Can You Leave Your Phone in a Qi Charger Overnight

Today, over five billion people have access to a smartphone. That astounding figure goes on to show how prominent this gadget has become in everyone’s lives. Because modern people use a phone for many things like internet banking, connecting with loved ones, sharing photos, playing games, watching shows, hearing news, and more, you feel upset when your phone battery dies. As this device takes center stage in your life, you rely on a portable Qi car charger wherever you go.

This portable charger allows you to replenish your phone’s battery anytime, anywhere. After all, you cannot have access to an electrical outlet every single time. And honestly speaking, it would be a nightmare if your phone completely drains its battery. Thankfully, you can count on your Qi car charger to help you out even if you are on the go. At the same time, you can use your Qi charger at home or at your office. But what happens when you forget to stop charging? Will leaving your phone on your Qi charger overnight kill it? Let’s find out below.

What is a Qi Wireless Charger?

Before answering that primary question, let’s get down to the specifics of a Qi charger first. As its name implies, a Qi charger takes juicing up your phone battery to the next level. You can now do it without a wire or plug. Everyone knows this long cable is a pesky nuisance because it becomes tangled most of the time. You also need to plug and unplug it onto a socket each time. If you forget your wire, you can also forget about charging your phone. What a catastrophe!

With a standard Qi, especially with a Qi car charger, you can conveniently charge no matter where you are. Most of all, it offers you better safety features because it will not fray over time, unlike wires that suffer from wear and tear. Because of these superior characteristics, the Qi is now a leader of wireless chargers in today’s cutthroat market.

The Qi brand lives up to its Chinese name, which means “energy flow.” As a point of clarification, this word is pronounced as “Chee.” Right now, Qi is the wireless charging standard used by the most popular smartphone companies. For example, you’ll find the latest Apple, Samsung, Huawei, HTC, Sony, Motorola, Nokia, and Blackberry compatible with a Qi. In case you have an older phone, you just need to buy an affordable adaptor for your lighting or micro USB port to accommodate your Qi charger.

Can the Battery Be Left Charging Overnight?

The simple answer to this query is yes because you cannot possibly overcharge a smartphone battery. In the first place, these gadgets are assembled to prevent your batteries from becoming overloaded. For instance, you accidentally left your battery charging overnight in your Qi; once it reaches 100% full capacity, then it will stop charging. Nothing will happen to your phone, and it will not spontaneously combust, either.

However, do take note that although your phone will stop charging at 100%, your Qi charger will continue to top up your battery every time it drains to 99%. Unfortunately, this practice can shorten your battery’s lifespan somehow. As such, if you can prevent it, do so. Just because you can leave it overnight doesn’t mean you should.

Take a Look at a Battery’s Life Cycle

You must keep in mind that all rechargeable batteries have a lifespan, so they will begin to degrade and deteriorate after a predetermined set of charge cycles. This charging cycle refers to how many times a battery is used to capacity. This could mean:

Charging to a full charge when your phone is drained completely

Partially charging with 50%, then letting it drain with the same amount.

Charging full, draining to 99%, and charging again and again (as what happens overnight).

To sum it up, although it will not burn your battery or phone to leave your phone charging through the night, it will damage your battery over time. As you can see, it is a very bad habit to place your phone on your Qi charger overnight as it will shorten your battery’s lifespan. To illustrate, your Apple iPhones can only retain 80% of their battery’s original capacity once you’ve completed 500 full charge cycles. It is for these reasons that you’ll notice your phone loses juice fast after a year or two.

Overall Benefit of a Qi Wireless and Qi Car Charger

If you are thinking of investing in a Qi wireless or Qi car charger, then go ahead and take the plunge because it offers so many perks. Firstly, it offers convenience, as it paves the way for super-fast charging even when you’re on the road. Noteworthy, the Qi car charger is more than just a wireless charger; but it also serves as a handy-dandy phone mount and a dashcam. How utterly convenient!

Secondly, all Qi chargers assure you can dispense of that annoying wire for good. You also cease becoming a slave to that wire because you don’t need a wall socket when you charge. For example, if you accidentally leave your wire at home or in the office, you have no choice but to accept the fact that your phone will lose power and die until you get it back. However, with the Qi, you can keep your phone alive without a wire.

Finally, with this charger, you can just put your phone on the pad, and you’re assured it is charging. Consider the following perks that this brand offers:

No fraying cables to contend with

Less wear and tear on ports

Looks so much neater without those pesky wires

Offers a lot of convenience like hands-free driving while charging

It’s very easy to charge a gadget, at times even more than one with a larger pad

Frees up the port for headphones on iPhones

Proffers great compatibility for many phone brands

Accords lightning-fast charging

The best security for public charging with no cords to hook up to your phone

Final Wrap Up

Should you finally cut the cord when it comes to charging your smartphone? If you are anal about your security and your convenience matters, then the answer is a resounding yes. Ditching those power cables in lieu of a Qi offers you so many more perks. You’ll find a Qi a great investment piece as it offers you true value for your hard-earned money.