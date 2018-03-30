Usually, it takes a lot of time to completely understand our smartphones. There are many features that remain unused throughout the time unless we know about. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, both have amazing features, and one of them is ‘Bixby button’. Here in this tutorial, we’ll help you to use this feature effectively, remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy S9 for better usability, productivity, and of course fun. There are numerous actions that you set/perform through this Bixby button. You’ll learn how to make best use this button, and customize it for a better user experience.

Instead of setting up different actions to Bixby button, you can simply disable it. However, in order to carry out such tasks, the inbuilt options are not enough. Well, doesn’t mean that you need to root your phone. There is an application that makes possible to make better use of Bixby button, and it doesn’t require any kind of prerequisites. You can start customizing your phone as you open that application. The application that we are going to use is: Bixby Button Remapper – bxActions. Since ever Samsung has brought Bixby feature, this app has been very popular among users.

The bxActions application allows user to assign useful actions to Bixby Button. Actually, it makes this button more useful, and productive. If you’re anything serious about customization, then you must make use of this application. Surely, this won’t disappoint you, and going to help customize your Galaxy S9 extensively. Remapping the Bixby Button on Samsung Galaxy S9 is going to bring more opportunities, and better ways to use it. This application has been designed specifically for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Bixby Button Remapper – bxActions

The application is completely free to download from Google Play store. Unlike the other similar applications, it doesn’t include advertisements. Means, while you get used to of this application, it won’t annoy with adverts. Currently, this application adds 30+ different actions to Bixby Button.

If you’re not impressed with this feature, just like many users, you can disable Bixby button on your Samsung Galaxy S9. And it won’t hurt your phone in a manner. Neither, it voids the warranty terms. You are free to disable, or customize this feature on your phone.

Also see:

How to speed up Galaxy S9 for maximum performance – with just few tricks you can optimize the performance of your phone.

Disable Bloatware apps on Samsung Galaxy S9 – There are about 120 bloatware apps. Once you disable them all, you’ll get 1.4 GB Free RAM.

The Bixby Button Remapper – bxActions also works when your phone is locked. You can proceed with different actions without unlocking your phone. Additionally, it has function to add multiple functions to Volume buttons. That makes it a worthy application. Also, it supports double, and long press gestures. However, for that you’ll need to purchase the Pro version that costs around $1. In conclusion, you can add many actions to existing ones, and have a better experience.

How to Remap Bixby button on Galaxy S9

The Bixby Button Remapper – bxActions application is very easy to use. You just need to install this application, grant some permissions, and start using it. The app is available on Google Play store for free, and you can purchase the pro version. If you want to stick with single press functionalities, the free version is enough.

However, if you want to extend that, you must purchase its Pro version. To get started with this application from below link and install it on your phone:

→Google Play Store

Once you’ve installed this application on your Samsung Galaxy S9, open it. For the fist time, it will ask you to grant some permissions, just fulfill that, and proceed further.

Once you give all permissions it needs, you’ll take to the main screen, where you can set new actions to Bixby button, and Volume buttons.

Now, tap on the ‘Actions’ option to see a list of available to actions that you can map on Bixby button. The very first options that you’ll see are most important. They allow you to disable, or enable this button with just one tap.

If you want to disable the Bixby button on your Galaxy S9, then just check the Disabled box. That will disable the button from appearing. Samsung had it implemented this Bixby button on Galaxy S8, and did the same with Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

If you wish to disable this button, you can do using this application. There are many more useful applications for Galaxy S9, don’t miss our following list:

Further, go below the list down, and apply other actions to this button. As we have already discussed, with this application you do much more.

You can also control the Volume buttons, and assign some useful action to them. From the actions menu, you can tap on Volume Up, and Down buttons.

There are many actions that you can apply to these buttons. Moreover, if you’re having its pro version, then you can control the Double, and Long press reaction timings.

In this way, you can set these buttons for better operations. You can also control the music using the volume buttons. There is much more you can do with this application on your Samsung Galaxy S9 smart phone.

Wrap up

Though, the Samsung has tried to replace Google Assistant, Cortana, Siri, etc with the Bixby feature, but somewhat people are yet to accept it thoroughly. And eventually, they seek to disable this feature. Even, we are hoping the Samsung would bring more features to Bixby, and it would be more handy. Overall, this button has mixed feedback.

To wrap up this guide, we would appreciate developers for bringing useful applications like bxActions, that actually helps to customize smartphones. We recommend you to make use this button instead of getting rid of it. Definitely, putting different action should outcome better productivity, and user experience.

Don’t forget to share your experience, and thoughts about this tutorial. You’re most welcome to leave comments below. Stay connected with us for useful stuff, and tutorials.