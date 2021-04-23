When Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold be Will Arrive In Russia For Sale

Late last month, Xiaomi announced the Mi MIX Fold as its first foldable smartphone. The presentation took place in China, and the information about the arrival of the new product in different markets was very sketchy. Now the smartphone is on sale, but you can buy it only in China. Exact information about when the new product will appear all over the world, including Russia, is not yet available. If you want to know when Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold will be sold in Russia, then keep reading this article.

Nevertheless, many people hope that the wait for the launch is not long, because at such a price and characteristics the device looks very attractive. But now we have hope that the wait is not long and the device will soon be very easy to buy.

Folding Xiaomi

Fresh information came from Mukulo Sharma, a consultant known in certain circles. He gave his proof that the new Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold will soon go through the global launch procedure.

The Chinese version of the Mi MIX Fold has the model number M2011J18C. It looks nothing unusual, but the letter “C” means that the smartphone is made to be sold in China. Another thing is when this place is occupied by the letter “G” – here we are already talking about a global version of the smartphone.

This is the global version of the Mi MIX Fold with model number M2011J18G was found in the IMEI database. In addition, the model was registered in the Indian IMEI database.

When will the global version of the Mi Mix Fold be released

So far, it does not say when the model will appear worldwide and in Russia in particular, but it already clearly hints that it will happen very soon. Yes, and pulling the release of this model does not make a lot of sense, because now it can be a big competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The price is also not yet clear, but as usual, it will be more expensive than the version sold in China. Now in the Celestial Empire, you can buy Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold in three versions at the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold price in Rubles

Xiaomi Mi Mx Fold with 12/256GB memory – 9,999 yuan (about 118,000 rubles)

Xiaomi Mi Mx Fold with 12/512GB memory – 10,999 yuan (about 130,000 rubles)

Xiaomi Mi Mx Fold with 16/512GB memory – 12,999 yuan (about 154,000 rubles)

Xiaomi Mi Mix price in dollars

The price of the basic version, if you translate it into dollars, will be just over $1,500. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold costs about $2,000, and the Huawei Mate X2 (without Google services) was estimated at $3,000. With a price like that it’s hard for competitors to count on the mass segment, but considering that the $1,500 they’re asking for Xiaomi is the price of a good classic flagship, a lot can change.

With a price like that, conquering the market seems much more realistic, and the mass arrival of foldable devices no longer seems fantastic either. True, there was some talk about Huawei and its attempts to make three inexpensive “folders” at once, but these are still plans at best, and the Mi Mix Fold has already begun to arrive to the first owners.

Even if the price in the US, Europe, and Russia will be higher than the Chinese price, which is almost impossible to doubt, it will still be very attractive. So personally, I’m looking forward to the global release of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold has an internal 8.01-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 4:3 aspect ratio. Perhaps it is low by today’s standards refresh rate spoils the picture a little. Otherwise, there are no complaints about the screen.

On the front is a 6.52-inch AMOLED screen with a camera opening. It provides QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz (already better, but still not 120).

Hidden inside the novelty is a Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1). Out of the box, the smartphone runs Android 11 based on MIUI 12.

The Mi MIX Fold has a built-in battery capacity of 5,020 mAh with a fast-charging capacity of 67 watts.

The camera is capable of taking pictures with a maximum resolution of 108 megapixels and has a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Along with the main module works a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens with a liquid lens and 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a resolution of 20 megapixels.