Joyoshare Media Cutter Review

Have you ever tried editing videos and audios? Is it difficult for you? Video and audio editing may sound something very technical and advanced but it can be rather easy if you get your hands on the right kind of software. When you have access to a simple tool, you can cut video and audio files for fun as well.

One scenario which would make you look for a video editor is when you find ads in between your saved movies. It can be quite a hindrance and you would want to remove all of them so that nothing bothers you while you are enjoying the movie. In order to edit videos and audios, you would require a reliable media cutter.

If you are looking for one that does its job well, you have landed at the right place. Joyoshare Media Cutter for Windows is a user-friendly tool to trim audio/video files. You can edit most file formats namely AVI, MP4, MPEG, MP3, WMA and M4R.

Apart from letting you cut and edit files, Joyoshare Media Cutter allows you to extract the audio track from video. The software also has an in-built media player.

Using Joyoshare Video Cutter, you are free to merge several footages together and create a totally new file that too really fast without losing out on the quality of the original videos. This media cutter from Joyoshare is a great software that would meet your expectations and fulfill your needs.

Features of Joyoshare Media Cutter

This software has so many features to offer that you will choose it to edit all your videos and audios. Find all of them below:

1. Zero quality loss while cutting videos and audios

With Joyoshare Media Cutter, you can get rid of unwanted scenes or compile your favorite scenes together. It is possible to edit and cut video and audio files of all kinds. You can send them your other devices such as your smartphone, smart TV or game console. The best part is that there will be no loss of quality due to this video /audio editor.

2. Has lightning fast speed and is easy to use

You can cut video and audio files 60X faster with the Joyoshare Video Cutter. It makes things easy for those who hate to wait. Also, you can edit your video/audio in just a few clicks. This means you don’t have to possess any technical knowledge.

3. Easy conversion to popular file formats

What seems like a just a media cutter is in fact an all-in-one video cutting tool. You can convert all your videos to several media formats such as the following:

M4V

MP4

AVI

MPG

MPEG

3GP

3G2

MKV

WMV

ASF

H.264

VRO

OGV

PMVB

MP3

The software is also capable enough of extracting audio from videos and it supports a number of widely used formats. This feature of the Joyoshare Media Cutter makes it possible to enjoy listening to audio tracks from your favorite videos.

4. Has different modes

Joyoshare Media Cutter works quite professionally. It lets you merge videos and audios smoothly. It has two modes namely the high-speed mode and the encoding mode. In the first mode, your videos or audios will not have any loss in quality. They will 100 percent just like their original files when it comes to quality. In the encoding mode, they can be customized based on your needs.

5. Lets you edit, adjust and redefine the media files before cutting

The media cutter has some really powerful editing features. It lets you trim the video files, change the brightness, saturation, contrast and color. The aspect ratio can be adjusted and the video can be customized with frames and special effects. You are also free to add watermarks, sound effects and subtitles at the bottom.

Another benefit is that before splitting the video or audio files, you get to see the preview so that you know what kind of an output you can expect. The software has a real-time preview window for this purpose.

The big bonus

You get to enjoy free software updates for a lifetime once you buy Joyoshare Media Cutter for Windows.

How to use Joyoshare Media Cutter for Windows?

Here is a guide on how to use this software,

1. Steps to cut video and audio files

Import audio and video files to the media cutter by clicking the ‘open’ button. You can drag media files to the software window as well.

Select the segment which is to be split.

Choose which format you want the output to be in based on your preferences.

Begin the trimming after you are done with the settings by clicking ‘start’.

Then click on after a minute. You will find the split media files in the destination folder.

2. Steps to edit video or audio files

You need to click on the ‘edit’ icon next to the video or audio clip and the edit interface will appear.

You can then do the following to your video:

Change the aspect ratio, crop the video and rotate it.

Add effects, change the contrast, brightness, color and saturation of the video.

Add watermarks and subtitles to the video as per your choice.

Change the audio track by clicking on the ‘audio’ tab. You can adjust the volume, add sound effects and import new audio tracks.

Capture a snapshot by clicking on the camera icon.

The Final Word

Overall, Joyoshare Media Cutter for Windows does its job really well. Its features are amazing and make editing a very easy task. This software is great for beginners and does not require any kind of prior editing knowledge. You can make well-edited videos using this media cutter and if you happen to be a vlogger, this all-in-one media cutting software can be your new best friend. It would be worth investing in a software that makes your life so easy!