TOP 5 Major Changes In EMUI 11 and Huawei Mobile Services

A few days ago, Huawei showed the world changes to its Google services counterpart (Huawei Mobile Services – HMS). This is more important than it might seem, if only for the reason that it is the company’s only weapon in the modern sanctions battle. While it cannot use Google services, it needs to offer its customers worthy analogs, and Huawei is doing it.

In addition to HMS, the changes also affected the proprietary shell of the operating system – EMUI 11. Altogether, this not only makes it clear what to expect from the update but also where the company is heading and how actively it is trying to get out of the position into which it was driven by restrictions… And apparently, she tries well.

For users outside of China, Huawei has launched applications such as Petal Search and Petal Map. In addition, the Huawei Mate 40 series comes with EMUI 11, which has many updates, and here are the most interesting ones.

Petal Search – Huawei search engine

One of the apps that Huawei has officially launched is Petal Search. Behind this, a slightly unpronounceable name is a universal search engine that supports multiple search methods.

Petal Search provides users in over 170 countries and regions with search services in 20+ categories. Users can get information about apps, news, videos, images, shopping, travel, flights, hotels, music, local services, and more. In addition to all this, the search engine supports more than 50 languages.

Petal Search’s visual search feature allows users to search by photo. You can use images to find people, animals, scenic spots, merchandise, and even recipes.

Petal Maps – Huawei maps

Another major update to Huawei’s services is Petal Maps. A mapping service with this name is available in over 140 countries and regions outside of China. It provides users with all the most essential map functions, including navigation and road conditions.

Petal Maps even supports navigation on public transport, including showing the departure and arrival of buses in major cities. Navigation in Petal Maps is supported in several languages, but their number will continue to grow.

Huawei Docs is a Google Docs replacement for Huawei

Huawei Docs is an office document application and is now available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. It enables you to manage documents, presentations, forms, PDFs, and other local and cloud files. More than 50 formats are supported. With this functionality, you can really forget about Google Docs.

How to Control Huawei Smartphone with EMUI 11

Naturally, the best new features of EMUI 11 will be revealed when using the Huawei Mate 40 presented the other day. It is even reported that the new EMUI algorithms help to achieve what was much talked about at the presentation – the low aging rate of the smartphone.

This is largely due to the new Kirin 9000 chip. In the end, we were promised that the performance of the Mate 40 would drop by no more than 2.5 percent in 36 months.

In addition to fighting for performance, the new version of the operating system allows you to use gestures much more actively than before. You can turn on the screen of your smartphone by raising your palm, answer calls or control music with a pinch motion, and much more, including flipping pages and adjusting the volume.

We also talked about support for the HarmonyOS smart home and many other functions, including the modified multi-window mode. But this is narrower and does not require close attention.

EMUI Email Dialogue Mode

EMUI 11 also offers a brand new email dialogue mode. The main content of the letter is presented in the form of cards. In addition, users can immediately get important information.

In the Conversation interface, you can also view all old emails with contacts and reply directly to text and attachments. This further improves the efficiency of email processing.

Smartphones with EMUI 11 support

Many major Huawei smartphones already support Huawei HMS and EMUI 11. There are currently 23 of them. However, in the future, about 24 more smartphones and tablets will receive this update. The total number of Huawei HMS and EMUI 11 users will soon reach 200 million. Would you like to be one of them?

Huawei has been doing a lot to improve its system since the American bans went into effect about two years ago. Recent improvements to EMUI 11 and HMS show the company’s commitment to making its system comparable to Android and GMS.

Sure, HarmonyOS before Android has yet to grow and grow, but if Huawei maintains this momentum, the competition could soon become more intense. We just need to solve something with the processors for new smartphones.