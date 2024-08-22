How to Use KissManga on Android Phone

Are you an avid manga reader looking for a convenient way to enjoy your favorite series on the go? If you have an Android phone, accessing the vast library of manga on KissManga is just a few taps away. In this guide, we tell you how to use KissManga on your Android device, from different methods to navigation, so you can start reading your favorite manga anytime, anywhere.

What is KissManga?

Before we dive into the specifics of using KissManga on Android, let’s quickly cover what KissManga is. KissManga is a popular website that hosts a wide variety of manga series for free. It’s a go-to resource for many manga enthusiasts due to its extensive library, frequent updates, and user-friendly interface.

KissManga’s Website

However, it’s important to note that KissManga, like many other free manga sites, operates in a legal gray area. The site hosts copyrighted content without the explicit permission of the rights holders. While many fans use the site, it’s important to be aware of the potential legal and ethical implications.

Method 1: Using KissManga through a Web Browser

The simplest way to access KissManga on your Android phone is through a web browser. Here’s how to do it:

Open your preferred web browser on your Android device. Popular options include Chrome, Firefox, and Opera. In the address bar, type in “kissmanga.com” and hit enter. This will take you to the KissManga homepage. Once the homepage loads, you can browse the available manga series by scrolling through the featured titles, using the search bar, or clicking on the genre tags. When you find a series you want to read, tap on its title to go to the series page. Here, you’ll see a list of all the available chapters. Tap on the chapter you want to read. The chapter will load in your web browser. To navigate between pages, you can either tap on the edges of the screen or use the arrow buttons at the bottom of the page. If you want to switch to a different chapter, tap the back button on your browser to return to the series page and select a new chapter.

Kissmanga working on mobile’s browser.

Using KissManga through a web browser is straightforward, but it does have some drawbacks. Loading times can be slow, especially if you have a poor internet connection. The website also contains a lot of ads, which can be intrusive and make navigation difficult on a small phone screen.

Method 2: Using the KissManga App

For a more streamlined KissManga experience on your Android phone, you can use the unofficial KissManga app. Here’s how to get started:

Open the third-party app store like EspacioAPK or APKPure on your Android device. In the search bar, type in “KissManga”. Several unofficial apps will come up in the search results. Choose an app from the search results. Some popular options include “KissManga App” and “All Manga – KissManga Online”. Tap “Install” to download and install the app on your device. Once the installation is complete, open the app. The app interface is similar to the website. You can browse series by scrolling through the featured titles, using the search function, or exploring the genre tags. Tap on a series to view the available chapters. Select the chapter you want to read. The chapter will open within the app. To change pages, you can either tap on the edges of the screen or use the in-app navigation buttons. To switch chapters, use the app’s built-in chapter list, which is usually accessible by tapping on the screen.

The KissManga app offers a more user-friendly experience compared to the website. Pages tend to load faster, and the interface is optimized for mobile screens. However, keep in mind that these unofficial apps are not affiliated with KissManga and may contain additional ads or tracking.

MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA, available at Google Play.

Method 3: Using a Manga Reader App

If you prefer a more general manga reading experience, you can use a dedicated manga reader app that supports downloading from KissManga. Here’s how it works:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for a manga reader app that supports downloading from various sources. Some popular options include “Tachiyomi” and “Manga Plus”. Install your chosen manga reader app. Open the app and navigate to the “Sources” or “Extensions” section. This is where you can add KissManga as a source. Look for KissManga in the list of available sources. If it’s not there, you may need to install an extension or plugin for KissManga within the app. Once KissManga is added as a source, you can search for and download manga series directly from the app. Downloaded chapters will be available for offline reading within the app.

Using a manga reader app provides a lot of flexibility. You can easily switch between different manga sources and enjoy features like offline reading and customizable reading settings. However, the initial setup process can be more involved compared to using the KissManga website or app directly.

Tips for Using KissManga on Android

Regardless of which method you choose, here are some tips to enhance your KissManga experience on Android:

Use Wi-Fi whenever possible. Downloading and reading manga can consume a lot of data, so it’s best to use Wi-Fi to avoid exceeding your mobile data limit. Create an account. While you can use KissManga without an account, creating one allows you to bookmark your favorite series and keep track of your reading progress. Take advantage of the search function. If you’re looking for a specific series, using the search bar is usually the quickest way to find it. Customize your reading settings. Most manga apps allow you to adjust settings like page orientation, reading direction, and image quality to suit your preferences. Be mindful of potential security risks. Unofficial apps and websites can potentially contain malware or engage in data collection. Always download apps from trusted sources and consider using an ad-blocker or VPN for added protection.

Alternative Manga Sites

While KissManga is a popular choice, it’s not the only option for reading manga on your Android device. Here are a few alternative sites to consider:

MangaRead 101 is a well-known manga scanlation site that hosts a wide variety of series in multiple languages. The site has a clean, user-friendly interface and an active community that contributes translations and recommendations.

To use MangaRead 101 on your Android phone, simply visit the website in your mobile browser. You can browse series by popularity, genre, or language. Chapters load quickly and the reading experience is smooth, even on mobile devices.

One standout feature of MangaRead 101 is its emphasis on crediting scanlators and respecting their wishes regarding series distribution. The site also has a robust tagging system that makes it easy to find series based on specific themes or content warnings.

2. MangaPark (https://mangapark.net/)

MangaPark is another reputable manga site that offers a vast library of series. The site has a sleek, modern design that works well on mobile devices.

Using MangaPark on Android is as simple as opening the site in your mobile browser. The homepage features a list of popular series, as well as a search bar and genre filters. Tapping on a series takes you to its dedicated page, where you can browse available chapters.

The reading experience on MangaPark is smooth, with fast-loading pages and intuitive navigation controls. The site also offers some unique features, like the ability to adjust image quality and a “Random” button that takes you to a randomly selected series.

MangaFox is a long-running manga site that offers a solid selection of popular and niche series. The site has a simple, no-frills design that’s easy to navigate on mobile devices.

To use MangaFox on Android, open the site in your mobile browser. You can browse series by popularity or genre, or use the search bar to find specific titles. Clicking on a series takes you to its page, where you can view available chapters.

The reading interface on MangaFox is basic but functional. Pages load quickly and you can navigate using on-screen arrows or by tapping the edges of the screen. One unique feature of MangaFreak is the ability to download entire chapters for offline reading.

Remember, like KissManga, these alternative sites operate in a legal gray area. They host copyrighted content without permission, so use them at your own risk.

Final Words

With the methods and tips outlined in this guide, you’re ready to browse KissManga on your Android phone. Whether you prefer the simplicity of the mobile website, the convenience of the unofficial app, or the flexibility of a manga reader app, you have options to suit your reading style.

As you dive into the world of mobile manga, remember to respect the work of the creators and translators. If you enjoy a series, consider purchasing official releases to support the creators whenever possible.