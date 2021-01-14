Samsung Launches Galaxy A32, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone

Just a few hours before the presentation of the new smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy line, the company put an end to rumors about the imminent launch and specification of the Galaxy A32 by officially presenting it. We now have specs and even actual images. This smartphone is launched in Europe. The Galaxy A32 5G not only brings 5G to the budget A-series lineup, but it also has a completely new design.

With this design, we can say that the phone looks amazing. But Samsung smartphones in general have a good design, so what’s inside is much more interesting. And there really is something to be interested in. Especially against the background of other low-cost smartphones. Let’s see how it differs from others and how it can arouse real interest.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

The New Galaxy A32

Let’s talk about the specs of the Galaxy A32 5G first. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with 720p resolution. A display with this resolution looks very strange in 2021, doesn’t it? And production technologies make you wince a little, especially when in parallel with this there are IPS LCD and S-AMOLED technologies from Samsung.

Well, okay, we have to compromise, since the main function of the device is precisely the ability to fully operate in fifth-generation networks.

What camera does the Samsung Galaxy A32 have?

Moving further on the specification, we get a triple main camera. The gadget is equipped with a 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro sensors. In addition, there is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front panel, there is a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. The manufacturer chose the Dimensity 720 as the processor of the novelty. This is an entry-level 5G processor from MediaTek. At the same time, it is more than enough for inexpensive devices.

Battery and smartphone charging time

The novelty received a 5000 mAh battery. In conjunction with not the most demanding screen and processor, it should work for a really long time. However, 5G is a rather demanding technology, so it compensates for the autonomy gain achieved by the rest of the hardware. But the smartphone provides for a relatively fast charging capacity of 15 watts.

Galaxy A32 5G Specification

What a modern smartphone looks like

First of all, the gadget attracts attention with its design. Everything is quite laconic, but stylish at the same time. Special thanks for the fact that the camera modules do not stick out on a huge platform, but are rather compactly placed on the body. This is somewhat reminiscent of the best smartphone models of the past. In this case, only in a good way.

The display is also inspired by smartphones released 3-4 years ago. And it has a drop-shaped cutout, but personally, I still don’t see this as a big problem. A drop, bangs, a hole and the like will spoil the front panel anyway. Until the manufacturers have found a way to remove the camera altogether, I have no complaints about any type of cutout. And it certainly looks as good as a hole, even if it’s a little old-fashioned, to be honest.

In general, the design of the new smartphone is somewhat reminiscent of what we saw in the LG Velvet, which somehow went unnoticed due to LG’s attitude towards the market. But many users noted its elegance and dissimilarity from other devices. In our time, this can be considered an exceptionally plus.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has several memory configurations – 4, 6 or 8 GB. At the same time, the built-in storage is 64 GB or 128 GB. You can also expand your storage with an external microSD card slot.

What’s the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G?

The starting price of the Galaxy A32 5G is 280 euros. It will be available for purchase from February 12th. The color options for this device are Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. As you can see, the manufacturer immodestly considers all colors to be “amazing”. It is difficult to argue or agree with this yet. First, you need to see them live, but the fact that there are at least 4 of them is already good news.

At such a price and such characteristics, the new Samsung smartphone is a very attractive device. Due to the presence of 5G support on board, the rest of the specifications suffered a little, and in order for demand to be massive, we first have to launch fifth-generation networks.

It is not yet very clear when exactly this will happen, but work is underway, and different sources call different dates. In short, the Galaxy A32 5G will be a worthy continuation of the “Galaxy A” line. And what do you think?