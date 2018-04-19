Since launched, the Samsung Galaxy S3 has been the most favorite phone of mine. For Samsung, it played a key role in making them so big and was very popular among the developers. You can find tons of custom Roms, and useful mods specifically built for this smartphone. In this tutorial, we cover some of the best methods to speed up/improve performance on Samsung Galaxy S3. Once you apply these tips and methods, it should bring better performance, battery life, and good user experience.

The Galaxy S3 was one of those handsets were able to capture HD videos, and had a Super AMOLED display screen. Even, there were many other aspects that Galaxy S3 had, and made it a successful flagship killer, that time. As compared to the current technology, this smartphone is completely outdated. But still, for many folks around that world, it works very good and fulfills their expectations. To add more value to it, and improve performance, we have gathered these working tips and tricks. These should help to achieve better and lag-free performance on Galaxy S3.

Most importantly, we will achieve it without rooting the smartphone. There are many maintenance-related components in the Android OS. That favors in improving performance, and maintain a stable user interface. And keep few settings hidden within it. If you’ve been using this smartphone for a long time, you may have experienced a slow performance, declining slowly over the time. Before you rush to purchase another handset for yourself, you might want to perform DIY and make it work faster. These tips should help to boost the speed performance of your Samsung Galaxy S3.

There are plenty of things that you can do to fix low/slow performance on your phone. Possibly, it is much easier to optimize the performance than what most us think. Perform these tips and should be able to optimize your Galaxy S3 for a far better performance.

Best tips to improve performance on Samsung Galaxy S3

1. Reduce the transition Animations

The Android user-interface is somewhat catered to Animations throughout the screens. And that uses certainly a huge amount of processing power; RAM, and processor.

Thus reducing the Animations (not disabling them completely) should improve the performance. And that is what you might want. So, the very first that we recommend is to reduce the extent of animations. That will outcome quick response time and better battery life.

To access the Animations settings, one has to activate the Developer options — a panel that contains extremely powerful features. Follow the instruction below to enable the Developer Options on your Galaxy S3:

Enable Developer Options on Galaxy S3

Tap on the Settings icon. Scroll down and tap on About phone section. Under this menu, look for Build number and tap 7 times on it. This will activate the Developer Options and now you can access it directly from the Settings menu.

That’s all you gotta do. Now, you’re ready to go further and speed up the performance of your Samsung Galaxy S3.

Tap on the Settings icon. Now scroll down, and tap on Developer Options. Under this menu, locate “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”: Now, tap on each entity and change the default value to 0.5X. Exit the settings and restart your phone.

That will instantly make your phone faster. We have reduced the extent and duration of Animations to half and that will reduce the stress from power resources. So, you should notice that your phone is responding quickly.

2. Limit background processes

Another thing you can do to improve the performance of your Samsung Galaxy S3. Irrespective of anything it does the work amazingly. There are many applications and services that keep running in the background all the time, regardless they are necessary or not.

Since these applications run in the background, they keep consuming battery and processing power. So restricting them should relieve them both and improve performance.

Noticeably you can measure the impact in the terms of smoothness. It will improve the smoothness of your phone. So here is how to perform it:

Tap on the Settings icon. Now, tap on the Developer Options. Under the menu, locate “Background process limit” — tap on it. From the given list, choose “At most 4 processes” and exit the Settings.

Isn’t that easy? I’ve already told you that the optimization is easy if you know about your phone very well.

This should make your Galaxy S3 smoother and more responsive. Also, it will improve the battery life since unnecessary apps won’t drain off the battery.

3. Remove the clutter

It impacts performance badly. If it has been a while since you’re using your phone, then you might have started to experience lag, freezes and a dramatic dip in the performance. It happens due to clutter that’s been gathered from applications on your phone.

It simply blocks a huge amount of space on the internal memory of your phone. That eventually causes serious issues regarding performance and stability.

Thus, one should take care of such a thing frequently. Either, you can remove this clutter memory manually or use a specific application like CCleaner or Clean Master.

We suggest you to use these applications to remove clutter from your Galaxy S3. Here is how to perform it:

Downlonloa and install CCleaner or Clean Master from Google Play store. Run this application and let it analyze your phone. Perform a cleanup.

That will remove the unnecessary data and files from your phone. And that will boost the performance of your phone.

If that doesn’t work for you then you can try clearing the cache memory. Below we have explained it and how to get rid of cache memory on Samsung Galaxy S3.

4. Clear cache memory

Over the time, it becomes very large and potentially impacts the performance and stability negatively. This is something that most of the people suffer. Each time we open/run an application, it gathers some of the data in cache memory.

Probably, this should get wiped when we shut down the application. But it doesn’t happen most of the time. And, eventually gathers a huge of amount cache memory.

That impacts the performance most. Therefore, it is recommended to clean cache memory frequently. So, if you’re looking to speed up your Galaxy S3, then you must clean the cache memory.

Important it doesn’t remove the installed applications, games, and other stuff stored in the internal memory.

Turn off your phone completely. Now, enter into the recovery mode – press and hold Volume Up, Home, and Power buttons simultaneously. And release them once the Samsung’s logo appears on the screen. Under the recovery menu, locate “wipe cache partition” and perform this action. Exit the recovery menu.

You’ve successfully cleaned your phone. You’ll notice the bump in the performance. Basically, clearing the cache memory calibrates the performance. If you’re experiencing a dip in performance, then you start cleaning the cache memory.

That should make a noticeable difference in performance.

That is not all, we’ve got a few more tips to improve the performance of Galaxy S3. Just keep reading and applying these tips.

5. Perform a factory reset

It is an ace in a card game. Performing a factory reset wipes the phone completely. It removes all installed applications, games and other stuff stored in the internal memory.

All the settings are discarded and replaced with default ones. It turns your phone into a factory fresh piece.

Before you do so make sure to remove the SD card (if using) otherwise, it might get erased. Either you can perform this action directly from the Settings or through recovery mode. We recommend using the recovery mode to perform this action.

Here is how you can perform a factory reset on Samsung Galaxy S3 using the recovery mode:

Turn off your phone. Boot into the recovery mode. Under the recovery menu, tap on “wipe data/factory reset“. Perform this action. Exit the menu – tap on reboot system now.

Post this action your phone may take several minutes to boot up. There enter your Google account details and configure further settings.

6. Switch to a custom firmware (ROM)

The Samsung Galaxy S3 has been one of the most favorite testers for Android Developers. There is ton custom firmware, mods and applications have been specifically built for this phone. To get the best performance out of your phone we suggest you switch from stock firmware to a custom Rom.

There are tons of benefits of using it. Firstly, these custom Roms are focussed to provide better performance, and stability. Moreover, you won’t find many bloatware apps.

That makes your phone lighter and faster. Also, you get many powerful features and applications for better customization and productivity.

If you’re looking for the best custom ROM for your phone then you must visit our following list:

So, these are the most recommended tips to improve the performance of Galaxy S3. If you wish to know about such tips, must read — How to speed up Samsung Galaxy Smartphones.

That ends our tutorial here and we hope that our readers would like them. Don’t forget to share your thoughts and favorite tips. You are most welcome to make comments below.