There is no doubt that Samsung Galaxy S9 is being one of the most powerful smartphones in the market. So, you wouldn’t worry about the performance right now. However, you might experience a dip in performance after using this smart phone for some time. And it happens with most of the smartphones. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to optimize and speed up your Samsung Galaxy S9 for faster performance, and maintain it properly. There could be many reasons behind being slow, and bug-full executions of your actions. Here, we gather some working tips, and tricks to maintain the performance, and user experience, it matters the most.

In order to maintain the performance, there is no need to root, or have any kind of applications. The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes plenty of customization features. If they’re used properly, you can easily manage to optimize your phone for better performance, and maintain it. Also, we’ll use some hidden settings. From the outside, this smartphone seems to be a powerhouse, steered by Snapdragon 845 processor. However, in comparison with iPhone X, it lags behind the A11 Bionic chip. That means — you need to tweak your phone to get better performance.

To squeeze out some extra performance, we have gathered some tested-working tweaks. And they don’t hurt your phone in any manner. There is no need of using third-party application to achieve improvements. With just a few touch ups with existing settings, it improves performance to measurable extent. Without much more talk, we should start optimizing /speeding up your phone, and squeeze out the best from it.

Increase Performance of Samsung Galaxy S9

As we have already informed that we are going to use some hidden settings — Developer options. If anyone wants to enhance performance, they must make use of this menu.

The Developer Options is a powerhouse, that packs many powerful features. It can improve the performance, and make your more productivity, if used correctly.

So, the very first step is to enable the Developer Options. Follow the below link to know about this menu, and how to use properly on the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Enable Developer Options

This menu comes hidden within the Settings. To enable it, tap on Setting icon from the apps, or from the notification bar. Then, tap on “About phone” followed by “Software information”.

Under the Software information, locate “Build Number”. Now, tap on Build Number 7 times to activate the Developer Options.

Now, you can access it anytime from the Settings.

Since, you have this option enabled on your phone, now move further to tweak your Galaxy S9 for better, smoother, and faster performance.

1. Speed Up Transitions and Animations

This topic has been very popular among most of the smartphones, especially with Samsung users. These days, the Android OS is becoming more, and more Animation driven. More, and more transitions, and animations are being added to new updates.

They look very nice, however, they could be consuming a good generous amount of resources. It goes simple, more animations require more rendering resources (RAM, GPU unit, and process).

Thus, cutting down them could bring massive improvements while you navigate, switch, and open apps. However, cutting them completely can ruin the user experience. To make a proper balance, you can simply reduce them.

That will make sure that you have a mix of both – speed and user experience.

How to-

Tap on Settings. Then, tap on Developer options. Under this menu, locate: “Window animation scale,” “Transition animation scale,” and “Animator duration scale”: Now, to each entry, select: Animation scale 0.5x. Exit the Settings.

This is our recommendation to not go below this value, it will certainly impact the user experience. Keeping all entries at 0.5x scale would double the Animation/Transition speed.

And most noteworthy, it doesn’t impact/alter the user experience.

2. Reduce Screen-resolution

The Galaxy S9 has a big display screen with high-definition resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. There is no doubt that to render such high-resolution screen, it requires an extensively power processor, and plenty of RAM backed by the dedicated graphics chip.

The lower resolutions means, process will quickly render the screen. The increase in the performance can be seen while playing games, and using the application.

The Samsung S9 comes with built-in options to configure the screen resolution. That’s pretty enough to customize the resolution on-the-go.

How to-

Tap on Settings. Then, tap on Performance Mode. Now, tap on Settings. Under Settings, lower the screen resolution: Exit the Settings, and restart your phone.

Just move the bar to left to reduce the screen resolution. By default, your phone might be rendering the display screen at the highest resolution.

Well, there is no harm. But it uses huge power resources that include battery life itself.

To use this feature effectively, you can alternatively use an application — Game Tuner. This application has been built by Samsung to reduce the screen resolution of devices.

Moreover, this application also reduces the frame rate to 30 FPS for better gameplay, and user experience. This application is completely free to download from Google Playstore.

→Get this application from here.

3. Remove Bloatware Applications

As per the report published on XDA forum, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, both have around 120+ bloatware applications. If we disable them all, it will free ~1.4 GB RAM on your phone.

That makes a huge difference, and you can imagine the performance, and smoothness probably you’ll get if choose get rid of these applications. If you’re using this phone for a quite time, you must be certain about apps that you’ve not used so far.

There is one thing that is common among all Samsung’s smartphones i.e bloatware apps. Samsung bloats tons of applications on their phone. And most of them remain unused throughout the time.

We have already published a dedicated tutorial that helps to disable these applications at once. Since, these applications are part of the operating system, it is not possible to remove the completely.

Instead, you can disable them. It will free a good amount of storage space, and RAM, that can be used for other apps, and processes.

To learn more about these applications, and how to get rid of them, follow below link:

4. Clear cache memory

If you keep using your phone for a long time, the cache memory will grow up, and sooner, or later, it will affect the performance. It happens with all smartphones, and eventually a dip performance is observed.

Each time you open the application, it creates/accumulate some temporary files. And such files keep accumulating, and grab a huge space in the internal memory. And that causes many issues like: lags, app crashes, freezing, and so on.

We highly recommend all Galaxy S9 users to clear the cache of the phone at least once in two months. That will keep your phone running smooth, bug-less, and calibrated.

Either you can delete the cache memory related to application, or delete all at once.

In that way, you’ll more space, and free RAM to play applications, and do other tasks. To clear cache memory on your phone, follow our tutorial below:

5. Reduce DPI Scale

Actually, changing values to DPI scale doesn’t speed up your phone. But, it makes your phone feel smoother (while using). Reducing the DPI scale increase the size of the screen-content. Texts, and icons become large when DIP is reduced. That certainly improves the readability, and usability of the phone. And makes it run smoother.

Moreover, the lower DPI value reduces the stress from the CPU, and GPU unit from rendering small, and crisp icons, and texts. That outcomes better performance in your favor.

To learn more about DPI, and how to change it, follow the below tutorial:

These tips should help you to have better performance on your smart phones. So, far, we haven’t used any sort of third-party application, or utility for tweaking purposes.

We have some more tips, and tricks for these smartphones. We’ll be updating this list very soon. Please share your thoughts, and views in the comment section. We hope that our readers would appreciate our efforts.