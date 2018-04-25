When it comes to mobile phones, having a newer model is a sign of power, and benefitting from the latest installments such as the Google Pixel 2 or Samsung S9 comes with the territory. But while the newer models generally boast stronger batteries and greater graphics Through the constant evolution of the hardware, it can be argued that all phones tend to do the same thing. Whether using the latest Samsung model or one of the earlier models that are still supported, going online works the same.

So, is there really such a gulf in quality between high and low-end mobile phones – or is it just a way for phone manufacturers to make more money out of the tech-loving consumer? In this article, we are going to discuss many aspects of these two ends. And we’ll conclude the winner between them. So, let’s get into the playground and see which one kicks off the other one.

Higher or Lower End Phones?

Possessing the latest model of phone obviously comes with the latest upgrades in technology, which may be unavailable for earlier models. Hosting technological advances in a new version of a phone is a clever way that phone companies use to ensure early adopters are trading in for the latest models in order to utilize the latest technology.

But there is an argument that phones haven’t really changed since the days of the old Nokia and that new features in the last couple of years are largely superficial. While there have been certain upgrades since the days of the Nokia, most touchscreens – regardless of stature or brand – operate the same and can access the same features and phone functionality.

Graphics on the Phone

First off, we have to admit that graphically, higher-end phones are far more superior. The latest developments, such as the A11 bionic processor in Apple’s iPhone 8 and X provide sharper graphics compared to the more standard versions found in lower-end phones. Indeed, Apple’s switch from LCD to the Samsung-manufactured OLED screens furthers their desire to update the graphics with each advanced model. But when it comes to graphics affecting much of the interface, is there that much of a difference between higher and lower end phones?

While sharper HD-ready graphics provide a smoother appearance and greater experience of using the phone, weaker graphics still perform the phone’s functional duties the same. The Samsung Galaxy S8, for instance, shows 108.38 frames per second, while the S5 model only shows 25.95 frames per second. The higher the frames per second, the sharper and clearer the graphics. But do strong graphics really make the mark of a better phone? Many argue that as long as the phone has the same functions, there is no difference between “better” or “worse” models.

Gaming and Running Apps

Gaming and app technology has remained the same on phones. When it comes to gaming, the original Nokia’s offered Snake, for example, and the latest models offer still the latest installment of games. Aside from Pokémon Go’s augmented reality features, most phones still offer a standard range of gaming options. Indeed, a lot of games developers are utilizing universally functioning HTML5 technology in order to design their games.

HTML5 software doesn’t discriminate between those with the latest phone models or those with the oldest. With gaming being universal across most makes and models of smartphones. The gulf between the quality of higher and lower end phones remains insignificant. App developers aim to have their app downloaded (or even used on mobile browsers) on the greatest amount of phones, so will endeavor not to create barriers for all but the latest models.

Indeed, Angry Birds and Temple Run are available across iOS and Android and operate identically regardless of how high-end the phone is, with very few exceptions. The reliance on HTML5 over coding languages shows the dedication of app developers to those with “less good” mobile phones. Most phones have the ability to run HTML5 from their browser, so additional downloads are superfluous. HTML5 also negates the need for unnecessary plug-ins with its drag and drop features and easy video playback.

The language was picked up by Google itself after abandoning the messier Flash Player. A benefit of HTML5 is the ability to work seamlessly across operating systems. The company uses the slogan “write once, run anywhere,” in order to explain that the program works uniformly regardless of make or model of suitable phone. The Zoho series of apps, including a word processor and CRM database app, utilize HTML5 to run. Moreover, Google Docs and the photo-editing app Aviary also run on the easier language.

Speed of the Phone

The speed of the phone is one aspect that fluctuates between higher and lower-end phones. Older models and those with slower processors have been proven to work slower as phones, affecting the functionality. Many phone aficionados blame a large number of apps installed rather than the particular apps on the phone for slow performance. Indeed, burdening the phone’s operating system with too many apps can affect the speed far more than the make and model does.

The original Galaxy S had a 1Ghz single-core processor, while the latest model has upgraded to a Snapdragon 845 processor, which offers far greater computing power. On the other hand, the RAM of the original iPhone stood at 128MB, yet the iPhone X has only upgraded to 3GB RAM, offering much the same service.

The Conclusion

Overall, while newer models of phone do appear to have better software and better graphics, the functionality of the phone ultimately remains the same. The 1.54 billion smartphones sold to end users by the end of 2017 eclipsed massively the 122million from just ten years ago. While developers are aware that not everyone will have the latest models, most software is developed based on earlier models anyway, so those with a newer model aren’t benefitting from that great an experience compared to their older model counterparts.

Whether it comes to higher or lower end mobile phones, both can use most services and can take advantage of the services offered, proving that while there may be sharper graphics, there is no real difference in quality between higher and lower end mobile phones in general.