Full VideoHunter Review (2020)

VideoHunter is an all-featured video downloader of 2020. Since its launch, VideoHunter has attracted many users. But some people still consider about the reliability and profession of this tool, so this review will give full introduction about VideoHunter. This will help you to get familiar with this tool and decide whether to use it or not.

VideoHunter Information

Here are some general and basic information about VideoHunter.

System Requirements

Windows 10/9/8/XP/Vista

Mac OS X 10.12 or higher

Pricing

$19.95 on 1 device (1-year subscription)

$29.95 on 1 device (lifetime plan)

$49.95 on 5 devices (lifetime plan)

Download Address

Windows download link: https://www.videohunter.net/downloads/videohunter.exe

Mac download link: https://www.videohunter.net/downloads/videohunter.pkg

Features

The ability to download videos from 1,000+ sites;

High output resolutions provided: 720p, 1080p, 4K, 8K for video; 160kbps, 320kbps for audio;

Mainstream formats allow people to play the content on more devices and players;

6X faster downloading speed;

Batch download to save multiple tasks at the same time;

The ability to download YouTube playlist (Mac) and subtitles with VideoHunter;

An extra converter offers 20+ output formats to convert local media files;

User-friendly functions and ads-free interface.

Description

VideoHunter offers outstanding services to download online videos for offline playback. With the fast downloading feature, people can easily access online videos and then download with high quality for offline playback. In addition, with other helpful functionality, VideoHunter can be the best option to handle and manage video/audio files offline.

Install and Register VideoHunter

The installation package of VideoHunter only occupies 87MB for Windows and 49.5MB for Mac. After installing VideoHunter, directly open the program and you can start using the free trial.

For upgrading VideoHunter to registered version, here are the simple steps you should go through:

Step 1. Go to VideoHunter online store for purchasing the plan you require. After the payment is completed, you can receive an email with a provided license code for this program.

Step 2. Launch VideoHunter and go to the Register window. By inputting the email address you used to purchase the program and the license code into the blank bars.

Step 3. Subsequently, click on the Register button and you can activate the program immediately.

VideoHunter Advantages

Why you should choose VideoHunter? Now the features of VideoHunter will be broken down in details for you.

Support downloading from multiple sites

VideoHunter offers the ability to download videos from more websites instead of a single platform. For example, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pornhub, Dailymotion, TED, CNN, etc. can all be downloaded using VideoHunter.

Multiple options to save online videos

VideoHunter offers compatible choices for people to save online videos to the format and quality that are not only well-compatible, but also high-quality. For example, VideoHunter offers formats like MP3 and MP4, the best and widely used options for playing on more devices and platforms. Also, qualities like 1080p, 4K, and 8K can be saved to enable the best offline streaming experience.

Faster downloading speed

VideoHunter allows to download online videos with faster downloading speed, which can be 6 times faster than other common video downloaders. In addition, instead of saving videos one by one, VideoHunter allows to batch download videos so that multiple tasks can be saved simultaneously.

YouTube playlist download and built-in converter

On Mac, two extra functions are specially provided currently (saying currently because they will be launched on Windows very soon). First, the YouTube playlist download feature allows people to save a whole YouTube playlist at once. Second, an extra converter is provided to convert local media files to 20+ formats.

Limitations of VideoHunter

The pricing of VideoHunter may be higher than some other video downloaders;

The license code would go wrong sometimes when you try to register the subscription plan (but you can access VideoHunter team for helo);

When the network connection is not reliable at all, the analyzing failure would easily occur.

Overall, VideoHunter brings excellent services to download videos from online websites with very helpful functions. Although it has certain shortcomings, it will still be a good option to save online videos easily. Now, as you have learn about this tool explicitly, you can download it for experiencing by yourself!

The Competition

4K Video Downloader is a strong competitor and good alternative to VideoHunter. It also supports to download online videos from multiple websites such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and so forth. Likewise, this brilliant video downloader also holds the ability to download YouTube playlist and channels, bring great efficiency to people. Therefore, it can be a considerable alternative to VideoHunter for helping to save online videos.

Except for 4K Video Downloader, Freemake Video Downloader is another option users can turn to when they are finding for VideoHunter alternative. Sharing similarities, Freemake also supports to download from multiple video streaming websites with great quality, and its downloading speed can be swift as well.

All these video downloaders are lightweight, so you don’t worry about getting a bulky app that is hard to perform in fast speed. These three tools possess their own uniqueness and advantages. So just base on your own needs and choose the one that is most suitable for your own requirements.

Final Verdict

VideoHunter is a helpful video downloader that offers brilliant services to save online videos from various video-streaming websites. In addition to this basic function, VideoHunter brings excellent features such as high resolutions, fast downloading speed, extra converter, etc. to enable people a more comprehensive software user experience. It deserves a try.