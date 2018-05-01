Both the smartphones were able to grab a huge popularity in the affordable smartphone marketplace. In trade, they offered considerably good hardware specs, sleek looks and powerful interface, EMUI. Though, this operating system is good enough to maintain the device in proper form. But tweaking several things can make things even better. In this tutorial, we will some of the best ways to speed up Huawei P9 and P9 lite smartphones ethically (means without rooting these two). There are several tips that one can follow to optimize the performance of Android-powered smartphones.

The Android software itself comes with many optimization and maintenance related tools. Through them, it becomes easier to cultivate our phones. However, one should be familiar with such tools and modes. Fixing performance related issues are simple when you know what and how to do. If you find that you Huawei P9 or P9 lite is running slow, there are lags, freezing and other issues, then this guide should aid the things. You no longer required to root access in order to tweak your phone. There are several options, hidden within the Android OS, that can help you to fix and optimize the performance.

To fix the low performance on Huawei P9 and P9 lite, we’ll make use of the Developer Options. A powerful menu that comes hidden on Android phones. The Developer Options is supposed to be used by Android developers and for ordinary users like us, it can be a key player while optimizing the performance. So the first step would be is to activate this menu on your phone. And that doesn’t take that much time. In just a few seconds users can turn up to these settings. There is no need of having any kind of technical skills. Anyone can perform these tips and tricks. Most importantly, all the methods we mention below are safe and won’t void the warranty of your phone.

They won’t even harm your phone in any manner. To speed up performance on Huawei P9 and P9 lite, you need to read these methods thoroughly and apply them exactly as we mention. We will achieve higher performance without rooting these smartphones. Though, if you have a rooted device, then things could have been better and easier. There are several powerful root applications that optimize the performance with just a tap. Let’s do not lecture more and start learning these methods:

Best tips and tricks to speed up Huawei P9 and P9 Lite for better performance

1. Reduce quantity and duration of Animations

The Android user interface is full of Animations. Whether we switch from one app to another, or just of them, it goes through an animation. And certainly, it requires processing power, battery life, and RAM memory to process serve these animations.

But, if we turn them OFF completely, it would make your phone look bad. There should be some animations going around, these are good for user experience.

So, reducing them would make this deal and impact the performance of your phone positively. In order to access animations and other settings, you need to access Developer Options first.

Follow the below instructions to enable Developer Options on Huawei P9 and P9 Lite:

Open the Settings menu. Tap on About phone entity. Under this menu locate Build Number — tap it 7 times. It will activate the Developer Options. To access it, open the Settings and scroll down, you’ll see the option Developer Options.

Now, you can access the Developer Options and customize the animation settings. Follow the instructions below to customize the Animations and speed up Huawei P9 and P9 Lite:

Tap on the Settings icon. Now, tap on Developers Options from the bottom. Under the menu, locate “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale” options: Now, tap on each entity and select 0.5x value in each. Exit the Settings and reboot your phone.

Putting 0.5x value to each matrix will reduce the quantity and duration of animations to its half of the default value. That will free your processor and RAM from being consumed by excessive animations and their duration.

And that will outcome better performance, instantly improves responsiveness and so on. This trick will help you to save both, processing resources and somewhat battery life.

2. Limit Background processes

Most of us remain unaware of the fact that there many applications and services keep running in the background. It doesn’t matter whether we use them or not, they keep running.

Until you just remove them or stop them manually. But even if you stop them from running in the background, that will a temporary solution. Soon, or later, these applications would run again.

What to do? Well, you can put a limit on the background process. Because of that, only certain amount apps/services will run in the background.

That positively favors in improving performance on Huawei P9 and P9 Lite. It has major improvements in the smoothness of the device. Here is how you can reduce the number of background process:

Open the Developer Options again. Scroll down, and tap on Background process limit option Then select At most, 4 processes: Restart your phone, and to feel the difference.

This can bring a dramatic spike in the performance of your phone. And it doesn’t impact the stability of the phone in any manner. Because the lesser number of applications/processes would be running in the background, ample of RAM and CPU power will be available for other tasks.

It improves responsiveness and removes lags and similar issues. We hope that these two tips would have improved the performance of your Huawei P9 or P9 lite smartphone.

3. Remove Unused Apps (The bloatware)

Unlike the Samsung, the Huawei doesn’t bloat their smartphone too much. But still, there are many applications stand unused throughout the time. And most of them keep using the power resources for no reasons.

Getting rid of unused applications can accelerate the performance of your phone. On the other hand, you get more free space.

But, there is a catch. Most probably, you cannot delete most of the applications that come pre-installed. OEMs fabricate such applications onto the operating system.

However, you can disable them. Once disabled, they won’t be running or consuming the power resources. To remove/disable unused applications, follow the steps:

Open the Settings menu. Tap on Apps manager Then, one by one, disable/remove applications that you usually don’t use: Exit the menu and reboot your phone.

That will relief plenty of RAM memory. We have already shown how we disabled bloatware apps on Galaxy S9 and it released 1.4 GB RAM.

And we expect something similar on Huawei P9 and P9 lite. In seek of performance, even a single MB RAM matter.

There can be many Google applications or Huawei’s own production. Just disable them to speed up the performance of your phone.

4. Scale Down DPI Value

A rarely talked and used feature. But alone this can make your device feel very smooth. Basically, the DPI is similar to screen resolution (but not the same, don’t get confused). By reducing the DPI value makes on-screen content like text and icons larger.

That improves the readability as well.

The graphics and processing units require less effort to render larger on-screen contents and that make everything smoother and performance seem elevated.

If you wish to learn more about the DPI and how does it work, we suggest the following resources:

Follow the below instructions to lower down the value of DPI on your Huawei P9 and P9 Lite smartphones:

Tap on the Settings icon. Again, tap choose the Developer Options. Under this menu locate “Smallest Width” or “Minimum Width” and tap on it: Now, change the default value to 320 or 340. Exit the menu and reboot your phone.

The 320 might be the lowest value that these two smartphones support. Lower the DPI value increases the size of on-screen content and improves performance.

Similarly, if you increase the DPI Value, it does the opposite work.

5. Clear Apps-related cache memory

Mostly our phone tends to become slower over the time. It happens because of the cache memory. Each time we get engaged with an application, it creates some temporary files and keeps them in the internal memory. This process keeps happening all the time. Eventually, a huge portion of the internal memory gets blocked this cache memory.

And over the time, the mobile becomes slower and slower. And it happens to most the Android smartphones. This can be easily cured.

You just need to clear cache memory frequently. Applications like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, etc., can accumulate cache memory in GBs. For an example, if you use the Facebook application frequently throughout the day, within a week, it can generate more 500 MB of garbage data.

That you should remove for sustainable performance. The process is very simple, you must have already performed it several times.

Follow the below instructions to clear cache on Huawei P9 and P9 Lite smartphones:

Tap on Settings menu.

Now tap on Apps.

Under this menu, locate the application

Then tap on Storage:

Under this section, tap on “Clear Cache”

Similarly, perform this action for other applications.

That will boost the overall performance of your phone. We recommend our users to perform this task at least once or two in a month. This will keep your phone running smoothly all the time.

That ends our tutorial here and we hope that Huawei users would get benefit from it. Using these different methods you can ethically speed up the performance of Huawei P9/ P9 Lite smartphone.

Please do share your thoughts and views about this tutorial in the comment section. We would love to hear from you and make this list even better.