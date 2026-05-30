Samsung Eyes Liquid Cooling for Galaxy Phones to Cut Throttling

Samsung is developing active liquid cooling for its Galaxy smartphones, a move that would bring hardware borrowed from gaming rigs directly into its flagship handsets, according to a new report.

The technology targets thermal throttling — a process where a phone’s processor automatically reduces its speed to prevent overheating, cutting performance during sustained tasks like gaming or video rendering.

What the report says

PhoneArena cited industry sources suggesting Samsung is evaluating active liquid cooling systems for future Galaxy devices. Active liquid cooling circulates a coolant through the device to draw heat away from the processor, unlike the passive vapor chamber systems most flagship phones use today.

Vapor chambers, the current standard in high-end Android phones, use a sealed cavity of liquid that evaporates and condenses to spread heat. They are passive systems — they move heat but cannot expel it from the device.

Active liquid cooling adds a pump and circulation loop, a method long used in desktop PCs and gaming laptops to sustain higher performance for longer periods.

The throttling problem

Thermal throttling is a known limitation of modern smartphone chipsets. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers the Galaxy S25 series, delivers strong peak performance, but sustained workloads push chip temperatures high enough to trigger automatic slowdowns.

Qualcomm has not publicly addressed throttling thresholds for its mobile chips. Samsung has not confirmed any active cooling development.

The issue matters most to mobile gamers, who run processors at full load for extended sessions — exactly the scenario where sustained cooling delivers measurable gains.

Industry context

Gaming-focused Android phones have used active or semi-active cooling for years. The ASUS ROG Phone series and the Xiaomi Black Shark line both incorporate cooling fans and enhanced thermal systems aimed at sustained performance.

Samsung has not previously pursued that approach for its mainstream Galaxy S or Galaxy Z lines, which prioritize slim profiles and broad consumer appeal over maximum thermal headroom.

Adding active liquid cooling would require physical space inside the chassis for a pump and circulation path, posing a direct engineering conflict with the industry-wide push toward thinner handsets.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro uses a larger vapor chamber than its predecessors, according to Apple's official specifications, reflecting the same pressure to manage chip heat without adding bulk.

What Samsung has done so far

Samsung introduced a vapor chamber cooling system in the Galaxy S20 series in 2020. Each subsequent generation has refined the system’s size and efficiency.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra uses what Samsung describes as an expanded thermal interface, though the company has released no independent performance data on sustained clock speeds under load.

Independent testing by GSMArena on prior Galaxy flagships recorded processor clock speed reductions of 20 to 40 percent during extended gaming benchmarks, illustrating the gap between peak and sustained performance that better cooling would aim to close.