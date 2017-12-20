The recent launches from Korean manufacturer, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are buzzing all around the world. Samsung has brought tremendous changes with two smartphones. Most noteworthy, their display screens, and bezel-less front. But without useful applications, it doesn’t matter if you’re having one of them, or simple smartphone. Here in this post, we share some of best applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ to use then in best manner.

Both of these handset are best in all aspects. The dual curved display just like predecessors, Samsung Galaxy S7, and S7 Edge, yet it does not like anything that we’ve seen before on smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, both come powerful hardware, and specs. Also, these two are first to have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity feature. This new feature works better in all aspects compare to previous version.

Also see:

Gone are the days when we used use our phones to pick calls, and send messages. Nowadays, we use them to carry out our countless work. And appropriate applications help us to do them easily. To improve productivity, usability, and to have more fun on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, we’ve gathered these list useful apps. And we hope that our readers would get benefit from the. Let’s start our list of best-useful applications for these smart phones.

Best applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

1# Wynk Music

Wynk Music can be referred as your hub of your favorite music from various International artists across the world. If you’re look for such an application to enjoy music on Galaxy S8 and S8+, then this application can a good option.

You can look for any song of your favorite artist, and you can also search of songs depending on your mood using this app. You can download songs or can also play any song even on low internet connection.

Also see:

2# Go Launcher Application

Although the Samsung has made many improvements to their existing user-interface. However, it still lacks some important customization features. If you lookout, the Go Launcher seems best replacement. It lets you customize the user-interface deeply. Simply, it helps to give a personal touch to an Android smartphones.

Apart, it consumes lesser amount of power-resource. That means, it helps to improve performance, and keeps battery last for a long time. Go Launcher comes with additional features that help to manage the device appropriately and keep it clean.

Unlike all other launcher, there are more than 10000 themes available to get started, and customize the device in best manner.

3# IQBoxy

IQBoxy is an intelligent expense management app or tool you can use to keep track of your monthly expenses like on groceries, medicine, etc. This app uses the latest OCR(Optical character Reader), that transforms your receipts or slips into digital form and help you with maintaining a record of your daily expenses.

It basically scans your expense receipts and extracts data using OCR technique and adds it into your expense book which you can manage easily without any extra effort. You can use it to keep a record of your daily household expenses or can also be used for business purpose as well.

IQBoxy is a 100% machine dependent application, and it performs its operations without any human indulgence from behind the scene that sets aside possibility of human error.

4# VPN Cloud

Have every been in situation where you were struggling to open a blocked website/Youtube video but couldn’t? These days, it becomes quite common to face issues. Thanks to VPN applications, as they help us to get through. VPN Cloud is completely free to download, and is one of my favorite application.

The VPN Cloud application will help you to change proxy on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ easily. The application interface is simple that one can get started from very first-start. Just open the application, and hit the Connect button. I would say it is simple, effective, and must-have application for these two smart phones.

5# Meteor

Meteor is a simple speed testing application which any of us can use to check speed of various application we have on our phone. The best part is that you can check speed regarding any application which you would like to use on your phone and decide, if you can spare your phone’s resource for that app.

You can check speed scores from a list of commonly used 16 apps, 6 apps at a time. Apps included are: Uber, Waze, Whatsapp, Youtube, Facebook and many more. Using Meteor, you can check network requirements against an app. And you can also save your previous test regarding an app for your reference as well.

The speed test is based on Download speed, upload speed, or latency rate to determine overall speed score for that application.

6# Erudite Dictionary & Thesaurus

If you want to learn any new language, or like to educate yourself with important words or phrases from any language, then you can give a try to Erudite Dictionary & Thesaurus. You can learn as much as 10+ languages using this app.

It includes bilingual dictionaries, phrases, thesaurus, flashcards and much more. You can learn languages like English, Hindi, Turkish, Swedish etc. With this app, you get to learn any language with proper definitions and phrases, with examples. That, in fact, is very helpful for personal, and educational purpose. We recommend this application for all Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, and other smartphones users.

7# Medisafe Meds & Pill Reminder

An app that helps you with yourself and loved ones healthy by following proper prescribed medication. With this app, you can set re/;’]minders regarding when and how much quantity of a medicine has to be taken. You can also check your blood pressure, etc and share the same with your doctor.

By using Medisafe Meds Reminder, you are also informed about how any medicine has to be taken like in between your meal, before meal, time gap between your medication etc. You can use this app for yourself or for your loved ones as well.

8# Contacts Phone Dialer: drupe

Drupe is different then the traditional phone book app we generally use on our phone. With this app, you can place a call from anywhere on your phone like you can place a call while using any other application with just a swipe. Drupe brings your every recent correspondence like your call, text, WhatsApp messages etc in a single place.

You can organize your Phone book and record your calls, you can either set every call to be recorded or can choose to record a certain call while on call.

With this app, you can revert via call, text, or whatsapp or can block that number as well. You can also track and block any unknown number. A very simple, yet, useful application. And from within this application, you can answer for your call, text, Whatsapp, Facebook messenger, all in one place.

9# SuperBeam

You might want an application that helps to transfer data from one device to another in seconds. Then, you should install SuperBeam application on your phone. This simple yet powerful applications transfers data at tremendously high-speed (it uses WiFi ). The user-interface is very simple, and intuitive in terms of uses.

This application requires no configuration. It comes options in tiles manner, just tap, and proceed with transfer process. Application is free to download, however to be able to transfers file mobile to PC or opposite, you need to become paid member. Nevertheless, we personally use this application, and we consider it as one of must-have apps for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

10# PPSSPP Emulator

If you’re anything like me, then you’re going to love this application. The PPSSPP emulator is most complete emulator able to play most of the Sony’s PSP games. The emulator is available for Android, iOS, and Windows users.

It works best on high-end devices. Since Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with high-end specification, it would be a good idea to have great time with this Emulator.

One can easily play famous titles such as God of War, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, etc., on these two smartphones. Follow our below guides to get started with this emulator,

11. BlueMail

Blue Mail is a very useful and simple application to manage all your Email accounts from your different devices. You can manage an unlimited number of your Email accounts. It allows you to set up a person-centric mailbox, that enables you to get notified when you receive any Email from that person on any of your Email accounts.

You can also organize your mailbox into groups, or services, and facilitates clustered productivity. And its unified user interface is simple, user-friendly and easy on the eyes with sender’s images or icons for enhanced attachment. Blue Mail also provides you with various configurations to perfectly manage your Email accounts and we consider it as one of best applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

12. EasilyDo

This app might come in handy to manage all your day to day tasks like to inform you regarding your flight, a meeting mentioned on your Emails, and much more. It also checks traffic before you leave from your location. It also helps you manage your to-do list, notifies you when it’s time to revert to your Emails, weather condition on your way to your home or office on your daily commute and much more.

It’s the most perfect way to manage your daily activities, which will include tasks like calendar reminders, updating contacts, backup emails to your cloud storage account. And there is more you can manage with EasilyDo.

13. Google Drive Suit

The Google Drive suit is one of the most widely used Cloud storage mediums. You can save all your important files, images, videos to your Google Drive account and can download it from here later on your device when required. You can also backup your texts, whatsapp messages, Emails on daily, weekly or monthly basis, automatically.

One of the main advantage of storing and backing up your data on your Google Drive account is that you can access it from anywhere by logging into your account. Only this app can increase your business productivity very much, and make proper use of these smartphones.

This also facilitates you in sharing your files with others and allows a level of access to your files. And it also allows you to you view your stored files even in offline mode. Super easy!

Must see:

12 unseen ways to use Google Drive – Learn all possible ways to use Google Drive for your business, and productivity.

Best Cloud storage apps for Android phones – Gathered best apps for cloud stoarage purpose.

14. Mint

Mint helps you with managing all your finances. It guides you with maintaining budget and also suggests you based on your spending. With Mint, you can easily schedule you pay your bills on time and avoid any late payment charges. And for that, you just need to add your bills with this app.

You can also opt for alerts, if you have been charged unscheduled for something or if the charges are unexpected, It is totally secure, simple and its user-friendly interface is the cherry on the top.

15. WunderList

Wunderlist assists you with organizing your day to day tasks in a fun and simple way. This app helps you with organizing and sharing your work with others like your grocery list, meeting schedules and much more. You can set up reminders to receive alerts to never miss a deadline for your various works or fun activities.

And you can also share and work on some project with your colleagues, friends or family members with this simple application. With Wunderlist, you can have access to your work or to-do list from anywhere and from any device. You can add notes using this app to never miss any of your precious ideas. Its simple yet useful application.

16. Zedge

We all like to customize our phone to give it a personal touch, and with our favorite ringtones and wallpapers, it’s a start. With Zedge, you can have tons of choices available with free wallpapers, folder icons, and ringtones. You can have access to a variety of HD wallpapers, high quality audios or ringtone, and lovely folder icons as per your taste.

Now with MyZedge, you can select from various brand named wallpapers as per your choice. You can personalize your phone with available app icons and widgets. You can have access to all your favorite ringtones, wallpapers, and app icons from any device with just a simple login.

17. Instagram

Instagram is an amazing way to capture and share your life’s beautiful moments with your friends and loved ones. You can also follow your friends or family members and know what they are up to. Via Instagram, you can also join any community, where they are sharing the same interests, just like you.

You can directly capture your photos with instagram and then share it after editing your image with available filters, and tools. You can also share your live photos and videos to get connected with your friends and followers, and after that, the live photos and videos will be disappeared, and you can also follow live videos and photos from your followed community and people.

18. Newstab

Let’s stay updated regarding topics of our interests without much of effort using Newstab. With this app, you can keep track of updates related to a topic that interests you. And you can also categorize your news searches based on your favorite local or International publishers, your twitter hashtags, and your RSS feeds. All this is possible with a simple application.

You can get all your news, from different sources, which could be from latest headlines, or could be any update regarding any topic of your interest, all in one place. With its stunning reading customization, you can read your favorite news with ease using its dark themed background. It’s a stunning way to get updated!

19. Dashlane

Dashlane is a very useful application that assists you with managing and protecting your passwords. With Dashlane, you just need to remember your login details of your Dashlane account, as you will then have access to all your other passwords with just a simple selection of whichever account’s password you require.

It also helps you with generating unique passwords for your various accounts, and securely saving all your passwords where only you have access to it. And whenever, you needed to login to your other accounts, Dashlane will enter your password with 100% accuracy.

It also facilitates with backing up your passwords on your cloud storage account, It also secures your mobile wallet to save your credit/debit card details. And it also syncs instantly with all your accounts that will keep all your passwords updated.

20. Parental Control Light

Netspark’s parental control application helps you with complete access to your favorite apps with filtering protection to avoid unwanted content from your phone.Its real-time in-page filtering removes harmful or unwanted contents from within your apps, while using them.

It manages to provide you access to a wide variety of contents which are blocked by other filtering apps. It provides real-time inspection of both web and in-app filtering to block any harmful contents to safeguard you and your family.

You can setup your own filtered configuration on your phone based on your requirement. It’s a paid application which comes with a 7-day trial period.

21. GrubHub

Reach to the best available restaurants with just a tap from your phone. Its simple yet amazingly convenient application. With Grubhub, you can check-out menus of your nearest restaurants for delivery or pickup. This will unveil full menus with exact cost of available items with no hidden charges.

You just need to add your name and delivery address one time, after that, this app will automatically selects this saved address, but of course you can also add any new delivery address particularly for an order. You can search for restaurants by looking for restaurants near you, or, you can search for the kind of food you like to eat.

22. HeadSpace

Now a days, we have apps available for anything possible to process on our smartphones. And here we have an application for you which is based on a rather interesting subject, Meditation. HeadSpace helps you with learning the art of Meditation to sooth your mind, body and soul.

This app includes 10 sessions of 10 minutes each that will help you to get trained in Meditation. You will also get personalized record to keep track of your achievements. Genius!

23. TouristTube Hotel/Flight deal

This application consist of everything a tourist might need while wandering in an unknown place. Touristtube helps its users in planning and implementation of various things while on vacation or tour. With this app, you can even book your flight and hotel, check-out various tourist attraction available on that location, go through experiences of trusted people who have been there.

You can also join various groups and can get valuable suggestions. There is also tons of information available regarding different activities available on various parts of the world like shopping, adventurous activities, festivals, archaeological survey details and much more.

Its fun, informative and a must try application!

24. Adobe Scan

How would you like if you a portable scanner in your hand? I am sure this might come in handy at some point of time, Adobe Scan in one of the most trusted scanning application with which you can convert any document like receipts, your important documents, notes etc into editable scanned copies you can keep safely with yourself.

Adobe Scan uses advanced character recognition, and image technology that helps in taking more sharp and accurate scanned copies. You can reorder, sharpen, crop, rotate etc, with your scanned documents.

This also allows you to store your scans to Adobe Document Cloud for easy accessibility without burdening your phone’s memory. Fascinating!

25. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN in one of the leading Android VPN. Public Wi-Fis are always a treat but you must always stay cautious while using any public Wi-Fi for the security of your personal details stored on your phone.

Here, you can use ExpressVPN to mask your own IP address and encrypt your connection. It offers high speed, safety, unlimited bandwidth and switches, by that you can change your location any number of times.

Also see:

ExpressVPN is available on more that 145 cities in 94 countries, and you can connect from any location with unlimited number of switches. Their network is SSL secured with 256-bit encryption in ultra fast speed, an bandwidth that allows its users to surf through internet anonymously without any interruption.

26. Google Photos

Google Photos is a must have application. Its not only a photo gallery application but it also helps users to backup and store their photos which will remain private to them. After using this application, you don’t have to concern regarding memory of your phone, as now, you can delete photos stored in your phone anytime you want, they are properly backed up already by Google photos!

With Google photos, you can search for any photo with places, person, or things associated with that photo without any need for tagging on that photo. This also creates movies, collage, and panoramas automatically. But you can create your own stuff as well. There are also various editing options and tools available.

By using Chromecast, you can also view your photos on your TV sets. And can also share your photos with anyone directly from within this app by entering recipient’s Email address or phone number.

27. Waze

Waze is an ultimate community-based navigation and traffic application. Most of us already use Google Maps for navigation purpose, but if you want to try something new, then, Waze is the best choice for you. It provides real-time traffic information to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

You can also contribute your part by just driving through your way and keep waze open. That’s it! With waze, you will get alerted before encountering police barricading, accidents, traffic jams etc, that will save your valuable time. You can also see your friends driving nearby when you are connected via Facebook. And you can also locate cheapest gas stations available on route. Save time, Save money, Contribute!

28. Nova Launcher

A good launcher application for better management of your home screen. Nova Launcher transform your phone’s home screen into more performance-driven, highly customizable home screen. You can make any changes according to your taste and requirement like themes, background, icon style, views etc.

You can configure custom-grid to make space foe all your apps, create scrollable dock to settle all your apps, upto 7 apps per page. For prime members, there are more interesting features, like gesture response,, you can set any gesture like swiping to quick-launch any application. There are tons of features associated with this application and I am sure you will try this atleast ones.

29. Avast Mobile Security

As phones have become an important part of our life, there security is also required. Due to our dependencies on our smartphones, there are lots of sensitive information stored on our phones, like, debit/credit card details, contacts, personal chats, photos etc. To save such sensitive data and information, we have Avast Mobile Security.

Avast Mobile Security is a light weight and highly intuitive application that helps in securing your phone from malicious websites. It has faster threat detection feature and it scans every unknown page you open on your browser to keep you safe from any unwanted threat.

It also enables uninterrupted game-play by postponing every notification until you are ready to receive them. Avast also helps you recover your password, for that, you just need to set up a master password, and it does the all work for you.

30. Amazon Kindle

Its important to keep ourselves entertained as well in our spare time. Somebody likes to watch movies, or play games, or listening to music but I am Book person. And I am sure some of you also prefer to read instead other activities. With today’s technology, you can keep your favorite book on your phones. That’s convenient! Its important to keep ourselves entertained as well in our spare time. Somebody likes to watch movies, or play games, or listening to music but I am Book person. And I am sure some of you also prefer to read instead other activities. With today’s technology, you can keep your favorite book on your phones. That’s convenient!

Here, we have a very useful application for you, Amazon kindle . With this application, you can have access to thousands o free e-books, or any popular magazine etc. You can also purchase your favorite e-books from a variety of options available.

You can also check-out books from your nearest library and have them delivered to you wire-lessly. So much to explore and read.

31. Discord

Are you a gamer? Then you can make use of Discord application on your Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Discord is an online free chatting application for gamers that allows its users to chat with their partner and other online gamers while playing games and plan strategies to destroy your enemies.

And the amazing thing is that this will voice chat. Its encrypted server ensure your safety by keeping your IP address safe. This also allows you to share images, videos, or links from your phone or desktop. If you are assuming that voice chatting while playing games will slow down your game then you are wrong!

32. Squid

There are many note taking apps available today, but this one is a bit different. This app allows to take handwritten notes naturally, the way you would take notes on paper.

To write, you can use stylus, or simply your fingers. Squid also enables yo to edit markup PDFs by which you can edit forms you have to fill, sign any document, and can save the same as well. This is a simple yet effective application that no wonder offers you to be more productive as sometime auto-corrector doesn’t understands!

33. FilesGo

FileGo is a beautiful and highly intuitive file manager application introduced by Google. Its intuitive design makes it easy for its users to navigate through various sections of folders and storage location on your phone. You can delete, rename, move certain files or folder as per your choice.

And further, FileGo also helps you with one of the most important task, free-up space from your phone by suggesting if there are any duplicate or large file on your phone, least or rarely used apps or games stored on your phone and much more. All this information will eventually help you with managing your phone’s storage.

34. Send Anywhere

SendAnywhere is a useful application to share files no matter what size it is. It offers Point-to-Point secure file transfer that has been designed for simple, faster, and unlimited file transfer between computers, and mobiles. For using this application, you don’t have to be online at that time as well. For initiating file transfer you just need to confirm 4-digit(from phone) and 6-digit(from computer).

You just need to go to SendAnywhere.com, and choose file you want to transfer, and it search for nearby devices, and now you can use your phone, open sendanywhere’s application, and enter the QR code that will show on webpage of your computer. and that’s it! Your work is done!

35. Datally

Most of us find it difficult to manage data usage on or phones, and we will highly cherish some help. And Datally could be the solution. It helps you understand you data consumption, and it also suggests you ways to save data based on your activity. It also notifies when there is free wifi available nearby your location. You can also stop consumption of your data by apps running in the background.

This app has been officially developed, and distributed by Google on Playstore. Simply, it helps you to do more with less data. Means, you can surf more on Samsung Galaxy S8, and S8 plus using less internet data.

It ends our list of useful applications for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users, and that is not end surely. We’ll be updating our list soon.

Don’t forget to share your favorite applications with us in our comments section. We would love to hear from you. Stay connected for more updates.