Best Movies for Tech Junkies

Human beings have been creating resources for centuries to make life simpler and better. Our intelligence has grown exponentially more than ever due to technological advancements. It is continuously evolving and is here to stay from the way it has transformed the world. There are endless possibilities, sounds, and evil.

Humankind is invested in storytelling since the advent of time, and these advancements have caused an evolution in our storytelling skills. Films from the early 20th century have structured our societies.

Hollywood holds a different approach towards technology from the way they portray it all in their movies. Involving storytelling with these new advancements is their way of preparing the masses for what may come or has already arrived in society.

Moreover, this genre has made us think beyond the usual norms and develop things that an ordinary mind can not fathom. An example is there in the form of movies that the industry is producing. We have listed below some of the best movies that tech geeks will absolutely love to watch.

Ex Machina

Ex Machina, a 2015 psychological thriller, is about a fresh programmer tested as a human subject for a new artificial intelligence robot. Even though AI is not a groundbreaking new concept in the industry, this one was so well scripted enough to be recognized as one of the greatest Oscar-winning films.

In essence, it predicts a time when robots will become an essential part of our life, like smartphones. But they will have a more profound impact on us, more than we anticipate. It also shows the possibilities of the ethical repercussions that may occur.

Ex Machina challenges and questions today’s business ventures’ morality and the threats they need to overcome before these advanced robotics set foot in or lives for good.

Robocop

If you are a 90’s kid, you can undoubtedly recall the Robocop. Possibly one of the most creative movies and way ahead of its time. Robocop was probably the inspiration behind Iron Man; as you can see, the resemblance is uncanny.

This short review will probably be a trip down memory lane. RoboCop was quite literally indestructible with his body attached to fancy gadgets and arms. This Paul Verhoeven film was a big success as the story revolves around the robotic resurrection of a reputable cop killed by criminals. The upgrade is only superficial as Robocop still struggles with the memory of his torturous past. From humor to blood-filled violence, this movie has it all.

Wall-E

We are certainly damaging Earth by the way we treat it. Wall-E comes in as a light reminder of how terrible things might become if we don’t take care of our planet. You will be wrong to think of it as just a kid’s movie; it’s way deeper than that. It is an insight into the future of our planet Earth as we consistently pollution and harm it.

Wall-E is an intergalactic robot left behind to clean up after Earth became a non-livable planet. Sadly, he is the only one left of its kind, and despite being a robot, loneliness gets to him. The film is so well produced that the content can be easily digested, and you might even feel a bond with the Wall-E robot.

Where necessary, the movie has a sense of humor, and it keeps you wholly involved till the end. The fundamental premise of this film is to promote awareness and eco-friendly action to protect the planet.

Minority Report

Imagine getting arrested for a crime you have not even committed. But the police are adamant, and so are their sources. Sources that help catch criminals before the deed is done with the help of their precognitive abilities.

John (Tom Cruise) is not in the wrong, yet. But his before-time conviction has set him onto a different path to prove his innocence. This movie is a serious question for all the programmers who are working hard in creating similar algorithms to keep us safe, but there is a fine line that separated it from exploitation.

A.I Artificial Intelligence

From the sixth sense, David Joel Osment is back with a unique role as a robotic boy trying to cope up with abandonment issues after his foster mother leaves him. Paired with Jude Law by his side, they live in a world full of emotionally present robots that have advanced so much as per their creators’ requirements.

Despite being a highly advanced robot, David badly wishes to become a real human to regain his foster mother’s affection. He takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a journey to fulfill his wish of love and acceptance. The duo is fantastic and leads everybody to feel sorry for the little robot boy.