we will discuss how to use a VPN and the benefits that come with it. We’ll also provide tips on how to choose the right VPN for your needs whether you want to use it for work or online gambling on PlayAmo38 to pass geographical limitations.

Types of VPN Connections

VPNs may have different configurations. Let’s look at the technical aspects of this technology. I’ll also mention right now that in most cases, three types of VPN connections are utilized.

L2TP/IPsec (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol) is one of the oldest types of VPN connection. It first appeared in the 1990s. It’s not demanding on computer resources, so it works with little to no delays. On the other hand, it does not use encryption. This implies that if a user wants extremely badly, he or she can still be tracked. However, this technology is quite useful for bypassing website blocking.

IPsec (or Internet Protocol Security) – also developed in the 90s – is a second-generation VPN protocol similar to Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and OpenVPN. At the same time, this technology employs encryption in a more secure manner. The disadvantage is that IPsec necessitates a significant amount of computing power. Simply said, using such a VPN is safe but costly.

The most frequently used VPN protocol is SSL/TLS (Secure Sockets Layer and Transport Layer Security). Fast access to any website is provided thanks to the use of cutting-edge technologies. The level of security is acceptable. In certain situations, a free VPN may be utilized within this connection type.

How VPN Chains Work

To further increase security, you can use so-called VPN chains. That is several secure connections at once. In such a case, it becomes much more difficult for someone to hack you.

The most popular VPN chains are:

SSH/SSL – an SSH tunnel is created first (port 443), and only then does the SSL connection follow (on port 80). Such chaining is used when it’s necessary to visit sites that don’t have SSL installed;

SSL/SSH – this time, the order of operations is reversed. The user connects to the site via an SSL connection (port 443) and only then creates an SSH tunnel (on port 22). This option is mostly used for accessing blocked resources.

Of course, these are not all possible combinations – there can be four or five links in a chain. The main thing is that the connection is encrypted at each stage.

Advantages of Using VPN

For starters, the technology does not allow other websites to gather information about you. Today, almost every second website collects and monitors your information. When you go to a certain page, your location is immediately recorded there. Both online and in-person (at least – your home country and neighbourhood). Sites will attempt to sell you things based on this data, as well as pressure. This is especially true for e-commerce sites.

Your gender, probable age, and even a name and personal information may be determined just as you start a website. And in certain circumstances, such as when you search for something new online – it’s not unusual to receive your name and some personal information. Furthermore more. Some sites might share data with other websites. Perhaps you’ve encountered this before: you visit a website for the first time, and there’s a greeting for you by name along with a list of personalized offers. Here they are — marketing spies in action.

We can use a virtual private network (VPN) to prevent this type of intrusive tracking. Then no website will be able to identify who you are or where you’re from.